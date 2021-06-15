today's leftovers
-
Linux 5.14 With EXT4 Adds Interface To Help Prevent Information Leakage From The Journal - Phoronix
The EXT4 file-system updates have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.14 merge window.
Besides routine fixes and code improvements for this mature Linux file-system, EXT4 this cycle brings a noteworthy feature addition: support for triggering journal checkpoints from user-space in the name of extra privacy/security. The new EXT4_IOC_CHECKPOINT ioctl allows the journal to be checkpointed, truncated and discard or zeroed out.
-
GNU World Order 415
The GNU Debugger ( **gdb** ) from the **d** series of Slackware Linux.
-
Announcing Date-ManipX-Almanac
One of the remarkable things about the Date-Manip package is its flexibility in the matter of input. If I mean "tomorrow noon," I do not have to think of what today is, I simply specify "tomorrow noon," or its equivalent in any of sixteen other languages.
One day, I thought: what about "tomorrow sunrise?" And thus was born Date-ManipX-Almanac.
In principal, there can be support for any almanac event from any astronomical body in the Astro::Coord::ECI ecosystem. In practice at least most of them are covered, though I have not audited for 100% coverage. This includes the bodies in the Astro-Coord-ECI-VSOP87D distribution, should you want planets through Neptune. Pluto was not covered by the VSOP models -- its exclusion is not a political statement, at least not by me. Satellites are not supported, and currently there are no plans for them.
-
Modulo Operator in C with Examples
It is a mathematical operator that uses the modulus operator. The remainder is determined by it. The % sign is used to represent it. The leftover could be zero in some situations, indicating that the integer is entirely divided by a divisor. The modulo operator is used in conjunction with arithmetic operators. Among two operands, the modulo operator operates. The modulo operator determines the residual of the integer by dividing the numerator utilizing a denominator. The leftover has always been an integer number. When there is no residual, it returns 0(zero) as that of the result.
Let’s get started by logging in from the Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system and opening the terminal shell via the activity bar or a shortcut key Ctrl+Alt+T. Make sure that your system must have GCC compiler configured on it before going further. If not, install it via the below query. After that, you are good to go with the examples of Modulo operator in C language.
-
Check out these free offline alternatives to Microsoft's Office Suite [Ed: OpenOffice at the top of the list seem a bit surprising in 2021]
Originally a product by Sun Microsystems, OpenOffice has been around for over 20 years and is today maintained by The Apache Software Foundation. The office suite has a word processor application for your text documents, a spreadsheet tool for your data tables, and a slide and presentation application. The suite also offers additional tools to create Math equations using a graphical user interface and another front-end application to manage databases.
[...]
An offshoot of the OpenOffice project, which The Document Foundation maintains, LibreOffice comprises a complete suite of applications for editing all types of documents. The suite includes Writer - a word processing and desktop publishing application, Calc - a spreadsheet creator and editor application, Impress - an application to create and edit slides for presentations, along with a few other productivity tools.
-
François Marier: Zoom WebRTC links
In my experience however, Jitsi has much better performance than Zoom's WebRTC client. For instance, I've never been able to use Zoom successfully on a Raspberry Pi 4 (8GB), but Jitsi works quite well. If you have a say in the choice of conference platform, go with Jitsi instead.
-
Build your own adorable, talking WALL-E robot | Arduino Blog
Film history is full of cute robots, but for our money, none are more charming than WALL-E. His vocabulary may be limited, but that doesn’t stop him from showing the full range of emotions through body language. Like Baby Yoda, WALL-E was an instant fan-favorite and a plethora of toys were made in his honor. If you can get your hands on one, Kevr102 has an Instructables tutorial that will walk you through how to bring that toy to life with the help of an Arduino.
To complete this project exactly as Kevr102 describes, you will need a specific 7″ tall plastic WALL-E toy. That toy has motors for the tracks, arm movement, and head movement. Starting with that will save you the trouble of mechanical design and 3D printing work. But you will replace all of the motors to make them easier to control. In total, you will need two 360 degree servo motors, three heavy duty servo motors, and two micro servo motors.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 741 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Core Scheduling and Distributed Lock Manager in Linux
Software: GNU Binutils, Network Manager, Motrix Download Manager
Audacity is now a Possible Spyware, Remove it ASAP
The famous open source audio manipulation program was acquired by a company named Muse Group two months ago. The same company owns other projects in its portfolio such as Ultimate Guitar (Famous website for Guitar enthuisasts) and MuseScore (Open source music notation software). Ever since, Audacity has been a heated topic. The parent company is a multi-national company and it has been trying to start a data-collection mechanism in the software. While Audacity is nothing more than a desktop program, its developers want to make it phone home with various data taken from users’ machines.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
4 hours 58 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 8 min ago
1 day 16 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago