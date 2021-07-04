9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 4th, 2021
This has been a great week for Linux news and releases as we got a new Linux gaming laptop from TUXEDO Computers, new releases of the KDE-oriented Nitrux and KaOS Linux distros, as well as new release of System76’s Pop!_OS Linux and Deepin Linux distributions.
On top of that, we got a bunch of updated software, starting with the GNU Linux-libre kernel and continuing with the Mixxx DJ app, OpenZFS implementation of ZFS for Linux, Ardour DAW app, and Darktable RAW image editor. You can enjoy these, and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 4th, 2021, below!
