today's howtos
-
Cockpit Project: Setting up PCP and Grafana metrics with Cockpit
Finding performance problems is a common troubleshooting activity. Monitoring the usage of CPU, memory, network, and other resources helps administrators to spot patterns when unusual resource usage occurs.
-
System Calls in Linux
System calls are a special set of procedures that regular programs (user space processes) can submit to the Linux kernel for working with files, interacting with hardware, accessing internal OS functionality, implement all sorts of communication and process management and basically do anything else that’s sensitive or performance critical enough that OS kernel must enforce strict controls around it.
Regular processes interface with the OS kernel by supplying a system call name and parameters, the kernel then verifies validity of a system call and executes it within kernel space, returning data and execution status back.
-
[Short Tip] Access system variables in Nushell
Working with variables in Nushell works mostly like you would expect it. If you want to define a variable, you need the keyword let...
-
How to Install and Use GIMP on Ubuntu
One thing that users really love about Linux is its open-source development culture. Even if you can't afford to splurge your money on high-end close-sourced software, you don't have to settle with substandard products. The open-source community ensures that by developing and releasing free apps.
One such app is GIMP, short for GNU Image Manipulation. With GIMP installed on your Ubuntu machine, you can handle all, if not most, of your tasks related to images—including everything from super easy stuff like capturing screenshots and cropping images to more heavy-duty things such as image creation, animation, scripting support, and more.
-
How to query packages information with the rpm package manager
RPM is the recursive acronym for RPM Package Manager: it is the default low level package manager in some of the most famous and most used Linux distributions, such as Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, OpenSUSE and their derivatives. The software, as you can expect, is free and open source; when invoked with the -q option it can be used to query packages to retrieve specific information, such as dependencies, recommendations, files etc. In this tutorial we learn how to perform such queries.
-
How To Install Foreman on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Foreman on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Foreman is a free and open-source tool for automating the provisioning and configuration of Linux systems. Foreman gives system administrators the power to easily automate repetitive tasks, quickly deploy applications, and proactively manage servers, on-premise or in the cloud. Foreman also integrated with configuration management tools such as Ansible, Chef, Salt, and Puppet, available as plugins to deliver a complete infrastructure lifecycle management.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Foreman on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 306 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Rusty Sting, ASUS Laptop Stuff, and Bloat
darktable 3.6 Brings Some Big Summer Updates
The team announced the feature release of darktable 3.6. We round up the key new features and give you the download/upgrade directions.
Debian: Bálint Réczey on zstd, Petter Reinholdtsen on Book, Michael Prokop on #newinbullseye
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
10 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 49 min ago