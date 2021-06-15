Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Startx, 'cut' and 'tr'
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’re going to cover one the most important, if not the most important, project related to this show, the Linux Kernel with the release of Linux 5.13. Then we’ll check out the latest release of Pipewire as well as the latest release of Darktable, Ardour, Tux Paint, and NeoVim. Plus we’ve got a ton of Distro News this week with PopOS 21.04, CentOS, Deepin Linux, ChimeraOS. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Startx is a great application but someone decided it wasn't minimal enough and made another application to start up your X server called sx, this is basically as minimal as you can actually get when starting up your display server
Recently, I've made videos on command line utilities like 'awk' and 'sed'. In this video, I cover two powerful command line utilities--'cut' and 'tr'. The 'cut' command removes sections from each line of a file.
WiFiWart Linux Pentesting Device Gets First PCBs
When we last checked in on the WiFiWart, an ambitious project to scratch-build a Linux powered penetration testing drop box small enough to be disguised as a standard phone charger, [Walker] was still in the early planning phases. In fact, it was little more than an idea. But we had a hunch that he was tenacious enough see the project through to reality, and now less than two months later, we’re happy to report that not only have the first prototype PCBs been assembled, but a community of like minded individuals is being built up around this exciting open source project.
Security Leftovers
“What a pleasant day it is today,” you said with your eyes filled with fervour and hoping to make a great outcome. You set out for your work at your computer desk, waiting cozily to log in to the system, but you noticed it took more time than usual. You now open your Twitter page to see your regular feeds, but you see some strange posts in your name that you were not aware of. You realized something mischievous has gone with your account.
You rushed to check your Paypal account; unfortunately, it was too late, your account showed a balance of $0.0. The transaction history revealed several strange transfers. Soon after logging in, you saw your mouse lagging drastically, and the system resources meter indicates CPU overload and RAM heavily exhausting. “Ok, that is a normal system demand for refreshment” you used your tech wit and attempted a system reboot. To your surprise, your system was now taking too long to shut down.
Somehow, you managed to log in again, update the system, and emailed Paypal and twitter about your account activity. In the meantime, you observed that the previous logged-in problem was still persisting and intensifying.
You started frantically looking for a solution on internet forums and contacted several security experts. You were explained about something known as “bots” and “botnet activity ” on your system.
If you have experienced a similar story, you might have become a victim of a botnet attack. In this post, we will explain to you what is a Botnet problem and why you should care about it.
An Intrusion Detection System (IDS) is used for the purpose of detecting malicious network traffic and system misusage that otherwise conventional firewalls cannot detect. Thus, IDS detects network-based attacks on vulnerable services and applications, attacks based on hosts, like privilege escalation, unauthorized login activity and access to confidential documents, and malware infection (trojan horses, viruses, etc.). It has proven to be a fundamental need for the successful operation of a network.
The key difference between an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) and the IDS is that while IDS only passively monitors and reports the network state, IPS goes beyond, it actively stops the intruders from carrying out malicious activities.
This guide will explore different types of IDS, their components, and the types of detection techniques used in IDS.
Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are the most prevalent and challenging attacks of this era. The first-ever DDoS attack was witnessed in 1999 when a computer at the University of Minnesota started receiving superfluous data packets from other computers [1]. Soon after this attack, attackers have targeted many big firms like Amazon, CNN, GitHub, etc.
Deep in the Biden administration’s executive order on cybersecurity is the idea of software bills of material (SBOMs). The order gave the Commerce Department the task of issuing guidelines for software supply chain security. One detail asked industry to provide comments to the National Telecom and Information Administration regarding SBOM. What is it and what’s it got to do with secure software? For some answers, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the open source Linux Foundation. Kate Stewart is the foundation’s vice president of dependable embedded systems, and David Wheeler is the foundation’s director of open source supply chain security.
Netgear has patched serious security vulnerabilities in its DGN2200v1 network router, following the discovery of "very odd behaviour" by a Microsoft security research team - a somewhat understated way of saying that attackers can gain "complete control over the router."
Unveiled by the company at the Consumer Electronics Show back in 2010, Netgear's DGN2200 is an ADSL modem-router combo box with, the company promised at the time, security features including "live parental controls, firewall protection, denial-of-service (DoS) attack prevention, [and] intrusion detection and prevention (IDS)."
Ports are essential for computers to communicate with other computers or for applications to communicate with their corresponding services over the internet. These ports have assigned numbers dedicated to specific services and are used by hackers to try and break into them, using the vulnerabilities of the hardware and software that use these ports. Below are some common port numbers and their uses.
SecurityWeek says cybersecurity vendors are “scrambling” to understand the Executive Order (EO) on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity software bill of materials (SBOM) directive for Federal contractors. (SBOMs have been roughly compared to ingredients lists.) Amid “countless” industry meetings, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) released a handful of resources, including SBOM at a Glance, FAQs, and Explainer videos. Linux Foundation added to the wealth of research and tools with a free Generating an SBOM course and an SBOM Generator. Some experts expect the mandate to improve supply chain transparency and security to the benefit of buyers; others fear SBOMs will be difficult to implement and won’t reduce overall vulnerability.
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Monit on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Monit is an open-source process tracking tool for Linux OS that helps you to monitor the processes by the system. It automatically does the maintenance and repair of the particular process and ensures it is brought back online. Monit also can be used for handling and monitoring of packages, files, directories, filesystems, TCP/IP network exams, protocol assessments, and can make use of SSL for such tests.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Monit monitoring system on a CentOS 8.
Signal is a free and cross-platform messaging service that employs end-to-end encryption to facilitate a secure platform for exchanging encrypted text, media, and calls.
If you're a Signal user or want to try the app, you should install Signal Desktop on your computer to access conversations from the Signal app on your smartphone or go back and forth between them on your smartphone and desktop as the need be.
But what exactly is Signal Desktop, what features does it offer, and how you can install and set it up on Linux? Here's a guide addressing the same.
If you look at the Linux filesystem, you may have noticed a /proc directory with many weird numbers and other files inside it. What does this directory do? It actually contains a lot of useful information associated with your Linux system and the running processes.
This article will discuss the proc filesystem in detail, along with a brief guide on how to get system-related information using procfs.
A MySQL lock refers to a lock flag connected to a table. The main use of MySQL locks is in user sessions to prevent other user sessions from accessing the table during an active session. A specific MySQL session can only access its locks and not locks associated with other clients.
Once a table is locked in a particular session, other sessions cannot read or write to the table unless the lock from the session is released. Therefore, all other sessions are in waiting mode until the lock is released.
This short guide will show you how to show available locks using the show process list command.
EPEL or Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux is a free, open-source community-driven repository project created by Fedora Linux for major Linux distributions. The EPEL project provides high-quality add-ons and software packages for Linux distributions, including those in the REHL family such as CentOS, RedHat, etc.
This guide will show you how to install and enable the EPEL repository and access its packages in CentOS 8.x.
Linux comes with many pre-installed tools. The wc command is one of them. The term “wc” is an abbreviation of “word count”. As the name suggests, the wc command is for counting various values of a file. These counts can come in handy in various situations.
In this guide, check out using the wc command with examples.
This tutorial explains how to change the grub boot order in Debian from the command line in a few easy steps. The steps described in this article are useful for other Debian-based Linux distributions, including Ubuntu.
GRUB is a boot loader that allows users to boot multiple operating systems and kernel configurations. After reading this tutorial, you’ll know how to define a different OS or kernel to boot by default and how to customize some boot options.
SSH is a popular and effective way to connect to remote Linux machines in the command line. In most Linux distributions, SSH functionality is available from OpenSSH utilities.
In this tutorial, we will take a look at the SSH configuration administered by the sshd_config file. Modifying the sshd_config file permits us to modify how SSH connections play out on the server.
This tutorial shows the step-by-step process of how to create a persistent storage for Debian or Ubuntu live USB.
Sometimes we need to remove the content of a file without deleting the file; for that Linux operating system offers a command called “truncate”. It is used to extend or reduce the file size. Truncating a file is much quicker and simpler without modifying the permissions and ownership of the file.
The truncated size depends on the original size of the file; the extra data will be lost if the file size is greater than the specified size.
Let’s start with different examples to see how we can truncate the file size.
In Linux, Ubuntu is a well-known distribution system because it has many modern tools that help to develop a variety of software applications.
For web and frontend development, there is a tool that is called “Brackets”. It is a lightweight and powerful text editor created by Adobe systems using web-based technologies. Brackets is a multi-platform application that runs on macOS, Windows, and the majority of Linux distributions.
Being a Linux user, you spend most of your time in front of the terminal screen. So, if you are tired of the same terminal screen, then there are multiple ways to change the look of it. One of them is having a separate standalone application called “terminal emulator”. Linux offers many terminal emulator tools that are used to make your terminal more beautiful and extensible. The most stable, lightweight, and customizable application is “Hyper Terminal”. It is an open-source command-line interface written in Html, CSS, and JavaScript with electrons that lets you install a variety of themes and plugins to make your terminal more powerful.
This article will cover a guide on installing and using Ksnip image and screenshot annotation utility available for Linux. Developed in C++ and Qt, this application can be used as a replacement for another similar Linux app called “Shutter”, whose development picked up again after a long time. In fact, it has some useful features that are not present in Shutter and it supports Wayland protocol as well. Ksnip works on all Linux distributions, regardless of the desktop environment you use. It is a cross-platform application and it can also be used on macOS and Windows.
This article will cover a guide on backing up Android application data using a Linux computer. By backing up application data, you can restore it later to revert back to an old state or you can use the backups to restore data after you format or wipe your Android device. Note that this guide doesn’t cover backing up user files like images and videos located in internal or external drives available in your Android device. This guide mainly explains backing up application data that is usually hidden from users and can only be viewed on Android devices having root access.
