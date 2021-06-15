Games: The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time, Lutris, Minesweeper, RimWorld and More
12 years ago we appeared online, Happy Birthday to GamingOnLinux
12 years ago on July 5, the GamingOnLinux website was created. Who would have thought it would still be going this long, in the face of overwhelming odds. Happy Birthday to us! It's been a thrilling ride, one we hope to keep enjoying for many years to come.
The next year or so should be thoroughly interesting, with the rumours on the SteamPal coming up. We're quite excited to see how that will change Linux gaming and hope to be at the forefront of reporting on it for all Linux gaming fans. Of course though, our overall mission remains the same: to cover any and all types of Linux gaming from news about native games, development on emulators, open source, Wine & Proton and so much more.
Comedy physics-based heist game The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time is out now | GamingOnLinux
Available now in Early Access is the rather long-named The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time, a heist game with Penguin characters and some dubious looking physics but apparently it's quite amusing. Might be one of the weirdest games that's been sent out way, although we've seen a lot over the years (hi Goat Simulator).
"The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time is the one and only 4 player CO-OP physics-based heist game featuring a bunch of kleptomanic penguins. You'll experience a blend of physics-based platforming with stealth and strategy, with full freedom to achieve the missions in your own way."
DOSBox-X and DOSBox Staging both had new releases lately
Running DOS classics? Well, there's plenty of ways to choose from with multiple projects looking to speed up the development on DOSBox with both DOSBox-X and DOSBox Staging seeing new releases.
The two projects do differ a fair bit in what they wish to accomplish. DOSBox Staging for example, aims to focus solely on DOS, while DOSBox-X is trying to be an all-in-one solution for DOS and Windows 3.x, 9x and ME.
DOSBox-X was released July 1 which includes some Windows improvements, support for DOS/V (native Chinese/Japanese/Korean support), new special DOS functions to communicate with DOSBox-X, better translation support, the ability to auto-convert paths when launching host system applications when enabled and much more.
Game manager Lutris 0.5.8.4 out as a small fix-up before the next major release
The free and open source game manager Lutris has a fresh release up, although it's mostly a fix-up release as work is ongoing for the next major release due soon.
For readers who haven't used Lutris or never heard of it: the application is designed to help you manage your games — all of them. It helps bring together games from Steam, GOG, Humble Store, Emulators, compatibility layers to run Windows games through, web games and much more. There's no store, as it's just an easier way to see everything together.
Minesweeper inspired game DemonCrawl gets an auto-sweeping online Arena mode | GamingOnLinux
It's Minesweeper, but not as you know it. DemonCrawl was already unique with the roguelite dungeon-crawling styled placed on top of the classic Minesweeper gameplay and now it's got a brand new mode.
With the Arena mode, it plays out a bit like Dota Underlords and other auto-battle games. You sit back and watch as the AI explores for you, while you pick up coins, chests for items and more. Although you can select to do it manually too. It's quite peculiar and also terribly addictive.
Nightdive Studios show off new System Shock footage | GamingOnLinux
The Kickstarter managed to raise around $1,350,700 back in 2016, with Linux support being confirmed after they hit the $1.1 million stretch-goal.
[...]
Sadly, they've been pretty quiet on what's going on with the Linux version. However, the official website still clearly has the Linux icon and their direct pre-orders using BackerKit still very clearly mention it too so hopefully they won't go back on it since they're still taking money for it.
RimWorld 1.3 now in Beta, Ideology expansion announced | GamingOnLinux
Some huge things are coming to RimWorld and soon too, with Ludeon Studios announcing the major RimWorld 1.3 update is now available in a Beta and a big new Ideology expansion was announced.
Security Leftovers
Community Member Monday: Tim Brennan Jr.
I am a son and grandson of American missionaries who moved to Brazil in 1952. Since my mother was born here (my father was a seven month old baby), I was born automatically a Brazilian citizen – even though I was born in the USA. Being brought up in Brazil, I learned both American English in the home, and learned Brazilian Portuguese in parallel. I am fluent in both languages. Computers came into my life as my dad saw the importance and value of them in the eighties. Watching him hack an Apple IIe and a daisy wheel printer to get the tilde accent over the letter “y” was an adventure in and of itself. Since I was homeschooled, the value and importance of open source software became very clear to me as soon as I heard about it around 1999. As soon as I heard of Linux, I got hooked. Then, I heard of StarOffice which later became OpenOffice, which forked into LibreOffice and saw the birth of The Document Foundation. I have been on a learning journey for most of my life. Everything I have learned is self-taught, including LibreOffice. My main activity in life is teaching in general. Teaching software to newbies such as the elderly, the underprivileged and young people is a passion I have. LibreOffice is an excellent starting point as it has virtually all the basic areas: text, images, markup languages, programming logic on a very simple scale with macros, databases etc., and much, much, more.
Reports for GSoC in LibreOffice and OpenSUSE
Kernel: Noise, Hardware, and Storage
