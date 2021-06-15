today's howtos
How To Install TaskBoard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TaskBoard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, TaskBoard is a free and open-source scheduling platform that allows users to keep track of their important tasks. TaskBoard uses SQLite for the purpose of storing databases. In TaskBoard, unlimited boards can be created and you can customize the columns within the boards.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of TaskBoard on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How I avoid breaking functionality when modifying legacy code | Opensource.com
Allow me a bit of introspection. I've been working in the software engineering field for 31 years. During those 31 years, I've modified a lot of legacy software.
Over time, I've formed certain habits when working with legacy code. Because on most projects I get paid to deliver working software that is easy to maintain, I cannot afford the luxury of taking my sweet time trying to fully understand the legacy code I am about to modify. So, I tend to skim. Skimming the code helps me quickly identify relevant portions in the repo. It is a race against time, and I don't have cycles at my disposal to dwell on less-relevant minutia. I'm always going for the most relevant area in the code. Once I find it, I slow down and start analyzing it.
How to add the snap-windows-to-corners feature to Ubuntu - Techzim
One great feature that Windows 11 has finally embraced is the snap Windows to corners feature. In fact, the new OS comes with several variations of it that are a definite improvement to what we are used to in Ubuntu. When the feature was announced, I was under the mistaken belief that you could show four windows simultaneously in Ubuntu. Turns out it’s not true, only regular snap two windows to corners feature at work it’s almost second nature to me.
How to install GulpJS on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
Gulp is a tool to automate tasks, mostly on the front-end layer. It is developed in javascript and works on NodeJS so it can run on any system.
You can apply many transformations to your files while in memory before anything is written to the disk—significantly speeding up your build process.
How to install Jetbrains DataGrip 2021 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Jetbrains DataGrip 2021 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Please take note that it comes with a 30-day free trial and afterward it is paid.
File encryption and decryption with ccrypt | Enable Sysadmin
The ccrypt utility is a security tool that encrypts and decrypts files and streams on demand. It uses the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), which is considered very secure. For the moment, it's considered to be unbreakable and is a government standard. When you encrypt a file using ccrypt, a password is required. It is best if you continue to use complex passwords for ccrypt encryption because someone might still try.
Using ccrypt is easy enough for encrypting, decrypting, and viewing an encrypted file's contents. I found the rpm on Sourceforge. Be sure to get the 1.11 or later package. Install the ccrypt-1.11 package in the usual way.
Things to do after installing Fedora 34 Workstation - Fedora Magazine
Using a new operating system can be a lot of fun. But it often becomes confusing when we first use it, especially for new users who are not very familiar with computer systems. For those of you who are using Fedora for the first time and have successfully installed Fedora 34 Workstation, this article can be an initial guide. I’m sure that you want to feel more at home with your new fresh Fedora. These are several things to do after installing your Fedora 34 Workstation.
Security Leftovers
Community Member Monday: Tim Brennan Jr.
I am a son and grandson of American missionaries who moved to Brazil in 1952. Since my mother was born here (my father was a seven month old baby), I was born automatically a Brazilian citizen – even though I was born in the USA. Being brought up in Brazil, I learned both American English in the home, and learned Brazilian Portuguese in parallel. I am fluent in both languages. Computers came into my life as my dad saw the importance and value of them in the eighties. Watching him hack an Apple IIe and a daisy wheel printer to get the tilde accent over the letter “y” was an adventure in and of itself. Since I was homeschooled, the value and importance of open source software became very clear to me as soon as I heard about it around 1999. As soon as I heard of Linux, I got hooked. Then, I heard of StarOffice which later became OpenOffice, which forked into LibreOffice and saw the birth of The Document Foundation. I have been on a learning journey for most of my life. Everything I have learned is self-taught, including LibreOffice. My main activity in life is teaching in general. Teaching software to newbies such as the elderly, the underprivileged and young people is a passion I have. LibreOffice is an excellent starting point as it has virtually all the basic areas: text, images, markup languages, programming logic on a very simple scale with macros, databases etc., and much, much, more.
Reports for GSoC in LibreOffice and OpenSUSE
Kernel: Noise, Hardware, and Storage
