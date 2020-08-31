Kernel: Rusty Sting, ASUS Laptop Stuff, and Bloat
-
Latest patches show Rust for Linux project making great strides towards the kernel [Ed: Linux is besieged by monopolies]
Ojeda also mentioned that Microsoft's Linux Systems Group is contributing and hopes to submit "select Hyper-V drivers written in Rust." Arm is promising assistance with Rust for Linux on ARM-based systems. IBM has contributed Rust kernel support for its PowerPC processor.
-
ASUS Laptop dGPU Toggling, eGPU Handling, Panel Overdrive Patches For Linux - Phoronix
A set of Linux kernel patches to the asus-wmi driver are pending that improve the support for newer ASUS gaming laptops.
The ASUS WMI driver patches sent out today by independent developer Luke jones wire up support for panel overdrive, dGPU disabling/toggling, and eGPU enabling for relevant newer ASUS laptops.
The panel overdrive support is for select ASUS laptops that allow driving the LCD panel slightly faster in order to eliminate/reduce ghosting artifacts.
-
[Old] Torvalds hopes future Linux 5.13 release candidates will ‘start shrinking’
Linux creator Linus Torvalds has expressed mild concern over the size of kernel 5.13 following its fifth release candidate.
“Hmm,” Torvalds opened his latest State of the Kernel post. “Things haven’t really started to calm down very much yet, but rc5 seems to be fairly average in size. I’m hoping things will start shrinking now.”
In April, Torvalds warned that 5.13 would likely be “making up” for the smaller release of 5.12 – a position he maintained following the release of the first release candidate.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 661 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
darktable 3.6 Brings Some Big Summer Updates
The team announced the feature release of darktable 3.6. We round up the key new features and give you the download/upgrade directions.
Debian: Bálint Réczey on zstd, Petter Reinholdtsen on Book, Michael Prokop on #newinbullseye
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
12 min 52 sec ago
18 min 4 sec ago
2 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago