today's howtos
How To Install cPanel on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install cPanel on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, cPanel is a widely used commercial hosting control panel for hosting services that provide more secure and easy to manage options. It is designed for hosting needs and used by most of the hosting companies for dedicated hosting, semi-dedicated hosting, shared hosting as well as cloud VPS hosting providers. cPanel comes with a Web Host Manager (WHM), which makes web hosting easier for web admins as it provides a root and reseller level access interface, where users can manage settings related to server administration and account management. This is while cPanel offers a user-level access interface to manage a web hosting account on the server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the cPanel control panel on a CentOS 8.
How To Download openSUSE using Metalink
Most operating systems can be downloaded in several ways we can choose which are usualy direct links and torrents. Unique among them, openSUSE is one that can be downloaded in another way which is called Metalink. It is a way of download, a technology, that joins direct links, mirrors and torrents in one to improve download speed and fix errors automatically. If you want to download this way, even for stuffs other than openSUSE, then this article is for you. What I can tell you as a daily torrent downloader is that Metalink is really fast. Now let's try.
How To Install Python TensorFlow On Centos 8
Make sure you have Python 3.5+ installed on your system.
How to Install Rocky Linux 8.4 Step by Step
CentOS 8 is reaching EOL (End Of Life) by the end of this year, 2021, and a few Linux distributions have been floated as formidable CentOS alternatives.
Among them is Rocky Linux, which is a fork of CentOS and 100% binary compatible with RHEL. In a previous guide, we introduced Rocky Linux 8.4 and how to download it. We have also touched on how you can migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8.4.
How to Install Ansible AWX on Kubernetes Minikube
Hello Geeks, I hope you are aware about Ansible AWX, if not then Ansible AWX is a Web based GUI tool for managing ansible playbooks. There are lot of other features of AWX apart from execution of Ansible playbooks like source management integration, logging RBAC and more.
In other words, we can say Ansible AWX is considered as an upstream project of Red HAT Ansible Tower. From AWX version 18.x and onwards, installation focus is moved from docker to Kubernetes. So, in this article, we will cover the step by step Ansible AWX Installation on Kubernetes Minikube.
Convert to Uppercase or Lowercase on Linux
There are many ways to convert a string to uppercase or lowercase in Linux. Most commonly used commands to change case are tr, sed and awk. Tr is the simplest command for this task.
From Bash 4, there are certain symbols which allows to convert the string case.
In this tutorial we learn how to convert the string to uppercase and lowercase on Linux.
Best Free Alternatives to YouTube
Our recommended open source solution is PeerTube, This aims to be a decentralized and free/libre alternative to video broadcasting services. It’s powered by ActivityPub and WebTorrent. There’s no vendor lock-in. PeerTube allows you to upload your videos to a platform that you choose by yourself. And each community can help each other by caching one another’s videos. Each platform has its own terms of service, moderation and federation policies. The service offers video streaming including live streaming. Users can follow their favorite channels from PeerTube without having to create an account. There’s no mining your data! WebTorrent Desktop is a peer-to-peer (P2P) streaming torrent client for node.js and the web browser. The app never sends any personally identifying information, nor does it track which torrents you add. It bridges the two networks of WebRTC-based WebTorrent and TCP/UDP-based BitTorrent simultaneously. While WebTorrent isn’t limited only to video it’s the software’s main focus. It’s fast, offers the ability to download multiple torrents simultaneously, and exposes files as streams. This cross-platform streaming app is written in JavaScript.
Kernel 'Extended' to Rust, New Stuff in Linux 5.14, and Linux Foundation 'Dilutes' Linux Mark
CentOS Stream: Everything You Need to Know About it
What is CentOS Stream? In this article we shall discuss everything that you need to know about CentOS Stream. Let’s begin with a quick history refresher. As you know, CentOS, one of the most popular Linux distributions, will no longer be supported for CentOS 8, starting 31 of December 2021, while the support for CentOS 7 will end on 30 of June 2024. The CentOS team encourages the current CentOS 8 users to update to CentOS Stream, but this might not be accepted easily and many might migrate to another distro. So from now on, all the effort will be focused on CentOS Stream.
5 Popular Free and Open Source VPN’s
People spend most of their time online and send critical information over the internet. Being safe online involves using many technologies, and VPN is one of them. An open source VPN software can help protect your identity online by encrypting the data you send on the network to keep it safe from eavesdropping. And if you are working in a company, It may also help you go beyond the company’s network restrictions to assure you have the experience you need on the internet.
