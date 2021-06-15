Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 6th of July 2021 06:56:54 PM

Ubuntu 21.10 will be released on October 14, 2021 and in this post we take a closer look at the new features and changes it is likely to come with.

Admittedly Ubuntu 21.10 development is still in a (somewhat) early state, but rumours are rife on what we can expect from the release that its developers have named the “Impish Indri”.

Below is a rundown of everything we know so far, including when Ubuntu 21.10 will be released, how long it’ll be supported for.

Plus, there’s a link to download Ubuntu 21.10 daily builds if you fancy taking the release for a test ahead of its stable release in the autumn.