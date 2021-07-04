The July 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the July 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the July 2021 issue:
* Short Topix: Windows 11 Announced, Expected By Year's End
* GIMP Tutorial: Removing A Background, Part 2
* Repo Review: Motrix Download Manager
* FreeNode Destructs. What It All Means For FOSS, PCLinuxOS
* Video Editing With Shotcut
* Network Manager: The Low-Down On Getting Up To Speed
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Mexican Stuffed Chicken
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.
Download the PDF (7.9 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-07.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (7.2 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202107epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (7.3 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202107mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 770 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Core Scheduling and Distributed Lock Manager in Linux
Software: GNU Binutils, Network Manager, Motrix Download Manager
Audacity is now a Possible Spyware, Remove it ASAP
The famous open source audio manipulation program was acquired by a company named Muse Group two months ago. The same company owns other projects in its portfolio such as Ultimate Guitar (Famous website for Guitar enthuisasts) and MuseScore (Open source music notation software). Ever since, Audacity has been a heated topic. The parent company is a multi-national company and it has been trying to start a data-collection mechanism in the software. While Audacity is nothing more than a desktop program, its developers want to make it phone home with various data taken from users’ machines.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
4 hours 58 min ago
20 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 8 min ago
1 day 16 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago