Audiocasts/Shows: Steam, Audacity, and RMS
Steam Sale Recommendations | Linux Gaming
Here is a list of games I'd suggest getting on the Steam sale, that are fully playable on Linux.
BEWARE! Audacity Is Now Spyware. Time To Fork?
Since Audacity was purchased by MuseGroup, they have been making some very questionable decisions with their software. The most serious things have been the introduction of data collection (including IP addresses) and the fact that they now prohibit children from using their software.
RMS Says Stop Saying Adblock, BSD Style, Closed and More
Recently someone sent me this article from the GNU website about a list of words that you should avoid saying because they're confusing, but the alternatives suggested by RMS and others are equally if not more confusing. Today we go over alternatives to Adblock, BSD Style, Closed and many more.
