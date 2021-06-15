Language Selection

Server
Xfce Development Reports

  • Weekly update - transfer queueing, execution safety flag, and MTP

    After transfer queueing was introduced, it frequently caused crashes or freezing when working with remote location. This problem was solved by introducing a waiting queue. To be released in Thunar 4.17.4.

  • (A bit late) weekly update

    I’m still working on safety-flag, which is mentioned in my introduction post and 2nd saturday post. Not much have changed, but now an interface for safety flag is going to be merged into libxfce4util. Also, this flag will now only be used for .desktop files, rather than every executables.

  • Support for GTK-Recent and various improvements

     In the introductory blog-post I wrote that for the first month of my GSoC time I had planned to work on supporting the `recent:///` location and on adding some other requested features, most notably the option to save the zoom-level per directory. The time has come for you to take a closer look at what I've been working on.

  • Weekly update – cdadr – is an argument of the procedure

    Coding safety flag interface is done, but since it requires new version of libxfce4util, it is waiting for docker image to be updated.

  • Weekly update

Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.0 released

We are really excited to announce the release of the new version Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.0! This major release is based on Debian 11 “Bullseye” with a Linux kernel 5.11, and includes QEMU 6.0, LXC 4.0, and OpenZFS 2.0.4, and countless improvements. Read more

Linux Foundation Pushing Microsoft Windows and Other Non-Linux Stuff

  • Linux Foundation Launches Open 3D Foundation, Amazon Lumberyard Spun As Open 3D Engine["Yep, so far this Open 3D Engine effort backed by the Linux Foundation so far requires Microsoft Windows and Visual Studio..." as noted here]

    Amazon previously made Lumberyard available on GitHub while keeping to a proprietary license but this move is indeed seeing Open 3D Engine made available under an Apache 2.0 license and "unencumbered by commercial terms and will provide the support and infrastructure of an open source community through forums, code repositories, and developer events."

  • Linux Foundation to Form New Open 3D Foundation [Ed: The so-called 'Linux' Foundation is once again a Microsoft proprietary software monopoly (GitHub) outsourcer, plus the openwashing]

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced an intent to form the Open 3D Foundation to accelerate developer collaboration on 3D game and simulation technology. The Open 3D Foundation will support open source projects that advance capabilities related to 3D graphics, rendering, authoring, and development. As the first project governed by the new foundation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) is contributing an updated version of the Amazon Lumberyard game engine as the Open 3D Engine (O3DE), under the permissive Apache 2.0 license. The Open 3D Engine enables developers and content creators to build 3D experiences unencumbered by commercial terms and will provide the support and infrastructure of an open source community through forums, code repositories, and developer events. A developer preview of O3DE is available on GitHub today. For more information and/or to contribute, please visit: https://o3de.org

  • LF Networking Adds 7 New Members Across Enterprise & Government Ecosystems
  • ‘West’ Is A Swiss Army Knife For Zephyr Project

AIfES for Arduino

  • AIfES for Arduino high-efficiency AI framework for microcontrollers becomes open source - CNX Software

    AIfES (AI for Embedded Systems) is a standalone, high-efficiency, AI framework, which allows the Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems, or Fraunhofer IMS for short, to train and run machine learning algorithms on resource-constrained microcontrollers. So far the framework was closed-source and only used internally by Fraunhofer IMS, but following a collaboration with Arduino, AIfES for Arduino is now open-source and free to use for non-commercial projects.

  • AIfES is an AI/ML framework for Arduino and Small Microcontrollers

    In the last few years there have been more and more solutions for running machine learning (ML) on microcontrollers. Some of the most popular are scaled down versions of frameworks designed for servers. But those are only suitable for fairly powerful MCUs. This is now a thing of the past. With the open-source solution AIfES (Artificial Intelligence for Embedded Systems) from the Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems (IMS) it’s possible to run, and even train, artificial neural networks (ANN) on almost any hardware, including the 8-bit Arduino Uno.

  • New possibilities arising with AIfES

    Fraunhofer IMS has developed AIfES, a platform-independent and constantly growing machine learning library developed using the C programming language, which implies a fully configurable Feedforward Neural Network (FNN). AIfES uses standard libraries based on the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC). The program source code is reduced to a minimum, thus even the integration on a microcontroller including learning algorithms is possible. AIfES runs on almost any hardware from 8-bit microcontrollers to smartphones and PCs

