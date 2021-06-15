Continuing with #newinbullseye. One package that isn’t new but its tools are used by many of us is util-linux, providing many essential system utilities. There is util-linux v2.33.1 in Debian/buster and util-linux v2.36.1 in Debian/bullseye, and as usual there are many new features and options available.

When Julian Andres Klode and I added initial Zstandard compression support to Ubuntu’s APT and dpkg in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS we planned getting the changes accepted to Debian quickly and making Ubuntu 18.10 the first release where the new compression could speed up package installations and upgrades. Well, it took slightly longer than that. Since then many other packages have been updated to support zstd compressed packages and read-only compression has been back-ported to the 16.04 Xenial LTS release, too, on Ubuntu’s side. In Debian, zstd support is available now in APT, debootstrap and reprepro (thanks Dimitri!). It is still under review for inclusion in Debian’s dpkg (BTS bug 892664).