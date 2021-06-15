pg_builder 1.0.0 and pg_wrapper 1.0.0
pg_builder 1.0.0 and pg_wrapper 1.0.0 packages for PHP released
I'm pleased to announce first stable releases of pg_builder and pg_wrapper packages.
Both packages now require PHP 7.2+, are tested and supported on PHP 8 and pass static code analysis with phpstan and psalm tools.
Extension : credcheck, to enforce username and password checks in PostgreSQL
MigOps is pleased to announce the release of the Extension : credcheck to enforce username and password standards in PostgreSQL.
Xfce Development Reports
Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.0 released
We are really excited to announce the release of the new version Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.0! This major release is based on Debian 11 “Bullseye” with a Linux kernel 5.11, and includes QEMU 6.0, LXC 4.0, and OpenZFS 2.0.4, and countless improvements.
Linux Foundation Pushing Microsoft Windows and Other Non-Linux Stuff
AIfES for Arduino
