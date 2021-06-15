Language Selection

Microsoft, Proprietary Software, and Security

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 4th of July 2021 10:55:08 AM Filed under
Microsoft
Security
  • ‘Picking Winners And Losers’ Here’s How Congress’ Antitrust Legislation Avoids Regulating Many Big Tech Companies

    Last-minute changes to major antitrust legislation working its way through the House appears to exempt several Big Tech companies from being affected by its regulations.

    The legislation, which has been months in the making and was crafted to take on Big Tech monopolies, targets a handful of companies while excluding others that also have massive market power, a leading expert told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Existing federal and state antitrust law already prohibits a wide range of anticompetitive business activity across all industries like unlawful mergers and monopolization.

    “Antitrust law is generally applicable,” Berin Szoka, president of technology policy think tank TechFreedom, told the DCNF in an interview. “That is its chief virtue, which means that it doesn’t pick winners and losers.”

    [...]

    A service must also fall under the specific definition of what the legislation defines as an “online platform.”

    However, between the time Democrats released the bills on June 11 and the time the committee held a markup hearing for the legislation on June 23, the MAU criteria and definition of an “online platform” had been altered. The MAU had been changed from 500,000 to 50 million while the definition of online platform was changed from “operating system” to “mobile operating system.”

    Szoka said the last-minute changes were made to ensure that the vast majority of tech services outside of those produced by Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple wouldn’t be affected. He noted that the changed bills favored Microsoft, a tech company with enormous market power, since its massive operating software Windows isn’t a “mobile operating system” and its gaming service Xbox Live doesn’t have more than 50 million U.S.-based MAU.

  • Nobelist: scrap patent system and publicly fund drug discovery

    Chemistry laureate George Smith argues a publicly funded system would more than pay for itself by ending monopoly pricing in pharmaceuticals

    [...]

    The vast bulk of the underlying research that leads to new treatments is already funded publicly, he said.

    A case in point were the mRNA vaccines that are so effective against the pandemic. “That technology has depended on hundreds of major discoveries in immunology over at least a century in many dozens of countries, and it of course stands on the shoulders of modern molecular biology and virology,” he said. “The overwhelming majority of this work was done in academic labs with public funding.”

  • Kaseya Case Update | DIVD CSIRT

    On the night of 7-3 (CET), the DIVD CSIRT did a mass scan for online exposed Kaseya VSA instances due to an alarming statement from Kaseya. Kaseya turned off their SaaS services and advised all on-premise customers to turn off Kaseya VSA because it was being used to spread ransomware to various MSPs.

    We were able to react very swiftly because we were already running a broad investigation into backup and system administration tooling and their vulnerabilities. One of the products we have been investigating is Kaseya VSA. We discovered severe vulnerabilities in Kaseya VSA and reported them to Kaseya, with whom we have been in regular contact since then. Additionally, we have, in confidence, also reported these vulnerabilities to our trusted partners.

  • 7 essential privacy tools to stay protected online

    It’s a sad fact that your online presence constantly exposes you to cyberattacks. Hackers, scammers and other bad actors want your login credentials, personal information, financial data and more.

    Ransomware attacks are particularly vicious. These operators steal files and personal data and hold them hostage in exchange for payment. Ransomware attacks are up, particularly in the past year. Tap or click here for more information on these attacks.

    You can’t be immune to attack, but you can take steps to protect yourself. Read on to learn about tools that can beef up your online privacy.

    [...]

    The very browser you use can affect your online security. Big Tech browsers are not the most discrete when it comes to privacy and data collection. Tap or click here for our rundown of the most popular browsers.

    Google Chrome is banning cross-site trafficking, but this doesn’t mean the tech giant won’t track you on its own. Firefox’s default settings include tracker blocking, and the browser offers adjustable global protection levels for its users.

    Edge has default tracking prevention and adjustable levels of protection, similar to Firefox. Microsoft has recently been accused of collecting users’ IP addresses.

    Safari blocks cross-site trafficking out of the box. Safari uses Google as its default search engine, blocks malicious websites and pop-ups, and protects users from malware and phishing scams.

    Brave blocks malware, phishing scams, advertisements, trackers and plug-ins. The company does not store your browsing data. Tap or click here to see the best browsers for privacy ranked.

  • Another day, another WD security flaw

    The researchers found that they could get into a Cloud OS 3 device by remotely updating it with modified firmware. The firmware update functionality is meant to be accessible only to authenticated users, but they were able to get around that because the NAS seemingly has a user on it with a blank password, which they were able to use to authenticate in some cases.

  • Major Swedish Supermarket Chain Hit by Cyberattack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    One of Sweden's biggest supermarket chains said Saturday it had to temporarily close around 800 stores nationwide after a cyberattack blocked access to its checkouts.

    "One of our subcontractors was hit by a digital attack, and that's why our checkouts aren't working any more," Coop Sweden, which accounts for around 20 percent of the sector, said in a statement.

  • Swedish Coop supermarkets shut due to US ransomware cyber-attack

    Coop Sweden says it closed more than half of its 800 stores on Friday after point-of-sale tills and self-service checkouts stopped working.

    The supermarket was not itself targeted by [cr]ackers - but is one of a growing number of organisations affected by an attack on a large software supplier the company uses indirectly.

»

Kernel: Core Scheduling and Distributed Lock Manager in Linux

  • Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default - Phoronix

    Among the many new features that were sent in so far this week for the Linux 5.14 merge window was the long in-development work on "core scheduling" to reduce the Hyper Threading information leakage risks from side channels and help ensuring deterministic performance on such HT/SMT systems by controlling the resources that can run on a sibling thread. As a follow-up to that article from a few days ago, core scheduling will now be disabled by default. With the original scheduling pull request that landed earlier this week, the new "CONFIG_SCHED_CORE" build option defaulted to on by default. Linus Torvalds noticed that default enabling even though core scheduling is unlikely to be of interest to the vast majority of Linux users.

  • Linux 5.14 Improving Its Distributed Lock Manager To Allow Message Re-Transmission - Phoronix

    The Linux kernel's Distributed Lock Manager as a general purpose DLM for kernel and user-space applications with cluster computing systems is seeing a useful reliability improvement with Linux 5.14. The Distributed Lock Manager will now be able to handle message re-transmission so nodes can continue operating when network connections fail and then reconnect. Up to now DLM in this case didn't re-transmit messages and would treat them as lost and would be handled as a node failure.

Software: GNU Binutils, Network Manager, Motrix Download Manager

  • GNU Binutils 2.37 Is On The Way - Finally Drops ARM Symbian OS Support - Phoronix

    GNU Binutils 2.37 has been branched and the release process initiated for these low-level GNU components likely seeing their v2.37 release later this month. As of Saturday the Binutils 2.37 code has been branched ahead of this next half-year update to these binary utilities common to GNU/Linux systems and more.

  • Network Manager: The Low-Down On Getting Up To Speed

    After using a combination of PCC (PCLinuxOS Control Center) and net_applet to manage internet connections under PCLinuxOS for YEARS (pretty much since its inception), PCLinuxOS made the switch to Network Manager in early June 2021. Network Manager also replaces the lesser used (but very capable) wicd program. Network Manager has become the default network management tool in most Linux distributions in recent years. It debuted in November 2004, first introduced by Red Hat, so it's definitely not a youngster. As a result, there is a LOT of information out there about Network Manager (henceforth referred to as NM). In fact, there's so much information available, it may become a daunting challenge to find the information you seek. Indeed, users could experience "information overload" when searching out information on NM, which could make it difficult to discern what information is needed for a particular issue. While I'll give you a list of some resources to explore as you get accustomed to NM (at the end of the article), let's spend more time explaining the best way to get your network up and running after this huge change to the PCLinuxOS landscape. Trust me. My first time through this on one of my computers was not a joyous affair. It took me about three hours to figure things out. I should have written things down from the forum before I started, but I didn't. So, I repeated the process on my "travel" laptop, leveraging what I learned in the first attempt, and after going back to the forum to figure out where I erred in my first attempt. What follows is the benefit of my trials and tribulations, coupled with information gleaned from the various threads about NM in the PCLinuxOS forum.

  • Repo Review: Motrix Download Manager

    Motrix is a powerful, easy to use download manager that has support for HTTP, FTP, BitTorrent, and Magnet links. Motrix can handle up to 10 active downloads at once, and it can also accelerate download speeds by splitting the files into multiple parts, making it faster than downloading through a regular web browser. Motrix has a very modern and nicely designed user interface. The main page you're presented with when opening Motrix is the Task List, from which you can view and manage all of your active downloads. The tasks can be filtered to show only those that are currently downloading, waiting, or stopped, from the Tasks panel on the left. From the sidebar on the far left, you can access the Motrix website, the Task List, start a new download, and open the Preferences page. Motrix also gives you a nice internet speed indicator down in the lower right corner.

Audacity is now a Possible Spyware, Remove it ASAP

The famous open source audio manipulation program was acquired by a company named Muse Group two months ago. The same company owns other projects in its portfolio such as Ultimate Guitar (Famous website for Guitar enthuisasts) and MuseScore (Open source music notation software). Ever since, Audacity has been a heated topic. The parent company is a multi-national company and it has been trying to start a data-collection mechanism in the software. While Audacity is nothing more than a desktop program, its developers want to make it phone home with various data taken from users’ machines. Read more

Today in Techrights

