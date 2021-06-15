today's leftovers Mozilla Localization (L10N): Better Understanding Pontoon Notifications to Improve Them As l10n-drivers, we strongly believe that notifications are an important tool to help localizers organize, improve, and prioritize their work in Pontoon. In order to make them more effective, and focus our development work, we first needed to better understand how localizers use them (or don’t). In the second quarter of 2021, we ran a couple of experiments and a survey to get a clearer picture of the current status, and this blog post describes in detail the results of this work.

Daniel Stenberg: curl reaches 100K raised I’m proud and happy to mention that curl just passed the magic limit of 100,000 USD in raised sponsorship money. Or call it donations if you want. Since April 2018. That’s about 40 months.

Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: June 2021 [Ed: Signs of weakness under IBM] In June, we published 15 posts. The site had 3,060 visits from 1,777 unique viewers. 108 visits came from Twitter, while 44 came from Fedora Planet, and 35 came from the WordPress Android App.

Steam Summer Sale 2021: Our Picks As the Steam Summer Sale 2021 is coming to an end (you still have a couple of days to grab something still), here’s a quick recap of what we have decided to pick up, and why! By the way, while we don’t always publish long form reviews on Boiling Steam, we do from time to time update our game recommendations on our Steam Curator Page, so you’d better subscribe to it if you are on Steam!

today's howtos and programming Convert and Optimize Ebooks in Linux – Linux Hint This article will cover a guide on using “ebook-convert” and “ebook-polish” commands available as a part of the Calibre ebook management software suite. These commands can be used to convert ebooks in a variety of ways and you can adapt ebooks for your ereader using various options available under them.

How to Configure NTP on CentOS 8 This post will teach you about the Network Time Protocol (NTP), its installation, and its configuration method on CentOS. Furthermore, we will also show you the procedure of setting NTP server and Client on your CentOS system. So let’s head towards this journey!

How to Set Up a Raspberry Pi Web Server in 2021 [Guide] | Beebom Raspberry Pi is not only a small board computer but a tinker card that can do almost anything and everything. Do you want to set up Pi-hole on Raspberry Pi to block ads and trackers from your entire home network? Yes, it does that. Do you want to set up a Raspberry Pi web server for web development and local file transfer? Well, it does that too. In fact, using a Raspberry Pi is a great and affordable way to build a personal web server. So if you are interested, follow this simple guide and turn your Raspberry Pi into a web server in no time.

What Should Be a Student’s First Programming Language? – The New Stack It’s a question that’s fascinated educators for decades. When students first begin to learn computer science — which programming language should they start with? One person who’s given it a lot of thought is Mark Guzdial, a computer science professor at the University of Michigan who has also conducted his own research in the fields of computer science education. And two different colleagues had recently suggested it didn’t matter which language was taught first to CS students, which got him thinking. “I have a hypothesis that this belief once was true when the field was younger,” Guzdial wrote in a recently-published piece in Communications of the ACM, the house organ of the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM). But that was back in the late 1960s when the curricula were first being established — while today, students of all ages and experience levels are learning how to program, and they ultimately have different needs.

The next fast thing A few commits ago lizmat taught next to take an argument. I started to play with this and found that not all loops are created equal.

Download screenshot or frame from YouTube video at certain timestamp $ ffmpeg -ss 8:14 -i $(youtube-dl -f 299 --get-url URL) -vframes 1 -q:v 2 out.jpg

Change the order of columns in Pandas dataframe Now, in this post, we are going to see different kinds of column reorder methods.