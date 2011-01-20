Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 4th of July 2021 09:00:59 PM

The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.07.2 and cards 2.4.132.

The compilation chain is completely rebuilt in addition to glibc 2.33, gcc 11.1.0 and binutils 2.34

The xorg-server graphics server version 1.20.11, the Mesa 3D library in 21.1.4, gtk3 3.24.29 and qt 5.15.2 are also in their latest versions.

The python interpreters are en 3.9.6 et 2.7.18.

The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16.

The MATE desktop environment is updated to version 1.24.

The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 40.0.

The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.22.2.1, Framework 5.82.0 and applications in 21.04.2.

Available browsers are: firefox 89.0.2, chromium 91.0.4472.114, epiphany 40.0, etc

Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 78.11.0, Scribus 1.5.6.1, libreoffice 7.1.3.2, gimp 2.10.24, etc.

Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.272, 4.14.236, 4.19.196, 5.4.129 and 5.10.47 and the latest stable version 5.13.0.