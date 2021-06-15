Virtuozzo VzLinux 8.4 Now Available
The Virtuozzo team is always hard at work making sure that we release a new version and bug fixes that coincide with the updates provided by RHEL 8.4.
On the 11th of June we released VzLinux 8.4, a production ready, stable release for you - our loyal supporters - to run your different workloads on.
We have received some very cool feedback and are glad that you all love what we are doing.
Thanks for noticing that we are fixing bugs so quickly (24 hours) and that you think VzLinux is stable and enterprise ready. To those who have asked if we will be following a similar path as CentOS, shifting its focus to Stream, the answer is: there are no plans for us to go this route, VzLinux will remain free to download, use and distribute.
You can read more about this release, installing and upgrading by checking out our Release notes.
