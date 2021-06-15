today's howtos
How to install Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux - Linux Shout
Thinkorswim is an online trading platform developed by TD Ameritrade to allow users to trade in various stock, options, futures, and equities. Apart from the web-based trading platform, the company also provides a dedicated desktop application for Windows, macOS, and Linux to trade efficiently with advanced tools, screeners, and charts.
The application is available free of cost and can be used with TD Ameritrade and few others. Well, once the installation of Thinkorswim is completed on your Linux Desktop you will have free real-time quotes, hundreds of chart studies, options risk graphs, and more.
Although the interface of this trading platform is complex and meant for advanced users still beginners or less active traders can also use it to invest.
How to install and use vnStat on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
vnStat is a console-based network traffic monitor for Linux and BSD that keeps a log of network traffic for the selected interface(s). It uses the network interface statistics provided by the kernel as information source. This means that vnStat won’t actually be sniffing any traffic and also ensures light use of system resources regardless of network traffic rate.
Therefore this tool quite well known within the community and among sysadmins. It is quite simple to use and as you will see below it is easy to install.
Converseen Adds Support for Batch Converting JFIF files to JPEG / PNG | UbuntuHandbook
Batch image converting and scaling app Converseen released version 0.9.9.1, features JFIF file format support.
Converseen is a free open-source tool based on Qt5 framework. It provides a lightweight and easy to use interface to convert single or multiple photo images.
Thanks to Magick++, it supports 100+ supported file formats, including the most popular DPX, EXR, GIF, JPEG, JPEG-2000, PhotoCD, PNG, Postscript, SVG, and TIFF. And, it supports for converting PDF to image, and/or image to PDF.
Kushal Das: Reproducible wheel buidling failure on CircleCI container
At SecureDrop project we have Python wheels built for Python 3.7 on Buster in a reproducible way. We use the same wheels inside of the Debian packages. The whole process has checks to verify the sha256sums based on gpg signatures, and at the end we point pip to a local directory to find all the dependencies.
Three is the lucky number? Fedora 33 on IdeaPad 3
The result of this review depends on where you start collecting impressions - before or after my customization. In its default form, I find no use or value for Fedora 33 or any distro that hides the basic functionality away. Therefore, the changes I made are a must for efficient, intuitive desktop usage. Or rather, without them, there's no point to any of this. In a way, you can't really ignore them from the overall review, so there's that.
All that said, Fedora did okay in quite a few areas - network speed, consistency, font scaling, stability, general performance and battery usage. It didn't do well in boot speed, frequent hangs when using Activities, memory utilization, poor default ergonomics and software selection, or the lack of proper HD scaling. Not bad, but ultimately, not that good. Average. Other distros do more with less, other operating systems offer more. In isolation, Fedora 33 does its thing, but it has few if any killer features for the common user. Anyway, the testing today went okay, but for me, the best Fedora releases remain 24-25. This is just coasting on inertia.
How to Open a Magnet Link in Any Browser - Make Tech Easier
For a long time now magnet links have been a mainstay of all the major web browsers, making life a little easier for people downloading torrent files. But what exactly are magnet links? How do you set them up and open them? And how do you change the program that they link to? We reveal all here.
