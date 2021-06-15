Free Sofrware, Programming, and Standards
-
USENIX LISA2021 Computing Performance: On the Horizon
It's an exciting time for developments in computer performance, not just for the BPF technology (which I often write about) but also for processors with 3D stacking and cloud vendor CPUs (e.g., AWS Graviton2); for memory with the arrival of DDR5 and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) on-processor; for storage including new uses for 3D Xpoint as a 3D NAND accelerator; for networking with the rise of QUIC and eXpress Data Path (XDP); and so on. I summarized these topics and more as a plenary conference talk, including my own predictions (as a senior performance engineer) for the future of computing performance, with a focus on back-end servers.
-
Philip Withnall: Don’t (generally) put documentation license in appdata
This is generally an attempt to list the license of the code and of the documentation. However, the resulting SPDX expression means to apply the most restrictive interpretation of both licenses. As a result, the expression as a whole is considered not free software (CC-BY-SA-3.0 is not a free software license as per the FSF or OSI lists).
-
Daniel Stenberg: curl user survey 2021
It is time to once again tell you that people responded very similarly to how they did last year…
-
Vulkan 1.2.184 Includes NVIDIA Extension For RDMA Usage
Last year I wrote about NVIDIA working on Vulkan support for RDMA memory. That work around RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) memory usage in the Vulkan context is now available with today's Vulkan 1.2.184 specification update.
While RDMA is used for zero-copy networking with high throughput and low latency, it's usually more associated with cluster computing and heavy data center needs rather than for working with a graphics API. However, NVIDIA has been preparing such and the new VK_NV_external_memory_rdma extension has arrived with this week's Vulkan spec update.
-
Case Statements in Bash: Examples Explained
When writing Bash scripts, it is common to check a string against a variable, and then do something based on what was specified.
-
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.27 For Messing Up
Jo Christian Oterhals has returned with a nice blog post on How to mess up for loops in Raku, inspired by a tweet of Joelle Maslak (/r/rakulang comments). The blog post explores the ways you can call a piece of code repeatedly in the Raku Programming Language. Including ways you probably shouldn’t. Learning by bad example!
-
TWC 119: Les Nybb and the Arrhythmic Trio
In which Raku solutions give shape to Perl solutions, and vice versa, and then Raku does what Raku does best.
Task 1: Swap Nibbles - basic and extended solutions in Raku and Perl.
Task 2: Sequence of symbols 123 without adjacent 1’s. Solutions in Raku and Perl, then a radically different approach that I would have never discovered in anything but Raku.
Special thanks to TheYeti of CodeFights (now CodeSignal), who invited me to start participating in the Weekly Challenge way back in October 2019. That site no longer has messaging or forums, and I don’t know how to let them know directly, but this week is my response to their invitation. Thank you!
-
Josef Strzibny: How I earn over $750 a month from my unfinished book
While I knew that selling sooner is a good tactic, I wasn’t comfortable to put just about anything out there. I sit down and thought hard what would be the the first public version. In the end, it was actually a small book on its own because it went all the way from networking to deploying static websites. So, if this is a book on just deploying static websites, it would have a good ending. After this release, I was adding a chapter or two from time to time, and notifying my waiting list about the changes.
All of that went on for three months starting in April and it was probably the best decision I made so far for this product. I got new feedback, more validation, and even earn some first dollars. Wondering why I didn’t start sooner? Why I couldn’t go chapter by chapter from the beginning? I was only comfortable selling something once I saw the light at the end. I didn’t want for people to wait too long for the final version.
-
Community Member Monday: Tim Brennan Jr.
Reports for GSoC in LibreOffice and OpenSUSE
