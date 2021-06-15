Last month, Microsoft’s GitHub announced Copilot, a new AI assistance service for software development. GitHub Copilot supports a variety of languages and frameworks and can offer suggestions for whole lines or entire functions right inside an IDE. GitHub Copilot is powered by OpenAI Codex, and it is trained on billions of lines of open source code. Ever since the announcement was made last week, some copyright enthusiasts have criticized GitHub. Some even claimed that Copilot scraps open source code to deliver a paid AI service for developers.

Write a JavaScript program to calculate the sum of two integers and display the results. In this tutorial, we will show you the two examples of adding numbers.

The 16th annual Free and Open Source Software for Geospatial (FOSS4G) congress of the Open Source Geospatial Foundation (OSGeo) will be held in Florence, Italy, from August 22 to 27, 2022. This will be the first time OSGeo’s international congress will have been held in Italy. OSGeo is a non-profit organisation that supports and promotes the collaborative development of free and open source geographic technologies and open geospatial data.

Today we are looking at how to install ImageJ on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Fedora is a Linux based distribution which offers desktop and server flavors. It is a free and open-source Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat and developed and contributed by the community. It works as an upstream distribution for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Hence, with Fedora you get the latest Linux Kernel, packages with cutting edge features and applications. Fedora desktop edition offers almost all popular desktop environments. A quick list of desktop environment is below which has official Fedora flavor.

There hasn't been a major X.Org Server release since v1.20 three years ago and not much interest in seeing a new release with more Linux distributions switching to Wayland-based desktops and XWayland recently seeing its own standalone releases. But now there is an X.Org Server 21.1 development release as the first step towards a possible new stable release in the future. X.Org Server 21.1 is the next version succeeding the 1.20 series. The X.Org Server 21.1 code what was formerly known as X.Org Server 1.21 while in development prior to the versioning change this year.

Security and Proprietary Software How Developers Can Protect Linux From Vulnerabilities Many of the kernel bugs present in the Linux system are potential security flaws. Hackers use the vulnerabilities inherent in the Linux kernel to gain privilege escalation or to create denial-of-service attack vectors.

REvil's Ransomware Success Formula: Constant Innovation On Friday, remote management software provider Kaseya was the latest victim to come to light, as REvil's ransomware disrupted operations for its 36,000 customers worldwide, leading U.S. President Joe Biden to order the launch of a full-scale federal investigation.

Microsoft suspends SQL Server on Windows Containers Beta, recommends Linux instead Back in 2017, Microsoft announced the SQL Server on Windows Containers Beta program, enabling developers to connect to SQL Server instances from inside the same container or outside it. The benefits included facilitation of setting up and maximizing density of instances for development and test purposes, and to isolate and govern applications in a multi-tenant environment.