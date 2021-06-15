Language Selection

Audiocasts/Shows: Steam, Audacity, and RMS

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 5th of July 2021 09:45:22 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

  • Steam Sale Recommendations | Linux Gaming

    Here is a list of games I'd suggest getting on the Steam sale, that are fully playable on Linux.

  • BEWARE! Audacity Is Now Spyware. Time To Fork?

    Since Audacity was purchased by MuseGroup, they have been making some very questionable decisions with their software. The most serious things have been the introduction of data collection (including IP addresses) and the fact that they now prohibit children from using their software.

  • RMS Says Stop Saying Adblock, BSD Style, Closed and More

    Recently someone sent me this article from the GNU website about a list of words that you should avoid saying because they're confusing, but the alternatives suggested by RMS and others are equally if not more confusing. Today we go over alternatives to Adblock, BSD Style, Closed and many more.

darktable 3.6 Brings Some Big Summer Updates

The team announced the feature release of darktable 3.6. We round up the key new features and give you the download/upgrade directions. Read more

Debian: Bálint Réczey on zstd, Petter Reinholdtsen on Book, Michael Prokop on #newinbullseye

  • Bálint Réczey: Hello zstd compressed .debs in Ubuntu!

    When Julian Andres Klode and I added initial Zstandard compression support to Ubuntu’s APT and dpkg in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS we planned getting the changes accepted to Debian quickly and making Ubuntu 18.10 the first release where the new compression could speed up package installations and upgrades. Well, it took slightly longer than that. Since then many other packages have been updated to support zstd compressed packages and read-only compression has been back-ported to the 16.04 Xenial LTS release, too, on Ubuntu’s side. In Debian, zstd support is available now in APT, debootstrap and reprepro (thanks Dimitri!). It is still under review for inclusion in Debian’s dpkg (BTS bug 892664).

  • Petter Reinholdtsen: Six complete translations of The Debian Administrator's Handbook for Buster

    I am happy observe that the The Debian Administrator's Handbook is available in six languages now.

  • Michael Prokop: Debian bullseye: changes in util-linux #newinbullseye

    Continuing with #newinbullseye. One package that isn’t new but its tools are used by many of us is util-linux, providing many essential system utilities. There is util-linux v2.33.1 in Debian/buster and util-linux v2.36.1 in Debian/bullseye, and as usual there are many new features and options available.

today's howtos

  • How to Use seq to Generate a Sequence of Numbers in Linux

    On Linux, you can find several commands with unusual functionalities. One such command is seq, which outputs a sequence of numbers depending on the arguments specified. But what can you possibly do with a command-line utility that throws a bunch of digits at you? You'll find out in this guide. What Is the seq Command? As mentioned above, the seq command in Linux quickly generates a sequence of numeric characters. Users can pass arguments to the command to generate different combinations of numbers. For example, you can get an incremented list by simply passing an additional argument to seq. What's the practical use of the command though? While seq might not seem like a powerful tool in its entirety, you can benefit from the command by implementing it with other Linux utilities. You can also use seq in bash scripts to unveil its true power.

  • How to Comment Multiple Lines in Vim Editor - Make Tech Easier

    Vim is one of the most popular and influential command-line text editors. It comes packaged with a lot of functionality and features for any terminal geek. However, Vim can be discouraging to new users – not because it is complex to learn and master, but because it has an unconventional way of doing things. For example, Vim uses shortcuts, modes, and bindings that often take some getting used to, and you need a full article to show you how to exit Vim.

  • How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Debian 10

    Apache Tomcat is open-source and the most popular web application server used to host Java-based applications. It comes with Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages (JSP), Java EL, and provides an environment to run Java codes. Tomcat offers a rich set of features including, lightweight, highly flexible, well-documented, offers extra level of security, mature and more. In this tutorial, we will explain how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on a Debian 10 server.

  • Bash Shell Tricks - The brace extension

    When working with the Linux command line, there are situations where you need to type large paths. Even if you use the bash shell's autocomplete feature, this is a time-consuming process. But do you know that there are times when you can get away with entering a path only once (even if it has to be entered, say, twice)? In this tutorial, we'll briefly discuss how you can do that. But before that, it's worth mentioning that all the commands/examples/instructions mentioned here have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

  • How to Install Magento on AlmaLinux 8 | RoseHosting

    Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform that allows you to create your own online stores within minutes. It is written in PHP and uses MySQL or MariaDB as a database backend. It is used by millions of people to sell and manage their products online. If you are looking for an open-source platform to sell your products then Magento is the best choice for you. In this post, we will show you how to install Magento on AlmaLinux 8.

  • Set Date and Time on CentOS 8 Desktop and Server

    It is very important that your installed operating system has the correct date and time. A lot of advantages while you properly maintain the time and date of your system. Many processes on your CentOS system, e.g. cronjobs, depend on the correct date and time settings. In this tutorial, we will explore the two different ways to set the date and time in CentOS 8.

