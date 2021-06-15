Small Footprint Web Browsers for Linux
Almost every one of us uses popular web browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Safari, or Mozilla Firefox. Every one of them is unique in their own ways and fulfill our browsing needs excellently. Mozilla Firefox is the default web browser in Linux, and it comes pre-installed with many Linux distros out-of-the-box.
But most of these web browsers are very demanding in terms of storage space and hardware acceleration required to function smoothly. So, if you have an old machine or low-end hardware on your computer, you might struggle to use these browsers efficiently. In addition to all this, privacy is a significant concern in today’s tech-savvy world that relies on the internet. Hence you need reliable lightweight browsers that fulfill your browsing requirements without causing you a privacy concern.
This article will introduce you to lightweight web browsers for Linux that leave small footprints behind and work smoothly on older computers.
