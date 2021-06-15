Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
There is now covid going around the BSDs... DragonFlyBSD has ported it from NetBSD.
Yes, COVID as in COVID-19 / SARS-CoV-2 but this is actually an open-source package containing the SARS-CoV-2 genome and a manual (man page) encouraging vaccination and other steps to help prevent the spread of COVID.
DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon ported the covid utility from NetBSD. Following that commit this weekend was a follow-up patch for this covid utility now living in DragonFlyBSD world.
