Ubuntu 21.10 Release Date & Planned Features
Ubuntu 21.10 will be released on October 14, 2021 and in this post we take a closer look at the new features and changes it is likely to come with.
Admittedly Ubuntu 21.10 development is still in a (somewhat) early state, but rumours are rife on what we can expect from the release that its developers have named the “Impish Indri”.
Below is a rundown of everything we know so far, including when Ubuntu 21.10 will be released, how long it’ll be supported for.
Plus, there’s a link to download Ubuntu 21.10 daily builds if you fancy taking the release for a test ahead of its stable release in the autumn.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Xfce Development Reports
Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.0 released
We are really excited to announce the release of the new version Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.0! This major release is based on Debian 11 “Bullseye” with a Linux kernel 5.11, and includes QEMU 6.0, LXC 4.0, and OpenZFS 2.0.4, and countless improvements.
Linux Foundation Pushing Microsoft Windows and Other Non-Linux Stuff
AIfES for Arduino
Recent comments
1 min 3 sec ago
4 min 49 sec ago
6 min 37 sec ago
7 min 59 sec ago
30 min 5 sec ago
38 min 16 sec ago
2 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago