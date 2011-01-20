today's howtos
How To Find All Installed Fonts From Commandline In Linux - OSTechNix
Do you want to know which fonts are installed on your Linux system? Good! I know a quick way to find all installed fonts in your Linux system from commandline. The fc-list command helps you to list all fonts and styles available on the system for applications using fontconfig.
Using fc-list, we can also find out whether a particular language font is installed or not. In this brief tutorial, let me show you how to list all installed fonts and also how to list installed fonts for a particular language in Linux and Unix-like systems.
Search DuckDuckGo from Terminal in Ubuntu Linux via ddgr Command [Ed: DuckDuckGo is a privacy scam that 'FOSS' sites ought not promote or endorse]
For command line users want to search on DuckDuckGo, ddgr is the free open-source tool to search from Linux terminal.
It’s a tiny tool written mostly in Python3. And it’s quite easy to use. For instance, run the command below will search ‘Windows 11’ and output 10 results per page.
How to install Adobe Photoshop CS6 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux
Adobe Photoshop is not available officially for Linux, still, we can install Photoshop CS6 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop without any complications to edit our favorite pictures.
Photoshop is a quite popular tool when it comes to editing pictures not only among professionals but even for a common user. This photo editing program provides you with many tools to improve the quality of your photos. This means that you can also adjust your images in Photoshop, therefore no need to completely dependent on optimal environmental conditions.
Users can correct any image tones and color values to get the desired photo effects. Further, we can also change the brightness with the help of the gradation curves to raise or lower the general impression of light in a picture. We can add new objects by using different types of brushes to paint almost digitally. Features list of Photoshop is vast, thus leave that here and let’s talk about the main topic i.e how to use Photoshop on Ubuntu Linux?
How to create a streaming server in FreeBSD - Unixcop
So, you want to stream your games or maybe a webcam but don’t like services like youtube or twitch. Or maybe you have privacy concerns or just want more control on your content. In this article I will show you how to create a streaming server in FreeBSD, with Nginx, using the RTMP protocol.
How to install Bludit CMS on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
Bludit is a fairly simple CMS that we can use to deploy a blog or website quickly. One of the main characteristics of this CMS is that it uses files in JSON format to store the content. So, you don’t need to install or configure a database.
So you can create your own Website or Blog in seconds Simple, Fast, Secure, Flat-File CMS
Also, Bludit incorporates all the SEO tools to improve your ranking in all the search engines and social networks.
So, it is a good light and fast alternative to other more complete CMS like WordPress.
