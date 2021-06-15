Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 5th of July 2021 02:12:30 PM
HowTos
  • How To Install TaskBoard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TaskBoard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, TaskBoard is a free and open-source scheduling platform that allows users to keep track of their important tasks. TaskBoard uses SQLite for the purpose of storing databases. In TaskBoard, unlimited boards can be created and you can customize the columns within the boards.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of TaskBoard on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How I avoid breaking functionality when modifying legacy code | Opensource.com

    Allow me a bit of introspection. I've been working in the software engineering field for 31 years. During those 31 years, I've modified a lot of legacy software.

    Over time, I've formed certain habits when working with legacy code. Because on most projects I get paid to deliver working software that is easy to maintain, I cannot afford the luxury of taking my sweet time trying to fully understand the legacy code I am about to modify. So, I tend to skim. Skimming the code helps me quickly identify relevant portions in the repo. It is a race against time, and I don't have cycles at my disposal to dwell on less-relevant minutia. I'm always going for the most relevant area in the code. Once I find it, I slow down and start analyzing it.

  • How to add the snap-windows-to-corners feature to Ubuntu - Techzim

    One great feature that Windows 11 has finally embraced is the snap Windows to corners feature. In fact, the new OS comes with several variations of it that are a definite improvement to what we are used to in Ubuntu. When the feature was announced, I was under the mistaken belief that you could show four windows simultaneously in Ubuntu. Turns out it’s not true, only regular snap two windows to corners feature at work it’s almost second nature to me.

  • How to install GulpJS on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    Gulp is a tool to automate tasks, mostly on the front-end layer. It is developed in javascript and works on NodeJS so it can run on any system.

    You can apply many transformations to your files while in memory before anything is written to the disk—significantly speeding up your build process.

  • How to install Jetbrains DataGrip 2021 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Jetbrains DataGrip 2021 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    Please take note that it comes with a 30-day free trial and afterward it is paid.

  • File encryption and decryption with ccrypt | Enable Sysadmin

    The ccrypt utility is a security tool that encrypts and decrypts files and streams on demand. It uses the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), which is considered very secure. For the moment, it's considered to be unbreakable and is a government standard. When you encrypt a file using ccrypt, a password is required. It is best if you continue to use complex passwords for ccrypt encryption because someone might still try.

    Using ccrypt is easy enough for encrypting, decrypting, and viewing an encrypted file's contents. I found the rpm on Sourceforge. Be sure to get the 1.11 or later package. Install the ccrypt-1.11 package in the usual way.

  • Things to do after installing Fedora 34 Workstation - Fedora Magazine

    Using a new operating system can be a lot of fun. But it often becomes confusing when we first use it, especially for new users who are not very familiar with computer systems. For those of you who are using Fedora for the first time and have successfully installed Fedora 34 Workstation, this article can be an initial guide. I’m sure that you want to feel more at home with your new fresh Fedora. These are several things to do after installing your Fedora 34 Workstation.

Security Leftovers

  • Microsoft urges PowerShell users to upgrade to protect against critical vulnerability

    Microsoft has issued a warning to users of PowerShell 7.0 and 7.1 to update their software to protect against a .NET Core remote code execution vulnerability. Tracked as CVE-2021-26701, the vulnerability is described as critical and could affect Windows, macOS and Linux. The security issue has been known about for a little while, but Microsoft is only now urging users to install updates to ensure that they are protected.

  • Enter invisible passwords using this Python module | Opensource.com

    Passwords are particularly problematic for programmers. You're not supposed to store them without encrypting them, and you're not supposed to reveal what's been typed when your user enters one. This became particularly important to me when I decided I wanted to boost security on my laptop. I encrypt my home directory—but once I log in, any password stored as plain text in a configuration file is potentially exposed to prying eyes. Specifically, I use an application called Mutt as my email client. It lets me read and compose emails in my Linux terminal, but normally it expects a password in its configuration file. I restricted permissions on my Mutt config file so that only I can see it, but I'm the only user of my laptop, so I'm not really concerned about authenticated users inadvertently looking at my configs. Instead, I wanted to protect myself from absent-mindedly posting my config online, either for bragging rights or version control, with my password exposed. In addition, although I have no expectations of unwelcome guests on my system, I did want to ensure that an intruder couldn't obtain my password just by running cat on my config.

  • Russell Coker: Servers and Lockdown

    OS security features and server class systems are things that surely belong together. If a program is important enough to buy expensive servers to run it then it’s important enough that you want to have all the OS security features enabled. For such an important program you will also want to have all possible monitoring systems running so you can predict hardware failures etc. Therefore you would expect that you could buy a server, setup the vendor’s management software, configure your Linux kernel with security features such as “lockdown” (a LSM that restricts access to /dev/mem, the iopl() system call, and other dangerous things [1]), and have it run nicely! You will be disappointed if you try doing that on a HP or Dell server though.

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (electron11, electron12, istio, jenkins, libtpms, mediawiki, mruby, opera, puppet, and python-fastapi), Debian (djvulibre and openexr), Fedora (dovecot, libtpms, nginx, and php-league-flysystem), Gentoo (corosync, freeimage, graphviz, and libqb), Mageia (busybox, file-roller, live, networkmanager, and php), openSUSE (clamav-database, lua53, and roundcubemail), Oracle (389-ds:1.4, kernel, libxml2, python38:3.8 and python38-devel:3.8, and ruby:2.5), and SUSE (crmsh, djvulibre, python-py, and python-rsa).

Community Member Monday: Tim Brennan Jr.

I am a son and grandson of American missionaries who moved to Brazil in 1952. Since my mother was born here (my father was a seven month old baby), I was born automatically a Brazilian citizen – even though I was born in the USA. Being brought up in Brazil, I learned both American English in the home, and learned Brazilian Portuguese in parallel. I am fluent in both languages. Computers came into my life as my dad saw the importance and value of them in the eighties. Watching him hack an Apple IIe and a daisy wheel printer to get the tilde accent over the letter “y” was an adventure in and of itself. Since I was homeschooled, the value and importance of open source software became very clear to me as soon as I heard about it around 1999. As soon as I heard of Linux, I got hooked. Then, I heard of StarOffice which later became OpenOffice, which forked into LibreOffice and saw the birth of The Document Foundation. I have been on a learning journey for most of my life. Everything I have learned is self-taught, including LibreOffice. My main activity in life is teaching in general. Teaching software to newbies such as the elderly, the underprivileged and young people is a passion I have. LibreOffice is an excellent starting point as it has virtually all the basic areas: text, images, markup languages, programming logic on a very simple scale with macros, databases etc., and much, much, more. Read more

Reports for GSoC in LibreOffice and OpenSUSE

  • Week #3 - #4 - GSoC Weekly Report - 100 Paper Cuts

    Writer can group Drawing objects. For example shapes(rectangles, circles), text boxes and draw images can be grouped together to drag & drop. However, when copy/paste or drag&drop an image into the writer document canvas, (raster/bitmap)images are handled as Frame objects (holding images/bitmaps), not Drawing objects. Drawing objects have the group feature, but this feature is not implemented for Graphics(Frame objects/bitmap). This is why Writer can’t group raster images.

  • Week #2 - GSoC Weekly Report - 100 Paper Cuts | Bayram Çiçek’s website

    In Impress, when editing a text on a slide, CTRL+SHIFT+(HOME/END/ArrowUP/ArrowDOWN) shortcuts doesn’t select the text in the slide, but move the slide to the end of the slide stack. Solution is simple: Disable slide sorter shortcuts when in text edit mode.

  • Google Summer of Code 2021: IBus Customize

    For people unfamiliar with non-Latin languages, IME (Input Method) may be a completely new concept since they will find all the characters present on the keyboard when typing. However, for the majority of people in Asia, typing in their language would be impossible if without IME. For example, if you want to type Chinese, there are thousands of Chinese characters in total, and a keyboard is just too small to put them all onto it. But with the help of IME, you can choose to use pinyin or other kinds of input schemas like Wubi. Then a standard US keyboard will be sufficient for typing all the Chinese characters. IBus is an input method framework for developing input methods providing unified user interfaces. A lot of popular input methods are based on IBus, and IBus is also the default input method framework on GNOME. Even if you don’t use non-Latin languages, you may also find IBus useful with IBus Typing Booster installed.

Kernel: Noise, Hardware, and Storage

  • New Linux 5.14 Tracer To Help With Measuring Operating System Noise - Phoronix

    The tracing subsystem within the Linux kernel is seeing some exciting improvements with Linux 5.14 to help with low-latency analysis and also measuring operating system noise. Linux 5.14 brings a new "osnoise" tracer for measuring noise attributed to the operating system and hardware when it comes to isolated applications. The OSNoise tracer keeps track of noise by monitoring entry points for NMIs / IRQs / SoftIRQs / threads in determining if the noise is coming from the OS or rather than hardware. There are also tracepoints setup for helping to further debug sources of noise.

  • Linux 5.14's Perf Tooling Makes Preparations For Intel Alder Lake - Phoronix

    The Linux kernel's tooling around the perf subsystem is the latest area seeing a lot of work for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake processors with a mix of high performance and low power processor cores. The perf tooling updates for this new kernel cycle bring various hybrid processor handling improvements in working towards Intel's Alder Lake processors. This includes new perf.data file header additions around hybrid topology as well as supporting PMU prefixes for hybrid CPUs, among other changes for Alder Lake and future Intel hybrid processors.

  • Linux 5.14 Works Around Compatibility With Some Digital Camera exFAT File-Systems - Phoronix

    Merged back in Linux 5.4 in late 2019 was the exFAT file-system driver that has proven to be quite mature at this stage with the work led by Samsung under the blessing of Microsoft. There hasn't been much in the way of exFAT file-system driver changes in recent kernel releases given its maturity. Even with Linux 5.14 there are just two exFAT patches but end up being notable at least for some users due to fixing file-system compatibility with some digital cameras. Linux 5.14's exFAT brings improved compatibility with the exFAT file-systems from some digital cameras. In particular, when mounting an exFAT file-system from select digital cameras under Linux, in some cases not all of the files would show up under Linux.

