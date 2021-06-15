today's leftovers
Digital transformation: 7 signs you're making progress
“Go-to-market strategies, customer interactions, and workforce enablement are all examples of activities that are being transformed by technology,” says Seth Robinson, senior director of technology analysis at technology association CompTIA, “and companies must embrace new mindsets around tech adoption and investment in order to remain competitive.”
Big Blue's big email blues signal terminal decline – unless it learns to migrate itself
A fun evening's entertainment pre-COVID was to find a pub near a large corporation's IT HQ, look for the customers with the haunted, desperate eyes, and ask them gently how "the migration" was going. Didn't matter which company or what migration. They're hard. They go wrong.
Not all migration misery is equal. Imagine you are a global IT brand, trading on the days when you were the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, selling other enterprises services and systems based on your unquestioned competence. Imagine further your internal email system has broken so badly that your employees can keep quiet no longer, and have gone public in frustration and despair. Imagine you are IBM.
IBM's internal email failure is of Shakespearian richness. Tragedy, comedy, pomposity pricked, the decline of a great house, yet greater disaster foreshadowed. We don't know the details, because the company has merely acknowledged problems without commenting on nature, scale, or prognosis. We don't know, but the spilled beans form a pattern.
In 2017, IBM offloaded the email systems it owned – Notes and Verse, which sounds like a column in a 1950s literary magazine – to Indian company HCL.
IBM used those products itself, as you're supposed to if you're a global IT company selling email. But after a bit it got uncomfortable with all its corporate emails living away from home. So IBM decided to build its own infrastructure, take back control. And at the moment of migration, the 18-month-old project failed. Oops.
WP Briefing: Episode 12: WordPress – In Person!
In this episode, Josepha Haden Chomphosy talks about WordPress – In Person! The WordPress events that provide the dark matter of connection that helps sustain the open source project.
Have a question you’d like answered? You can submit them to wpbriefing@wordpress.org, either written or as a voice recording.
Destination Linux 233: It’s Time Pipewire Faces The Music & Jill’s Treasure Hunt
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to make Pipewire Face the Music, which by that we mean we’re going to discuss whether or not Pipewire is ready for the masses. Later in the show, we’re bringing back a fan favorite segment. That’s right. Jill is going to pull out another gem from her computer vault in Jill’s Treasure Hunt. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in June 2021 [Ed: As usual, like every month, 90% GNU/Linux and 10% FreeBSD. No Windows.]
Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site in June 2021, and has come either first or second in the ranking for six consecutive months. The top four sites each had no failed requests, but an average connection time of 9ms gives Rackspace the edge. Rackspace offers a variety of cloud hosting solutions from 40 data centres across Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia.
In second place this month, Bigstep had an average connection time of 62ms. Bigstep offers “bare metal” cloud hosting, to provide the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization.
Hyve Managed Hosting and Pair Networks round out the top four in June. Hyve is a fully managed UK-based hosting provider, with facilities in 35 locations around the world.
Linux Weekly Roundup #137
We had a full week in the world of Linux releases with MakuluLinux 2021.06.29 Flash, Pop!_OS 21.04, KaOS 2021.06, deepin 20.2.2, Q4OS 3.15, and Nitrux OS 2021.06.29.
May you have a safe and wonderful week. I will be on vacation for the next two weeks, so I won't be making distro run-through tutorials in these coming weeks, but I still plan to write weekly Linux Roundups.
Security Leftovers
Community Member Monday: Tim Brennan Jr.
I am a son and grandson of American missionaries who moved to Brazil in 1952. Since my mother was born here (my father was a seven month old baby), I was born automatically a Brazilian citizen – even though I was born in the USA. Being brought up in Brazil, I learned both American English in the home, and learned Brazilian Portuguese in parallel. I am fluent in both languages. Computers came into my life as my dad saw the importance and value of them in the eighties. Watching him hack an Apple IIe and a daisy wheel printer to get the tilde accent over the letter “y” was an adventure in and of itself. Since I was homeschooled, the value and importance of open source software became very clear to me as soon as I heard about it around 1999. As soon as I heard of Linux, I got hooked. Then, I heard of StarOffice which later became OpenOffice, which forked into LibreOffice and saw the birth of The Document Foundation. I have been on a learning journey for most of my life. Everything I have learned is self-taught, including LibreOffice. My main activity in life is teaching in general. Teaching software to newbies such as the elderly, the underprivileged and young people is a passion I have. LibreOffice is an excellent starting point as it has virtually all the basic areas: text, images, markup languages, programming logic on a very simple scale with macros, databases etc., and much, much, more.
Reports for GSoC in LibreOffice and OpenSUSE
Kernel: Noise, Hardware, and Storage
