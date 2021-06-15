KDE and GNOME Developments, Changes
KDE
-
Mariam Fahmy GSoC’21 Week 2, 3 and 4: Finalizing learn decimals activities
In this activity, a decimal number is displayed. the bar with the arrow represents a full unit, and each square in it represents one tenth of this unit, the kid has to drag the arrow to select a part of the bar, and drop the selected part into the empty area so that the number of dropped bars corresponds to the displayed decimal number.
For every dropped bar, all bars are organized after 1 second from the drop action such that the kid can see the reorganization of bars, as a result we add a place for a 6th bar to have at most 5 full bars.
The activity provides instruction tutorials on how to play with it, both vertical and horizontal layout are supported.
-
KDE Documentation & New Job at Nextcloud
It also means I’m leaving my current part-time job at the KDE e.V. working on the documentation tooling. This was shorter than initially planned (a bit more than one month instead of three), but even though I didn’t finish doing everything I wanted to do, I still did a few things during this short time.
First, I continued my previous work on develop.kde.org, making it possible for the translators to translate the content. For now, only the Kirigami tutorial is translated, but more should be available by simply toggling some switches.
Another thing I worked on was phasing out docs.plasma-mobile.org. This website was created before develop.k.o was created and develop.k.o is nowadays a better place to add the plasma mobile developer documentation, next to the Kirigami and Plasma tutorials. The small bits of user documentation is getting moved to the plasma-mobile website.
And also made some small improvements to KApiDox. I fixed the sorting of products to always include the KDE Frameworks and KDE PIM on top made the navbar consistent with develop.kde.org and a made a few other minor tweaks.
Aside from that I also made many small patches to the API documentation itself in Ki ri ga mi, KGuiAddons, Plasma Workspace and a few other places.
I will still be around and you can still ping me on Matrix for documentation tooling related questions
Thanks a lot to the KDE e.V. for entrusting me with this responsibility. If you want to help supports others and make KDE software better, consider donating to the KDE e.V.. The donation is tax-deductible in Germany (and maybe in other EU countries too).
GNOME
-
Christian Hergert: GtkSourceView Searching with PCRE2
Last year I did some work to make GtkSourceView use PCRE2 for syntax highlighting. The primary motivation there was to improve syntax highlighting performance by using PCRE2’s JIT capability.
However, that left us in an odd place with how GtkSourceSearchContext works for regex-enabled search. It was using GRegex which itself uses PCRE (1). It’s pretty clear that the goal is to completely deprecate GRegex in GLib and it’s days are numbered. In particular, there is a lot we can’t do to control the execution environment and protect against things like stack overflows. Worsening things, PCRE doesn’t appear to be maintained these days.
-
Maximiliano Sandoval: GSoC 2021 and GNOME Design tools
This Google School of Code, I decided to work with Bilal Elmoussaoui as a mentor, the goal being updating some GNOME design tools to GTK 4, specifically Icon Library and App Icon Preview. Both apps are written in Rust and make use of the gtk-rs bindings for gtk.
-
Security and Proprietary Software
Linux Action News and Late Night Linux
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
There is now covid going around the BSDs... DragonFlyBSD has ported it from NetBSD. Yes, COVID as in COVID-19 / SARS-CoV-2 but this is actually an open-source package containing the SARS-CoV-2 genome and a manual (man page) encouraging vaccination and other steps to help prevent the spread of COVID. DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon ported the covid utility from NetBSD. Following that commit this weekend was a follow-up patch for this covid utility now living in DragonFlyBSD world.
