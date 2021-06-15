Xfce Development Reports
-
Weekly update - transfer queueing, execution safety flag, and MTP
After transfer queueing was introduced, it frequently caused crashes or freezing when working with remote location. This problem was solved by introducing a waiting queue. To be released in Thunar 4.17.4.
-
(A bit late) weekly update
I’m still working on safety-flag, which is mentioned in my introduction post and 2nd saturday post. Not much have changed, but now an interface for safety flag is going to be merged into libxfce4util. Also, this flag will now only be used for .desktop files, rather than every executables.
-
Support for GTK-Recent and various improvements
In the introductory blog-post I wrote that for the first month of my GSoC time I had planned to work on supporting the `recent:///` location and on adding some other requested features, most notably the option to save the zoom-level per directory. The time has come for you to take a closer look at what I've been working on.
-
Weekly update – cdadr – is an argument of the procedure
Coding safety flag interface is done, but since it requires new version of libxfce4util, it is waiting for docker image to be updated.
-
Weekly update
-
