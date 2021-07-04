The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.07.2 and cards 2.4.132. The compilation chain is completely rebuilt in addition to glibc 2.33, gcc 11.1.0 and binutils 2.34 The xorg-server graphics server version 1.20.11, the Mesa 3D library in 21.1.4, gtk3 3.24.29 and qt 5.15.2 are also in their latest versions. The python interpreters are en 3.9.6 et 2.7.18. The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16. The MATE desktop environment is updated to version 1.24. The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 40.0. The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.22.2.1, Framework 5.82.0 and applications in 21.04.2. Available browsers are: firefox 89.0.2, chromium 91.0.4472.114, epiphany 40.0, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 78.11.0, Scribus 1.5.6.1, libreoffice 7.1.3.2, gimp 2.10.24, etc. Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.272, 4.14.236, 4.19.196, 5.4.129 and 5.10.47 and the latest stable version 5.13.0.

Calamares has been getting some refactoring to its modules to support QML as an alternative to QWidgets; for now, most of the module steps used by the Nitrux are being made available in QML. Porting modules to be used by QML is an ongoing task. Many more modules could benefit from this refactoring, so if you feel adventurous, you can join the team behind Calamares to have a much more versatile installing framework.

postmarketOS Release: v21.06 We are happy to announce the v21.06 release of postmarketOS, based on Alpine Linux 3.14! If you're wondering why it happened three months after the last release already, the reason is that we managed to follow Alpine's release more closely this time. Instead of two and a half months after Alpine's release, it took us only half a month to get this one out. Following releases can be expected about each six months from now on, closely tracking Alpine's releases. Thanks to our amazing contributors, the amount of supported devices has been increased to 15 (from 11 in v21.03.). As in previous releases, each of the supported devices (with the exception of the N900) is able to run mobile-optimized UIs like Phosh, Plasma Mobile, and Sxmo. Pre-built images for these devices, which all run (close to) mainline kernels, can be downloaded from our shiny new image download page (but really you should start at download and read the instructions there first). Also, like previous releases, v21.06 is geared mainly towards Linux enthusiasts; it may be a bit rough around the edges so expect some bugs. Help identifying and resolving issues is always greatly appreciated.