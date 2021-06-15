It is very important that your installed operating system has the correct date and time. A lot of advantages while you properly maintain the time and date of your system. Many processes on your CentOS system, e.g. cronjobs, depend on the correct date and time settings. In this tutorial, we will explore the two different ways to set the date and time in CentOS 8.

Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform that allows you to create your own online stores within minutes. It is written in PHP and uses MySQL or MariaDB as a database backend. It is used by millions of people to sell and manage their products online. If you are looking for an open-source platform to sell your products then Magento is the best choice for you. In this post, we will show you how to install Magento on AlmaLinux 8.

When working with the Linux command line, there are situations where you need to type large paths. Even if you use the bash shell's autocomplete feature, this is a time-consuming process. But do you know that there are times when you can get away with entering a path only once (even if it has to be entered, say, twice)? In this tutorial, we'll briefly discuss how you can do that. But before that, it's worth mentioning that all the commands/examples/instructions mentioned here have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Apache Tomcat is open-source and the most popular web application server used to host Java-based applications. It comes with Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages (JSP), Java EL, and provides an environment to run Java codes. Tomcat offers a rich set of features including, lightweight, highly flexible, well-documented, offers extra level of security, mature and more. In this tutorial, we will explain how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on a Debian 10 server.

Vim is one of the most popular and influential command-line text editors. It comes packaged with a lot of functionality and features for any terminal geek. However, Vim can be discouraging to new users – not because it is complex to learn and master, but because it has an unconventional way of doing things. For example, Vim uses shortcuts, modes, and bindings that often take some getting used to, and you need a full article to show you how to exit Vim.

On Linux, you can find several commands with unusual functionalities. One such command is seq, which outputs a sequence of numbers depending on the arguments specified. But what can you possibly do with a command-line utility that throws a bunch of digits at you? You'll find out in this guide. What Is the seq Command? As mentioned above, the seq command in Linux quickly generates a sequence of numeric characters. Users can pass arguments to the command to generate different combinations of numbers. For example, you can get an incremented list by simply passing an additional argument to seq. What's the practical use of the command though? While seq might not seem like a powerful tool in its entirety, you can benefit from the command by implementing it with other Linux utilities. You can also use seq in bash scripts to unveil its true power.

today's leftovers Digital transformation: 7 signs you're making progress “Go-to-market strategies, customer interactions, and workforce enablement are all examples of activities that are being transformed by technology,” says Seth Robinson, senior director of technology analysis at technology association CompTIA, “and companies must embrace new mindsets around tech adoption and investment in order to remain competitive.”

Big Blue's big email blues signal terminal decline – unless it learns to migrate itself A fun evening's entertainment pre-COVID was to find a pub near a large corporation's IT HQ, look for the customers with the haunted, desperate eyes, and ask them gently how "the migration" was going. Didn't matter which company or what migration. They're hard. They go wrong. Not all migration misery is equal. Imagine you are a global IT brand, trading on the days when you were the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, selling other enterprises services and systems based on your unquestioned competence. Imagine further your internal email system has broken so badly that your employees can keep quiet no longer, and have gone public in frustration and despair. Imagine you are IBM. IBM's internal email failure is of Shakespearian richness. Tragedy, comedy, pomposity pricked, the decline of a great house, yet greater disaster foreshadowed. We don't know the details, because the company has merely acknowledged problems without commenting on nature, scale, or prognosis. We don't know, but the spilled beans form a pattern. In 2017, IBM offloaded the email systems it owned – Notes and Verse, which sounds like a column in a 1950s literary magazine – to Indian company HCL. IBM used those products itself, as you're supposed to if you're a global IT company selling email. But after a bit it got uncomfortable with all its corporate emails living away from home. So IBM decided to build its own infrastructure, take back control. And at the moment of migration, the 18-month-old project failed. Oops.

WP Briefing: Episode 12: WordPress – In Person! In this episode, Josepha Haden Chomphosy talks about WordPress – In Person! The WordPress events that provide the dark matter of connection that helps sustain the open source project. Have a question you’d like answered? You can submit them to wpbriefing@wordpress.org, either written or as a voice recording.

Destination Linux 233: It’s Time Pipewire Faces The Music & Jill’s Treasure Hunt This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to make Pipewire Face the Music, which by that we mean we’re going to discuss whether or not Pipewire is ready for the masses. Later in the show, we’re bringing back a fan favorite segment. That’s right. Jill is going to pull out another gem from her computer vault in Jill’s Treasure Hunt. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in June 2021 [Ed: As usual, like every month, 90% GNU/Linux and 10% FreeBSD. No Windows.] Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site in June 2021, and has come either first or second in the ranking for six consecutive months. The top four sites each had no failed requests, but an average connection time of 9ms gives Rackspace the edge. Rackspace offers a variety of cloud hosting solutions from 40 data centres across Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. In second place this month, Bigstep had an average connection time of 62ms. Bigstep offers “bare metal” cloud hosting, to provide the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization. Hyve Managed Hosting and Pair Networks round out the top four in June. Hyve is a fully managed UK-based hosting provider, with facilities in 35 locations around the world.

Linux Weekly Roundup #137 We had a full week in the world of Linux releases with MakuluLinux 2021.06.29 Flash, Pop!_OS 21.04, KaOS 2021.06, deepin 20.2.2, Q4OS 3.15, and Nitrux OS 2021.06.29. May you have a safe and wonderful week. I will be on vacation for the next two weeks, so I won't be making distro run-through tutorials in these coming weeks, but I still plan to write weekly Linux Roundups.