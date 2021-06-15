Games: Noita, Godot Engine on OpenXR, Boiling Steam's Proton Review
Noita on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play
Noita running through Steam Play on Linux. As mentioned, it just works!
Godot Engine - Godot XR progress update June 2021
The plugin now supports the new motion ranges API added to OpenXR which works in combination with finger tracking to switch between the ability to make a closed fist or limit finger movement to the shape of the controller. More modes will become available as they are added to the OpenXR specification.
Finger tracking itself is fully supported both through updating orientation of meshes, for which a sample scene is included in the plugin, and through animating a skeleton and bone deformation. There are a few changes to the OpenXR specification in the works around the skeleton implemention. Once these become official we'll update the plugin and supply sample scenes as well.
The plugin has been tested on Linux with both Steam and Monado OpenXR runtimes and on Windows with both Steam and Oculus OpenXR runtimes. Feature wise it is a great replacement for both the OpenVR and Oculus Desktop plugins including using the Oculus Quest over (air) link.
Windows Mixed Reality headsets are currently only supported through SteamVR as WMR natively only supports DirectX game engines.
We're looking at Android and native Oculus Quest support for the near future.
The source for this plugin can be found here. Further documentation on the plugin can be found here.
Top New Games You Can Play With Proton Since June 2021
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since June 2021 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...
Audacity is now a Possible Spyware, Remove it ASAP
The famous open source audio manipulation program was acquired by a company named Muse Group two months ago. The same company owns other projects in its portfolio such as Ultimate Guitar (Famous website for Guitar enthuisasts) and MuseScore (Open source music notation software). Ever since, Audacity has been a heated topic. The parent company is a multi-national company and it has been trying to start a data-collection mechanism in the software. While Audacity is nothing more than a desktop program, its developers want to make it phone home with various data taken from users' machines.
