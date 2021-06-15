You know that feeling when you read your old code and are amazed at how bad the design is? Well… yeah. This week has been a lot of going over what I’d written in the past few weeks and cleaning out the bugs, the errors, and the inconsistencies. At risk of having to write these exact sentences next week, I’ll say the process is not yet complete! Even so, much of Kalendar is in better shape than it was a week ago. If you are a particularly fearless person, you might even be able to start using it as your actual calendar app — not that I am in any way recommending you do so (yet!)

As of June 21st, Molly de Blanc is reporting as being unemployed, presumed to include the Gnome Foundation, which means we are officially at 33% of goal for the community response to the Stallman smear campaigns. Woot! I think the oddest thing about the whole series of events is the Gnome Foundation’s total silence on the matter. The community deserved the announcement. This is actually monumental progress, because what it’s done is it’s shown the people watching all of these smear campaigns, many fearful of being canceled if they say anything off the path of the narratives, that these FAANG-sponsored corporate “contributor” trojan horse actors that get embedded into these projects, particularly Gnome Foundation, OSI, Debian, are peddling – that these people can be stopped and that there can be consequences for their methods if people work together and are adamant enough about it. The open source gods can bleed, and everyone saw it happen. It’s also shown the agents of these campaigns that they can lose. They can not only lose, they can be held accountable after they lose. There’s alot more to do though. Neil McGovern, who in all likelihood used Molly as a patsy for this campaign while he was orchestrating it with Elana Hashman, is still employed by the Gnome Foundation. So is Elana Hashman for that matter.

There is a new application available for Sparkers: Nuclear What is Nuclear? Nuclear is a free music streaming program that pulls content from free sources all over the internet. If you know mps-youtube, this is a similar music player but with a GUI. It’s also focusing more on audio. Imagine Spotify which you don’t have to pay for and with a bigger library.

The penultimate sentence in Justice Breyer's opinion for the 6-2 majority succinctly states the Court's conclusion: "where Google reimplemented a user interface, taking only what was needed to allow users [that is, programmers] to put their accrued talents to work in a new and transformative program, Google's copying of the Sun Java API was a fair use of that material as a matter of law."

There is a Raspberry Pi Zero W with a custom solenoid control HAT on top inside the case to the left, and the solenoid right up against the bell, which is mounted on the right.

Bedrock is one of the more intriguing projects I have had the pleasure to use recently. It not only provides one heck of a toolbox for making distributions work together without requiring virtual machines or Docker, it does so quickly and with a minimal amount of knowledge required by the user. In short, we have a very easy way to run multiple distributions as if they were one operating system with almost no extra overhead in terms of CPU or memory usage. We do use a little extra disk space, but running Void, two versions of Ubuntu, and one copy of Arch only consumed around 7GB of disk space - about the same amount of disk consumption some large mainstream distributions use. I also like how Bedrock essentially reverses distribution fragmentation. If you're tired of needing to run different distributions to gain access to a specific program or package manager, then you can run Bedrock and gain access to just about everything and use it seamlessly as one operating system. It's really quite a remarkable bit of engineering and, once I got used to how the different strata fit together, I encountered virtually no problems with it. There was the drawback that I couldn't use SELinux or Btrfs with Bedrock, but Bedrock's strata copying capabilities provide a sort of snapshot and there are other access controls people can use in place of SELinux. All in all, I'm quite happy with Bedrock.

Programming Leftovers Things I wish Git had: Commit groups You know the “group” facility of vector graphics programs? You draw a couple of shapes, you group them together, and then you can apply transformations to the entire group at once, operating on it as if it were an atomic thing. But when need arises, you can “ungroup” it and look deeper. That’s because sometimes there’s a need to have a “high-level” view of things, and sometimes you need to delve deeper. Each of these needs is valid. Each is prompted by different circumstances that we all encounter. I’d love to see that same idea applied to Git commits. In Git, a commit group might just be a named and annotated range of commits: feature-a might be the same as 5d64b71..3db02d3. Every Git command that currently accepts commit ranges could accept group names. I envision groups to have descriptions, so that git log, git blame, etc could take --grouped or --ungrouped options and act appropriately.

Jussi Pakkanen: Looking at the performance of Refterm Recently a known strong-opinion-holder Casey Muratori wrote a reference implementation for a new fast terminal renderer. The goal is (as far as I can tell) to implement the same functionality as existing terminals using a lot less resources. [...] The app uses 0.5% of CPU and a whopping 14% of GPU just to display a blinking cursor. This could be said to be not particularly resource efficient. This is probably due to the fact that there is no rate limiter (or VSYNC) so the app just spams the system all the time. The true resource usage can't be meaningfully compared until this is fixed. What can be measured, though, is memory usage. As can be seen in the image [1] the Refterm application uses 351 MB of memory when idle (the test war run using a 4k monitor). Based on discussions on the Internet, an acceptable amount of memory usage for a terminal is around 10-20 MB. Refterm uses 10x as much. In fact, as you can tell, running two instances of Refterm takes more memory than a fully blown Firefox with tens of open tabs. For comparison I also tested the Spotify app which is implemented in Electron. When playing music it only took ~150 MB, less than half of an idling Refterm.

TWC 119: Task #1, Swap Nibbles & Task #2, Sequence without 1-on-1 Hello everyone, I'm back after a year's absence, good to see everything is going as strong as ever. I have some extra time this weekend, so thought I'd try my hand at an answer again. But, oh golly, looking back over my earlier posts on earlier problems was just painful--too many details! Going forward I'll just broad-brush things (and I mean it this time). If anyone has a question about details, then ask about them in the comments. The swap nibbles problem is equivalent to a "swap hex-chars problem" and since we have the bigint module then any hex string can be represented by an integer. When a little investigation brought up that every bigint object has an as_hex() method, I found the restriction to positive integers less than 255 too restrictive: I decided to do them all! (Well, not quite all, since there are an infinite number of integers, but you know what I mean.)

Monthly Report - June As you all know, I have recently started taking part in the weekly challenge again. I have always complained about the lack of time doing things I always wanted to do. But then it doesn't stop me taking up new projects. I have to learn how to prioritize projects. May be one day, I will get there. Right now I am actively working on 2 new projects simultaneously. First is preparing the talk for the upcoming Raku Online Conference. It is going to be my personal journey to Raku. And the second is very close to my heart, working on my first book about Perl in association with Dave Cross. [...] With regard to my new job at Oleeo, I have finally got to do some Perl coding at last. I must say it made me so happy. Prior to this I got my hand dirty with Ansible for the first time. It was good learning experience. I really enjoyed it, thanks to all the support I got from fellow colleagues. Although my first Perl task is not too complex but it got me to look at the database closely. Thanks to the weekly challenge, I never loose the touch with Perl and all its glory. Also I am never short of ideas when dealing with any task, thanks to Team PWC for all the smartest solutions. Having done the weekly challenge, my confidence level is always high when it comes to Perl. I remember an incident, about 15 odd years ago, team lead would always try to put me down complaining about my Perl knowledge. It did affect my confidence to some extent but luckily I left the company soon after. Ever since, I have been lucky to have very supportive and encouraging colleagues. Oleeo too has bunch of familiar faces that can easily fit into my category of best friends.