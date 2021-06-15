Master Touch Typing on Linux With KTouch
The productivity you can achieve on Linux is unparalleled to other operating systems when used appropriately. The keyboard is perhaps the most used input device on your Linux machine. This provides you with a large scope to further enhance your productivity with touch typing.
Most of the tasks that you perform with your mouse or trackpad can be done much faster using the keyboard with the help of some keyboard shortcuts and touch typing. Want to give it a try yourself? This article will help you in getting started.
What Is Touch Typing?
Touch typing is a technique that helps you to type faster by placing your fingers on specific parts of the keyboard and hit the keys without looking at the keyboard. This is especially useful if you have a job that involves typing a lot, such as an author or programmer.
With touch typing, you can minimize the key travel and type more efficiently without moving your fingers a lot. Each finger will be responsible for a specific set of nearest keys on the keyboard. Touch typing is great for increasing your typing speed as well as accuracy.
