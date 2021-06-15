Today in Techrights
- Reality is Warped When You Pay for 'Perception Management' (or: Bill Gates Pays Twitter for Propaganda)
- [Meme] IBM is NOT a Friend of Free Software
- Richard Stallman 2019 Speech: Free Software and Your Freedom
- The EPO's Administrative Council Has Just Shown Evidence of Its Complicity (Again)
- Liberation Sentry, Not 'Open Source' (Openwashing)
- Holiday for António, Glass and Metal Cages for the Rest of Us
- Making EPO Crimes a 'New Normal'
- EPO's “Towards a New Normal” Hogwash Just Another Attempt to Make Unlawful and Unconstitutional Policies Seem OK and 'Normalised'
- Richard Stallman 2019 Free Software Speech: Copyright, Freedom, and Privacy (Copenhagen, Denmark)
- Links 5/7/2021: Audacity Fork, Jupiter Nano With Linux and XiangShan With Free Design
- Corporations Are Not People and They Care About No People Other Than Their Own Executives
- Do Not Settle on Just One Internet Protocol and Supplier
- Links 5/7/2021: NuTyX 21.07.2 is Out, Audacity 3.0 Has Spyware Scandal
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 04, 2021
- Richard Stallman 2019 Free Software Speech: Ethics and Freedom in a Digital Age (Zurich, Switzerland)
- Petitions Update: Anti-Richard Stallman Letter (Call for Removal) Likely to Fall to 2000s and Support Letter to Exceed 7,000 Signatures by End of Summer
- Links 4/7/2021: Raspberry Digital Signage 16.0 and Lots About Patents
darktable 3.6 Brings Some Big Summer Updates
The team announced the feature release of darktable 3.6. We round up the key new features and give you the download/upgrade directions.
Debian: Bálint Réczey on zstd, Petter Reinholdtsen on Book, Michael Prokop on #newinbullseye
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
