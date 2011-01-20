Language Selection

Sunday 4th of July 2021 08:49:30 PM
HowTos
  • How To Find All Installed Fonts From Commandline In Linux - OSTechNix

    Do you want to know which fonts are installed on your Linux system? Good! I know a quick way to find all installed fonts in your Linux system from commandline. The fc-list command helps you to list all fonts and styles available on the system for applications using fontconfig.

    Using fc-list, we can also find out whether a particular language font is installed or not. In this brief tutorial, let me show you how to list all installed fonts and also how to list installed fonts for a particular language in Linux and Unix-like systems.

  • Search DuckDuckGo from Terminal in Ubuntu Linux via ddgr Command [Ed: DuckDuckGo is a privacy scam that 'FOSS' sites ought not promote or endorse]

    For command line users want to search on DuckDuckGo, ddgr is the free open-source tool to search from Linux terminal.

    It’s a tiny tool written mostly in Python3. And it’s quite easy to use. For instance, run the command below will search ‘Windows 11’ and output 10 results per page.

  • How to install Adobe Photoshop CS6 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux

    Adobe Photoshop is not available officially for Linux, still, we can install Photoshop CS6 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop without any complications to edit our favorite pictures.

    Photoshop is a quite popular tool when it comes to editing pictures not only among professionals but even for a common user. This photo editing program provides you with many tools to improve the quality of your photos. This means that you can also adjust your images in Photoshop, therefore no need to completely dependent on optimal environmental conditions.

    Users can correct any image tones and color values to get the desired photo effects. Further, we can also change the brightness with the help of the gradation curves to raise or lower the general impression of light in a picture. We can add new objects by using different types of brushes to paint almost digitally. Features list of Photoshop is vast, thus leave that here and let’s talk about the main topic i.e how to use Photoshop on Ubuntu Linux?

  • How to create a streaming server in FreeBSD - Unixcop

    So, you want to stream your games or maybe a webcam but don’t like services like youtube or twitch. Or maybe you have privacy concerns or just want more control on your content. In this article I will show you how to create a streaming server in FreeBSD, with Nginx, using the RTMP protocol.

  • How to install Bludit CMS on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    Bludit is a fairly simple CMS that we can use to deploy a blog or website quickly. One of the main characteristics of this CMS is that it uses files in JSON format to store the content. So, you don’t need to install or configure a database.

    So you can create your own Website or Blog in seconds Simple, Fast, Secure, Flat-File CMS

    Also, Bludit incorporates all the SEO tools to improve your ranking in all the search engines and social networks.

    So, it is a good light and fast alternative to other more complete CMS like WordPress.

Updates: Calamares and QML

Calamares has been getting some refactoring to its modules to support QML as an alternative to QWidgets; for now, most of the module steps used by the Nitrux are being made available in QML. Porting modules to be used by QML is an ongoing task. Many more modules could benefit from this refactoring, so if you feel adventurous, you can join the team behind Calamares to have a much more versatile installing framework. Read more

NuTyX 21.07.2 available with cards 2.4.132

The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.07.2 and cards 2.4.132. The compilation chain is completely rebuilt in addition to glibc 2.33, gcc 11.1.0 and binutils 2.34 The xorg-server graphics server version 1.20.11, the Mesa 3D library in 21.1.4, gtk3 3.24.29 and qt 5.15.2 are also in their latest versions. The python interpreters are en 3.9.6 et 2.7.18. The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16. The MATE desktop environment is updated to version 1.24. The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 40.0. The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.22.2.1, Framework 5.82.0 and applications in 21.04.2. Available browsers are: firefox 89.0.2, chromium 91.0.4472.114, epiphany 40.0, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 78.11.0, Scribus 1.5.6.1, libreoffice 7.1.3.2, gimp 2.10.24, etc. Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.272, 4.14.236, 4.19.196, 5.4.129 and 5.10.47 and the latest stable version 5.13.0. Read more

postmarketOS Release: v21.06

We are happy to announce the v21.06 release of postmarketOS, based on Alpine Linux 3.14! If you're wondering why it happened three months after the last release already, the reason is that we managed to follow Alpine's release more closely this time. Instead of two and a half months after Alpine's release, it took us only half a month to get this one out. Following releases can be expected about each six months from now on, closely tracking Alpine's releases. Thanks to our amazing contributors, the amount of supported devices has been increased to 15 (from 11 in v21.03.). As in previous releases, each of the supported devices (with the exception of the N900) is able to run mobile-optimized UIs like Phosh, Plasma Mobile, and Sxmo. Pre-built images for these devices, which all run (close to) mainline kernels, can be downloaded from our shiny new image download page (but really you should start at download and read the instructions there first). Also, like previous releases, v21.06 is geared mainly towards Linux enthusiasts; it may be a bit rough around the edges so expect some bugs. Help identifying and resolving issues is always greatly appreciated. Read more

Netflix Not Working on 32-bit Linux? Blame it on Google

Here’s the scenario. You were enjoying Netflix and other streaming services with Firefox on your 32-bit Linux system. But all of a sudden, Netflix just stopped working. You updated the Firefox browser, made sure that DRM is enabled in Firefox, all media codecs have been installed and yet it doesn’t work. Don’t blame Firefox for this problem. Don’t blame Linux for this problem. Blame Google. Read more

