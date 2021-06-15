today's leftovers
-
xorg-server 21.0.99.1
This is the first development snapshot of the Xorg 21.1 release series. Being a development snapshot it may contain release-critical issues and may potentially change in backwards-incompatible ways until the final release candidates. Notable changes since 1.20 include: - The meson support is now fully mature. While autotools support will still be kept for this release, it will be dropped afterwards. - Glamor support for Xvfb. - Variable refresh rate support in the modesetting driver. - Modifier support is enabled on Xorg by default. - XInput 2.4 support which adds touchpad gestures. A large number of small features and various bug fixes. Note that this development snapshot is nominally of whole X, there will most likely be no proper release. At least Xorg DDX is likely to go the same path as Xwayland. Regards, Povilas
-
X.Org Server 21.1 Development Snapshot Released - Phoronix
There hasn't been a major X.Org Server release since v1.20 three years ago and not much interest in seeing a new release with more Linux distributions switching to Wayland-based desktops and XWayland recently seeing its own standalone releases. But now there is an X.Org Server 21.1 development release as the first step towards a possible new stable release in the future.
X.Org Server 21.1 is the next version succeeding the 1.20 series. The X.Org Server 21.1 code what was formerly known as X.Org Server 1.21 while in development prior to the versioning change this year.
-
Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 690
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 690 for the week of June 27 – July 3, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
How to Install Fedora 34 Workstation [Step by Step]
Fedora is a Linux based distribution which offers desktop and server flavors. It is a free and open-source Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat and developed and contributed by the community. It works as an upstream distribution for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Hence, with Fedora you get the latest Linux Kernel, packages with cutting edge features and applications.
Fedora desktop edition offers almost all popular desktop environments. A quick list of desktop environment is below which has official Fedora flavor.
-
How to install ImageJ on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install ImageJ on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 71 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security and Proprietary Software
KDE and GNOME Developments, ChangesKDE
Linux Action News and Late Night Linux
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
There is now covid going around the BSDs... DragonFlyBSD has ported it from NetBSD. Yes, COVID as in COVID-19 / SARS-CoV-2 but this is actually an open-source package containing the SARS-CoV-2 genome and a manual (man page) encouraging vaccination and other steps to help prevent the spread of COVID. DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon ported the covid utility from NetBSD. Following that commit this weekend was a follow-up patch for this covid utility now living in DragonFlyBSD world.
Recent comments
49 min 5 sec ago
5 hours 43 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 14 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago