Edit PDFs on the Linux command line | Opensource.com
Many of the documents you receive come in PDF format. Sometimes those PDFs need to be manipulated. For example, pages might need to be removed or added, or you might need to sign or change a specific page.
Whether good or bad, this is the reality we all live in.
There are some fancy graphical user interface tools that let you edit PDFs, but I have always been most comfortable with the command line. Of the many command-line tools for this task, the ones I use when I want to modify a PDF are qpdf and poppler-utils.
Linux Fu: PDF For Penguins | Hackaday
PostScript started out as a programming language for printers. While PostScript printers are still a thing, there are many other ways to send data to a printer. But PostScript also spawned the Portable Document Format or PDF and that has been crazy successful. Hardly a day goes by that you don’t see some kind of PDF document come across your computer screen. Sure, there are other competing formats but they hold a sliver of market share compared to PDF. Viewing PDFs under Linux is no problem. But what about editing them? Turns out, that’s easy, too, if you know how.
Send and receive Gmail from the Linux command line | Opensource.com
I'm a Mutt user. I like viewing and composing emails in the convenience of my Linux terminal. With a lightweight and minimal client like Mutt, I know that I can have my email available regardless of system specifications or internet access. And because I have a Linux terminal open more often than not, my email client essentially has no footprint on my desktop real estate. It's hidden away in a terminal tab or multiplexer pane, so I can ignore it when I don't need it but get to it quickly when I do need it.
A commonly perceived problem with Mutt is that most of us use hosted email accounts these days and interact with actual email protocols only superficially. Mutt (and ELM before it) was created back in simpler times, when checking email was a call to uucp and a glance at /var/mail. However, it's adapted nicely to developing technology and works well with all sorts of modern protocols like POP, IMAP, and even LDAP, so you can use Mutt even if you're using Gmail as your email host.
Because it's relatively rare to run your own email server today, and because Gmail is very common, this tutorial assumes you're using Mutt with Gmail. If you're concerned about email privacy, consider opening an account with ProtonMail or Tutanota, both of which provide fully encrypted email. Tutanota has many open source components, and ProtonMail provides an IMAP bridge for paid users so that you don't have to work around accessing your email outside a browser. However, many companies, schools, and organizations don't run their own email services and just use Gmail, so you may have a Gmail account whether you want one or not.
How to Display PPIDs in Linux
In Linux, PPID refers to the process ID of the parent process. A parent process in Linux is the one that is capable of spawning child processes. A single parent process can have multiple child processes whereas a single child process can belong to one and only one parent process. In other words, multiple child processes can have the same PPID. In today’s tutorial, we want to show you the two methods of finding the parent process IDs or PPIDs in Linux.
How To Install Evernote Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Evernote Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Evernote is the world’s most popular note-taking and personal organization service. It is widely used by people who need their notes to be tidy and available from anywhere thanks to the cloud. Evernote’s ability to interact with other applications such as Drive, Gmail, and Outlook is one of its most appealing features.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Evernote client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
