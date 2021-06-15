Storage volumes are essential to our Linux servers and workstations, but how do we format and mount additional storage volumes? In this episode of Linux Essentials, I'll walk you through the process of formatting additional storage volumes and mounting them in your Linux instance.

Generally there is a misconception among the linux community that it doesn’t need Defragmentation. Now in recent times most of the linux distributions use journalized File systems such as EXT2, EXT3, EXT4 ,JFS, ZFS,BTRFS etc. All of these file systems empowers the operating system with smart ways and techniques for file allocation. Hence as a result all of these minimize the fragmentation problems. Fragmentation though can still be an issue for those who use space limited disks that may not offer file allocation options. In this tutorial I will help you to defragment ubuntu partition , when a system reaches critical levels of fragmentation. Here I would help you to Defragment ubuntu partition.

TeamSpeak is a voice-over IP chat software, it allows users to talk in a chat channel with other users, just like a traditional conference call. To do this, clients have to connect to a server. This is what we are going to do. The main advantage is that you can manage the created instance yourself.

Knowing the correct partitioning scheme of your disk could be crucial when you are installing Linux or any other operating system. There are two popular partitioning schemes; the older MBR and the newer GPT. Most computers use GPT these days. While creating the live or bootable USB, some tools (like Rufus) ask you the type of disk partitioning in use. If you choose GPT with an MBR disk, the bootable USB might not work. In this tutorial, I’ll show various methods to check the disk partitioning scheme on Windows and Linux systems.

Gitea is an open-source and self-hosted version control system written in Go. It is simple, lightweight, and can be installed on low-powered systems. It is a fork of Gogs and an alternative to GitHub and GitLab. It comes with a lot of features including, repository file editor, project issue tracking, user managements, notifications, built-in wiki, and much more. It can be installed on all modern operating systems including, Linux, macOS, Windows, ARM, and PowerPC architectures. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea Git service with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04.

This guide explains what is UFW, how to install UFW in Linux, and how to setup firewall with UFW on various Linux operating systems.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Syncthing on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Syncthing is an open-source continuous file synchronization used to sync files between two or more computers in a network. Syncthing uses peer-to-peer architecture, meaning that each device attached to your Syncthing network retains copies of the files in your shared folders and pushes new content whenever any changes have been made. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Kitematic Docker GUI tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable TLS 1.3 on Apache and Nginx. For those of you who didn’t know, TLS 1.3 makes your web servers more secure with the latest security protocols. The latest TLS 1.3 is supported by all major browsers so there will be no compatibility issue. By using TLS 1.3 it provides better security and fastest speed than all previous TLS versions. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step enable transport layer security (TLS) on Apache and Nginx webserver.

In this tutorial we learn how to enable passwordless sudo in Ubuntu. I use Ubuntu 20.04 for this tutorial, but you should be able to follow this tutorial on older versions of Ubuntu like Ubuntu 18.04 or newer version like Ubuntu 20.04 or Ubuntu 21.04.

In this tutorial we learn how to change visudo default editor. I use Ubuntu 20.04 for this tutorial but you should be able to follow this tutorial on any versions and flavors of Ubuntu. To change visudo default editor, you can use the command below.

today's leftovers Qt 6.2 Beta Released I am pleased to announce that we released the first Qt 6.2 Beta today. Qt 6.2 includes all widely used Qt add-on modules and is also the first release in the Qt 6 series to provide Long Term Support for commercial licensees. We will continue to provide subsequent beta releases via the online installer throughout the beta phase.

High-Performance Computing yesterday, today, and tomorrow - interview with HPC Specialist Dr. Jussi Enkovaara We asked for hints from Enkovaara about where to begin if someone is interested in learning to program or improve their HPC skills. CSC organizes various courses on programming and high-performance computing. In Autumn 2021, a series of training, Autumn of HPC, will start from the basics of parallel programming, proceeding towards the middle-level GPU programming. These courses require basic programming skills, though. HPC skills could be developed through training in programming languages. C++ is widely used in HPC, which often is utilized in heavy computing as well. Python is a useful programming language to combine software and currently remains the most popular programming language in Github. Please note that in corporations, there may be other programming languages used.

Ep17 Bryan Cantrill In this episode of ACM ByteCast, Rashmi Mohan hosts Bryan Cantrill, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Oxide Computer Company and a past member of the ACM Queue Editorial Board. Previously, he was Vice President of Engineering and CTO at Joyent. He is known for his work on the award-winning DTrace software, a comprehensive dynamic tracing framework for which he was included in MIT Technology Review’s TR35 (35 Top Young Innovators) list.

Recognition For NoSQL Pioneers The Association for Computer Machinery, the world's foremost professional membership organization for computing, administers a large number of awards with the Turing Award being the best known and most lucrative. The System Software Award is one of the ACM's technical awards in which recipients are selected by their peers for making significant contributions that enable the computing field to solve real-world challenges. It is awarded to an institution or individual(s) recognized for developing a software system that has had a lasting influence on computing.

Opera browser tries to make sweet music for the ears of Chromebook users Norwegian web developer Opera has created a version of its software optimised for Google’s ChromeOS. The company claims the release is “the world’s first alternative browser optimized for Chromebooks”. The announcement of the browser doesn’t really elaborate on that claim, other than to say the application “… was built based on the Opera Browser for Android with custom optimizations that deliver a full-fledged laptop experience while maintaining all of its unique features”.

