CentOS Stream: Everything You Need to Know About it
What is CentOS Stream? In this article we shall discuss everything that you need to know about CentOS Stream.
Let’s begin with a quick history refresher. As you know, CentOS, one of the most popular Linux distributions, will no longer be supported for CentOS 8, starting 31 of December 2021, while the support for CentOS 7 will end on 30 of June 2024. The CentOS team encourages the current CentOS 8 users to update to CentOS Stream, but this might not be accepted easily and many might migrate to another distro.
So from now on, all the effort will be focused on CentOS Stream.
