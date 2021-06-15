Language Selection

Educational Distro Escuelas Linux 7.0 Released with New Apps, Based on Bodhi Linux 6.0

Linux

Based on Bodhi Linux 6.0, which is derived from Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) distribution, Escuelas Linux 7.0 is here with new apps, such as the AnyDesk remote desktop software, as well as the OpenBoard interactive whiteboard software, both of which being perfect for online classes.

There’s also numerous updated apps including in the Escuelas Linux 7.0 release, such as the LibreOffice 7.1.4 office suite, Veyon 4.5.6 computer monitoring and classroom management tool, LiveCode 9.6.2 programming software, Krita 4.4.3 digital painting app, and GeoGebra 5.0.642 interactive math application.

today's leftovers

  • xorg-server 21.0.99.1
    This is the first development snapshot of the Xorg 21.1 release series.
Being a development snapshot it may contain release-critical issues and
may potentially change in backwards-incompatible ways until the final
release candidates.

Notable changes since 1.20 include:

  - The meson support is now fully mature. While autotools support will still be
  kept for this release, it will be dropped afterwards.

  - Glamor support for Xvfb.

  - Variable refresh rate support in the modesetting driver.

  - Modifier support is enabled on Xorg by default.

  - XInput 2.4 support which adds touchpad gestures.

  A large number of small features and various bug fixes.

Note that this development snapshot is nominally of whole X, there will most likely be no
proper release. At least Xorg DDX is likely to go the same path as Xwayland.

Regards,
Povilas
  • X.Org Server 21.1 Development Snapshot Released - Phoronix

    There hasn't been a major X.Org Server release since v1.20 three years ago and not much interest in seeing a new release with more Linux distributions switching to Wayland-based desktops and XWayland recently seeing its own standalone releases. But now there is an X.Org Server 21.1 development release as the first step towards a possible new stable release in the future. X.Org Server 21.1 is the next version succeeding the 1.20 series. The X.Org Server 21.1 code what was formerly known as X.Org Server 1.21 while in development prior to the versioning change this year.

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 690

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 690 for the week of June 27 – July 3, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • How to Install Fedora 34 Workstation [Step by Step]

    Fedora is a Linux based distribution which offers desktop and server flavors. It is a free and open-source Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat and developed and contributed by the community. It works as an upstream distribution for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Hence, with Fedora you get the latest Linux Kernel, packages with cutting edge features and applications. Fedora desktop edition offers almost all popular desktop environments. A quick list of desktop environment is below which has official Fedora flavor.

  • How to install ImageJ on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install ImageJ on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Free Software and Programming

  • FOSS4G 2022 to be held in Italy

    The 16th annual Free and Open Source Software for Geospatial (FOSS4G) congress of the Open Source Geospatial Foundation (OSGeo) will be held in Florence, Italy, from August 22 to 27, 2022. This will be the first time OSGeo’s international congress will have been held in Italy. OSGeo is a non-profit organisation that supports and promotes the collaborative development of free and open source geographic technologies and open geospatial data.

  • Colorize grep output

    $ grep --color -E 'pattern|$' file

  • JavaScript Program to Add Two Numbers

    Write a JavaScript program to calculate the sum of two integers and display the results. In this tutorial, we will show you the two examples of adding numbers.

  • GitHub Copilot receives criticism from copyright enthusiasts [Ed: Microsoft propaganda sites describe #copyleft like this]

    Last month, Microsoft’s GitHub announced Copilot, a new AI assistance service for software development. GitHub Copilot supports a variety of languages and frameworks and can offer suggestions for whole lines or entire functions right inside an IDE. GitHub Copilot is powered by OpenAI Codex, and it is trained on billions of lines of open source code. Ever since the announcement was made last week, some copyright enthusiasts have criticized GitHub. Some even claimed that Copilot scraps open source code to deliver a paid AI service for developers.

Security and Proprietary Software

  • How Developers Can Protect Linux From Vulnerabilities [Ed: Sometimes it feels like the site "Linux Security" is mostly an amplifier of FUD in pursuit of sales (of products you do not really need and are connected to the site's owner)]

    Many of the kernel bugs present in the Linux system are potential security flaws. Hackers use the vulnerabilities inherent in the Linux kernel to gain privilege escalation or to create denial-of-service attack vectors.

  • REvil's Ransomware Success Formula: Constant Innovation [Ed: Windows TCO]

    On Friday, remote management software provider Kaseya was the latest victim to come to light, as REvil's ransomware disrupted operations for its 36,000 customers worldwide, leading U.S. President Joe Biden to order the launch of a full-scale federal investigation.

  • Microsoft suspends SQL Server on Windows Containers Beta, recommends Linux instead [Ed: This just means Microsoft admits that Windows sucks, it doesn't mean it "loves Linux" as Microsoft propaganda sites like to claim]

    Back in 2017, Microsoft announced the SQL Server on Windows Containers Beta program, enabling developers to connect to SQL Server instances from inside the same container or outside it. The benefits included facilitation of setting up and maximizing density of instances for development and test purposes, and to isolate and govern applications in a multi-tenant environment.

KDE and GNOME Developments, Changes

KDE
  • Mariam Fahmy GSoC’21 Week 2, 3 and 4: Finalizing learn decimals activities

    In this activity, a decimal number is displayed. the bar with the arrow represents a full unit, and each square in it represents one tenth of this unit, the kid has to drag the arrow to select a part of the bar, and drop the selected part into the empty area so that the number of dropped bars corresponds to the displayed decimal number. For every dropped bar, all bars are organized after 1 second from the drop action such that the kid can see the reorganization of bars, as a result we add a place for a 6th bar to have at most 5 full bars. The activity provides instruction tutorials on how to play with it, both vertical and horizontal layout are supported.

  • KDE Documentation & New Job at Nextcloud

    It also means I’m leaving my current part-time job at the KDE e.V. working on the documentation tooling. This was shorter than initially planned (a bit more than one month instead of three), but even though I didn’t finish doing everything I wanted to do, I still did a few things during this short time. First, I continued my previous work on develop.kde.org, making it possible for the translators to translate the content. For now, only the Kirigami tutorial is translated, but more should be available by simply toggling some switches. Another thing I worked on was phasing out docs.plasma-mobile.org. This website was created before develop.k.o was created and develop.k.o is nowadays a better place to add the plasma mobile developer documentation, next to the Kirigami and Plasma tutorials. The small bits of user documentation is getting moved to the plasma-mobile website. And also made some small improvements to KApiDox. I fixed the sorting of products to always include the KDE Frameworks and KDE PIM on top made the navbar consistent with develop.kde.org and a made a few other minor tweaks. Aside from that I also made many small patches to the API documentation itself in Ki ri ga mi, KGuiAddons, Plasma Workspace and a few other places. I will still be around and you can still ping me on Matrix for documentation tooling related questions :) Thanks a lot to the KDE e.V. for entrusting me with this responsibility. If you want to help supports others and make KDE software better, consider donating to the KDE e.V.. The donation is tax-deductible in Germany (and maybe in other EU countries too).

GNOME
  • Christian Hergert: GtkSourceView Searching with PCRE2

    Last year I did some work to make GtkSourceView use PCRE2 for syntax highlighting. The primary motivation there was to improve syntax highlighting performance by using PCRE2’s JIT capability. However, that left us in an odd place with how GtkSourceSearchContext works for regex-enabled search. It was using GRegex which itself uses PCRE (1). It’s pretty clear that the goal is to completely deprecate GRegex in GLib and it’s days are numbered. In particular, there is a lot we can’t do to control the execution environment and protect against things like stack overflows. Worsening things, PCRE doesn’t appear to be maintained these days.

  • Maximiliano Sandoval: GSoC 2021 and GNOME Design tools

    This Google School of Code, I decided to work with Bilal Elmoussaoui as a mentor, the goal being updating some GNOME design tools to GTK 4, specifically Icon Library and App Icon Preview. Both apps are written in Rust and make use of the gtk-rs bindings for gtk.

