today's howtos
-
How To Change Visudo Default Editor
In this tutorial we learn how to change visudo default editor. I use Ubuntu 20.04 for this tutorial but you should be able to follow this tutorial on any versions and flavors of Ubuntu.
To change visudo default editor, you can use the command below.
-
How To Enable Passwordless Sudo in Ubuntu
In this tutorial we learn how to enable passwordless sudo in Ubuntu. I use Ubuntu 20.04 for this tutorial, but you should be able to follow this tutorial on older versions of Ubuntu like Ubuntu 18.04 or newer version like Ubuntu 20.04 or Ubuntu 21.04.
-
How To Enable TLS 1.3 on Apache and Nginx - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable TLS 1.3 on Apache and Nginx. For those of you who didn’t know, TLS 1.3 makes your web servers more secure with the latest security protocols. The latest TLS 1.3 is supported by all major browsers so there will be no compatibility issue. By using TLS 1.3 it provides better security and fastest speed than all previous TLS versions.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step enable transport layer security (TLS) on Apache and Nginx webserver.
-
How To Install Syncthing on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Syncthing on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Syncthing is an open-source continuous file synchronization used to sync files between two or more computers in a network. Syncthing uses peer-to-peer architecture, meaning that each device attached to your Syncthing network retains copies of the files in your shared folders and pushes new content whenever any changes have been made.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Kitematic Docker GUI tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Setup Firewall With UFW On Linux - OSTechNix
This guide explains what is UFW, how to install UFW in Linux, and how to setup firewall with UFW on various Linux operating systems.
-
How to Install Gitea with Nginx and free Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04
Gitea is an open-source and self-hosted version control system written in Go. It is simple, lightweight, and can be installed on low-powered systems. It is a fork of Gogs and an alternative to GitHub and GitLab. It comes with a lot of features including, repository file editor, project issue tracking, user managements, notifications, built-in wiki, and much more. It can be installed on all modern operating systems including, Linux, macOS, Windows, ARM, and PowerPC architectures.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea Git service with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to Check if Your System Uses MBR or GPT Partitioning
Knowing the correct partitioning scheme of your disk could be crucial when you are installing Linux or any other operating system.
There are two popular partitioning schemes; the older MBR and the newer GPT. Most computers use GPT these days.
While creating the live or bootable USB, some tools (like Rufus) ask you the type of disk partitioning in use. If you choose GPT with an MBR disk, the bootable USB might not work.
In this tutorial, I’ll show various methods to check the disk partitioning scheme on Windows and Linux systems.
-
How to install TeamSpeak Server on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
TeamSpeak is a voice-over IP chat software, it allows users to talk in a chat channel with other users, just like a traditional conference call. To do this, clients have to connect to a server. This is what we are going to do.
The main advantage is that you can manage the created instance yourself.
-
How to install deepin 20.2.2
In this video, I am going to show how to install deepin 20.2.2.
-
How to repair and Defragment partitions in ubuntu
Generally there is a misconception among the linux community that it doesn’t need Defragmentation. Now in recent times most of the linux distributions use journalized File systems such as EXT2, EXT3, EXT4 ,JFS, ZFS,BTRFS etc. All of these file systems empowers the operating system with smart ways and techniques for file allocation. Hence as a result all of these minimize the fragmentation problems. Fragmentation though can still be an issue for those who use space limited disks that may not offer file allocation options. In this tutorial I will help you to defragment ubuntu partition , when a system reaches critical levels of fragmentation. Here I would help you to Defragment ubuntu partition.
-
Linux Essentials - Formatting & Mounting Storage Volumes
Storage volumes are essential to our Linux servers and workstations, but how do we format and mount additional storage volumes? In this episode of Linux Essentials, I'll walk you through the process of formatting additional storage volumes and mounting them in your Linux instance.
-
