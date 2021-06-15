Linux creator Linus Torvalds has expressed mild concern over the size of kernel 5.13 following its fifth release candidate. “Hmm,” Torvalds opened his latest State of the Kernel post. “Things haven’t really started to calm down very much yet, but rc5 seems to be fairly average in size. I’m hoping things will start shrinking now.” In April, Torvalds warned that 5.13 would likely be “making up” for the smaller release of 5.12 – a position he maintained following the release of the first release candidate.

A set of Linux kernel patches to the asus-wmi driver are pending that improve the support for newer ASUS gaming laptops. The ASUS WMI driver patches sent out today by independent developer Luke jones wire up support for panel overdrive, dGPU disabling/toggling, and eGPU enabling for relevant newer ASUS laptops. The panel overdrive support is for select ASUS laptops that allow driving the LCD panel slightly faster in order to eliminate/reduce ghosting artifacts.

Ojeda also mentioned that Microsoft's Linux Systems Group is contributing and hopes to submit "select Hyper-V drivers written in Rust." Arm is promising assistance with Rust for Linux on ARM-based systems. IBM has contributed Rust kernel support for its PowerPC processor.

Debian: Bálint Réczey on zstd, Petter Reinholdtsen on Book, Michael Prokop on #newinbullseye Bálint Réczey: Hello zstd compressed .debs in Ubuntu! When Julian Andres Klode and I added initial Zstandard compression support to Ubuntu’s APT and dpkg in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS we planned getting the changes accepted to Debian quickly and making Ubuntu 18.10 the first release where the new compression could speed up package installations and upgrades. Well, it took slightly longer than that. Since then many other packages have been updated to support zstd compressed packages and read-only compression has been back-ported to the 16.04 Xenial LTS release, too, on Ubuntu’s side. In Debian, zstd support is available now in APT, debootstrap and reprepro (thanks Dimitri!). It is still under review for inclusion in Debian’s dpkg (BTS bug 892664).

Petter Reinholdtsen: Six complete translations of The Debian Administrator's Handbook for Buster I am happy observe that the The Debian Administrator's Handbook is available in six languages now.

Michael Prokop: Debian bullseye: changes in util-linux #newinbullseye Continuing with #newinbullseye. One package that isn’t new but its tools are used by many of us is util-linux, providing many essential system utilities. There is util-linux v2.33.1 in Debian/buster and util-linux v2.36.1 in Debian/bullseye, and as usual there are many new features and options available.