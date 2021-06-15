LibreOffice 8.0 UI Mockup
After going through various stages and phases, finally our design team set a UX plan that is quite promising going forward. Below is the UI design for LibreOffice (Writer only) that we will propose.
- There are multiple tabs for working on documents at once. The good news is that these tabs can be dragged and separated like tabs in a browser
- Start Center can still be accessed at the top right. In fact, you don't have to close all documents like before to access the Start Center
- The traditional menus (File, Edit, View etc.) can still be accessed via the dropdown in the Menu tab. This menu tab itself is like the main menu in MS Office which provides the main commands such as print, document properties and the like.
