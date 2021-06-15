Kernel: Core Scheduling and Distributed Lock Manager in Linux
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default - Phoronix
Among the many new features that were sent in so far this week for the Linux 5.14 merge window was the long in-development work on "core scheduling" to reduce the Hyper Threading information leakage risks from side channels and help ensuring deterministic performance on such HT/SMT systems by controlling the resources that can run on a sibling thread. As a follow-up to that article from a few days ago, core scheduling will now be disabled by default.
With the original scheduling pull request that landed earlier this week, the new "CONFIG_SCHED_CORE" build option defaulted to on by default. Linus Torvalds noticed that default enabling even though core scheduling is unlikely to be of interest to the vast majority of Linux users.
Linux 5.14 Improving Its Distributed Lock Manager To Allow Message Re-Transmission - Phoronix
The Linux kernel's Distributed Lock Manager as a general purpose DLM for kernel and user-space applications with cluster computing systems is seeing a useful reliability improvement with Linux 5.14.
The Distributed Lock Manager will now be able to handle message re-transmission so nodes can continue operating when network connections fail and then reconnect. Up to now DLM in this case didn't re-transmit messages and would treat them as lost and would be handled as a node failure.
