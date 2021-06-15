today's howtos
How to Enable PowerTools Repository on CentOS – Linux Hint
PowerTools is a repository that acts as a container for libraries and developer tools. This repository is available on RHEL/ CentOS but not enabled by default. Some of the most popular EPEL, “Extra packages for Enterprise Linux,” rely on PowerTools packages. You should install PowerTools on your system if the EPEL repository is already enabled.
The PowerTools repository comprises many packages that require dependencies for installing other applications or creating applications from source code. These applications include window managers, audio programs, network management tools and system administration, chat clients, statistics/math packages, development tools, productivity applications, file managers, emulators, graphic programs, games, etc.
How to Enable and Use EPEL on CentOS? – Linux Hint
The EPEL repository is a separate package repository that is utilized to install packages for frequently used software. Fedora developers wanted to use the packages they maintain on RHEL/CentOS; that’s how they got the idea to develop the EPEL repository. The purpose of this repository was to make the software more accessible on Enterprise Linux compatible distributions.
How to Reset the Root Password of CentOS 8 – Linux Hint
Hackers have become a lot more sophisticated in recent times, which forces users to come up with strong, unique, and complex passwords. The downside of setting such passwords is that they are not easy to remember, and you can easily forget them. You may also forget your password if you haven’t logged in in a long time.
In this article, we will learn how to reset the root password on CentOS 8. A root account is a unique user account that grants certain privileges to the user.
How to Install and Use Docker on CentOS 8 – Linux Hint
Docker is a top-rated open-source platform used to develop, deploy, run, and ship applications with the help of containers. Containers are like virtual machines, which help in separating the applications from the system. It becomes effortless to develop an application and package it with all its dependencies inside a container and deliver the application anywhere.
Docker is famous for its revolutionized development, and in the last few years, its popularity has spiked a lot. Before docker and containers, the deployment and scaling was a heck of a headache.
There are three methods available on the Official Documentation webpage of Docker for installing Docker on the CentOS 8 Operating system.
How to Boot into Emergency Mode on CentOS 8 – Linux Hint
In the latest CentOS, i.e., CentOS 8 emergency mode and rescue mode has replaced the idea of run levels. Runlevels were different modes used for various tasks. In CentOS 8, Rescue mode is the equivalent of single-user mode, and emergency boot mode provides a minimal environment to repair your system.
Today we will learn how to boot CentOS 8 into rescue and emergency mode.
Linux Source Command with Examples – Linux Hint
The source seems to be an integrated shell instruction that reads and executes the contents of a document (commonly a bundle of instructions) that is provided as a parameter within the present shell script. Upon obtaining the contents of the given files, the instruction delivers them to the TCL interpreter only as a textual program, which would then be run. Whenever filename is called, any arguments given turn out to be positional arguments. The positioning variables, on the other hand, stay unaltered. The elements in $PATH have been used to locate the folder that contains FILENAME; nevertheless, unless the document isn’t found in $PATH, it would be searched in the root folder. The source command seems to have no options, and indeed the document seems to be the only parameter. Let’s get started working on the Linux Source Command in Ubuntu 20.04 Linux operating system. Login from your system and launch the Ubuntu terminal by utilizing the shortcut Ctrl+Alt+T.
Linux Pipe Command with Examples
The ‘pipe’ command is used in both UNIX and Linux operating systems. Pipes help combine two or more commands and are used as input/output concepts in a command. In the Linux operating system, we use more than one pipe in command so that the output of one command before a pipe acts as input for the other command after the pipe. In this article, we have discussed many examples to understand the basic functionality of pipes.
How to Install GCC Compiler on CentOS 8 – Linux Hint
GCC refers to a set of tools that includes an integrated collection of compilers and libraries for many major programming languages such as C, C++, Objective-C, Fortran, Ada, and Brig. GCC stands for “GNU Compiler Collection.”
The compiler for each language has its own name. The compiler for C++ is called G++, the compiler for Ada is called GNAT, and so on.
This post consists of a profound guide on how to install GCC Compiler on CentOS 8. We will also learn how to write, compile, and execute a simple C program in GCC compiler.
But first, we will learn how to check the installed packages and groups on CentOS 8.
Will there be a CentOS 9? – Linux Hint
So, these statements declare that there will be no CentOS 9. After this announcement, you should question that what will happen to the CentOS project? Well, CentOS 8 will only receive updates till 2021. Red Hat will transfer all of its resources from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream.
How to Get Into a Docker Container Shell – Linux Hint
A container is a file format that encapsulates all of an application’s code and dependencies in a standardized format to execute efficiently and reliably across multiple computing environments. Docker is a compact, independent executable container that contains all needed to run an application, comprising libraries, system tools, code, and runtime.
A container is an image that can be run. To use the Docker API or CLI, you can build, start, terminate, move, or destroy a container. You can connect storage to a container, attach it to one or even more networks, or even develop a new image based on its existing state. A container is often well separated from those other containers and its host device by convention. You control how separated a container’s network and other fundamental subsystems are from other containers and the host device. A Docker Container is a pre-configured container used to install a specific application or environment on the go. It may be any other operating-system containers to meet the requirements. However, the most appealing feature of containers is their ability to gently “die” and revive when load balancing requires it. Containers are “affordable” to begin, and they’re intended to emerge and disappear quickly. Whether a container’s demise is triggered by a crash or just because it’s no longer required because server traffic is low, containers are “relatively inexpensive” to start. Users can separate applications from the underlying system using Docker containers, which are virtualized run-time environments. These containers are small, portable components that allow you to rapidly and simply establish an application. The uniformity of the computing environment executing inside the container is a valuable feature. Now we are going to talk over the process to get started into the docker container shell.
How to Write or Edit /etc/fstab – Linux Hint
In Linux, there are multiple system configuration files that regulate system behavior. The fstab file is such a configuration file that stores all the information about various partitions and storage devices on the computer. At the time of boot, the fstab file describes how each partition and device will mount.
How can I see DPKG and apt history – Linux Hint
This tutorial explains how to see dpkg and apt history in Debian-based Linux distributions.
After reading this tutorial, you will know how to find information about installed, removed, and upgraded packages using commands apt, dpkg-query, and reading dpkg logs. There are instructions to create a list of installed packages, install all listed packages on a new computer, and additional apt and dpkg tips.
How To: Encrypt Files with Ansible Vault
Ansible Vault is a technology that allows you to encrypt values of variables or even encrypt whole files to minimise security risks associated with storing such information in your Ansible playbooks, vars files or roles.
You usually employ the ansible-vault command and supply a passphrase to encrypt and decrypt information.
Ansible Vault is a fascinating and fully implemented concept, so you can have multiple storage areas (vault-ids) and provide separate passphrases for encrypting different types of information.
Remove User in Linux Using the Command Line
In this article, you will learn how to remove a user in Linux system. The article covers the userdel command and its options.
As you know, Linux is a multi-user system, which means that more than one user can interact with the same system at the same time. User management is an important part of Linux administration. One of the most basic tasks that you should know is how to manage the users on Linux systems.
Install Graylog on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - A log management software
This tutorial will help the users to install and use Graylog on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server to collect and analyze systems log data centrally in one place.
Graylog is an open-source tool that offers an integrated platform for collecting, indexing, and analyzing log data. The system essentially consists of the Graylog web interface, the Graylog servers, the Elasticsearch nodes, and a Mongo database.
The nodes can be scaled as required. A system in which everything is combined in one node is sufficient for testing. The Graylog server is the central element of the architecture, which takes care of the management of the Elasticsearch indices and forms an abstraction layer. Therefore, it would be possible to swap Elasticsearch for another system that is particularly suitable for analyzing the log data.
Graylog supports various input mechanisms. By default, four different formats or protocols are supported: Syslog, GELF, JSON / REST-URLs, and RAW. syslog is a standard for the transmission of log messages and is often used by system components.
