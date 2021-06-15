Proprietary Software Security
IT for service providers biz Kaseya defers decision about SaaS restoration following supply chain attack • The Register [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO; a lot of the media neglects to say what's impacted in terms of operating system (how convenient; unless it's Linux and then they attack Linux, the kernel). What corporate media calls Microsoft Windows when it's PROMOTIONAL: "Vista 11" (the vapourware, the myth). What media calls Microsoft Windows when it's NEGATIVE (like thousands of businesses being blackmailed by crackers because they use Windows): "computer".]
IT management software provider Kaseya has deferred an announcement about restoration of its SaaS services, after falling victim to a supply chain attack that has seen its products become a delivery mechanism for the REvil ransomware.
The company's most recent update on the incident, dated July 4, 2021 5:45 PM EDT, initially advised that further information would be posted “very late” on the same date after a meeting of the company’s executive committee.
The latest update says that committee met at 10:00 PM EDT and decided that “to best minimize customer risk … more time was needed before we brought the data centers back online.”
-
Kaseya ransomware attackers demand $70 million, claim they infected over a million devices [iophk: Windows TCO]
Three days after ransomware attackers started the holiday weekend by compromising Kaseya VSA, we have a clearer idea of how widespread the impact has been. In a new ransom demand, the attackers claim to have compromised more than 1 million computers, and demand $70 million to decrypt the affected devices.
-
Biden: 'Initial thinking' recent ransomware attack not by Russian government [iophk: Windows TCO]
Speaking to reporters in Traverse City, Mich., Biden said he’s directed the “full resources of the federal government” to investigate the attack, according to a pool report.
-
Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies [iophk: Windows TCO]
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a division of the the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said on Twitter that it was “taking action to understand and address the supply-chain #ransomware attack against Kaseya VSA and the multiple #MSPs that employ VSA software.”
-
[Crackers] demanding $70M to restore data in massive cyberattack: report [iophk: Windows TCO]
The ransomware attack was carried out on Friday, targeting Miami-based technology firm Kaseya. The group used Kaseya's access to clients as well as some of their clients' clients to immobilize the computers of hundreds of technology firms worldwide, Reuters noted.
-
Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, U.S. firm's CEO says [iophk: Windows TCO]
Kaseya is a company which provides software tools to IT outsourcing shops: companies that typically handle back-office work for companies too small or modestly resourced to have their own tech departments.
One of those tools was subverted on Friday, allowing the [crackers] to paralyze hundreds of businesses on all five continents. Although most of those affected have been small concerns - like dentists' offices or accountants - the disruption has been felt more keenly in Sweden, where hundreds of supermarkets had to close because their cash registers were inoperative, or New Zealand, where schools and kindergartens were knocked offline.
-
[Crackers] behind holiday crime spree demand $70 million, say they locked 1 million devices [iophk: Windows TCO]
REvil began its spree Friday by compromising Kaseya, a software company that helps companies manage basic software updates. Because many of Kaseya's customers are companies that manage internet services for other businesses, the number of victims grew quickly. Instead of locking an individual organization, as ransomware gangs usually do, REvil locked each victim computer as a standalone target and initially asked for $45,000 to unlock each one.
-
Up to 1,500 Businesses Affected by Ransomware Attack, US Firm's CEO Says [iophk: Windows TCO]
Between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive said Monday.
Fred Voccola, the Florida-based company's CEO, said in an interview that it was hard to estimate the precise impact of Friday's attack because those hit were mainly customers of Kaseya's customers.
-
