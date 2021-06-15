Language Selection

Tuesday 6th of July 2021 11:17:26 PM
HowTos
  • How to Enable PowerTools Repository on CentOS – Linux Hint

    PowerTools is a repository that acts as a container for libraries and developer tools. This repository is available on RHEL/ CentOS but not enabled by default. Some of the most popular EPEL, “Extra packages for Enterprise Linux,” rely on PowerTools packages. You should install PowerTools on your system if the EPEL repository is already enabled.

    The PowerTools repository comprises many packages that require dependencies for installing other applications or creating applications from source code. These applications include window managers, audio programs, network management tools and system administration, chat clients, statistics/math packages, development tools, productivity applications, file managers, emulators, graphic programs, games, etc.

  • How to Enable and Use EPEL on CentOS? – Linux Hint

    The EPEL repository is a separate package repository that is utilized to install packages for frequently used software. Fedora developers wanted to use the packages they maintain on RHEL/CentOS; that’s how they got the idea to develop the EPEL repository. The purpose of this repository was to make the software more accessible on Enterprise Linux compatible distributions.

  • How to Reset the Root Password of CentOS 8 – Linux Hint

    Hackers have become a lot more sophisticated in recent times, which forces users to come up with strong, unique, and complex passwords. The downside of setting such passwords is that they are not easy to remember, and you can easily forget them. You may also forget your password if you haven’t logged in in a long time.

    In this article, we will learn how to reset the root password on CentOS 8. A root account is a unique user account that grants certain privileges to the user.

  • How to Install and Use Docker on CentOS 8 – Linux Hint

    Docker is a top-rated open-source platform used to develop, deploy, run, and ship applications with the help of containers. Containers are like virtual machines, which help in separating the applications from the system. It becomes effortless to develop an application and package it with all its dependencies inside a container and deliver the application anywhere.

    Docker is famous for its revolutionized development, and in the last few years, its popularity has spiked a lot. Before docker and containers, the deployment and scaling was a heck of a headache.

    There are three methods available on the Official Documentation webpage of Docker for installing Docker on the CentOS 8 Operating system.

  • How to Boot into Emergency Mode on CentOS 8 – Linux Hint

    In the latest CentOS, i.e., CentOS 8 emergency mode and rescue mode has replaced the idea of run levels. Runlevels were different modes used for various tasks. In CentOS 8, Rescue mode is the equivalent of single-user mode, and emergency boot mode provides a minimal environment to repair your system.

    Today we will learn how to boot CentOS 8 into rescue and emergency mode.

  • Linux Source Command with Examples – Linux Hint

    The source seems to be an integrated shell instruction that reads and executes the contents of a document (commonly a bundle of instructions) that is provided as a parameter within the present shell script. Upon obtaining the contents of the given files, the instruction delivers them to the TCL interpreter only as a textual program, which would then be run. Whenever filename is called, any arguments given turn out to be positional arguments. The positioning variables, on the other hand, stay unaltered. The elements in $PATH have been used to locate the folder that contains FILENAME; nevertheless, unless the document isn’t found in $PATH, it would be searched in the root folder. The source command seems to have no options, and indeed the document seems to be the only parameter. Let’s get started working on the Linux Source Command in Ubuntu 20.04 Linux operating system. Login from your system and launch the Ubuntu terminal by utilizing the shortcut Ctrl+Alt+T.

  • Linux Pipe Command with Examples

    The ‘pipe’ command is used in both UNIX and Linux operating systems. Pipes help combine two or more commands and are used as input/output concepts in a command. In the Linux operating system, we use more than one pipe in command so that the output of one command before a pipe acts as input for the other command after the pipe. In this article, we have discussed many examples to understand the basic functionality of pipes.

  • How to Install GCC Compiler on CentOS 8 – Linux Hint

    GCC refers to a set of tools that includes an integrated collection of compilers and libraries for many major programming languages such as C, C++, Objective-C, Fortran, Ada, and Brig. GCC stands for “GNU Compiler Collection.”
    The compiler for each language has its own name. The compiler for C++ is called G++, the compiler for Ada is called GNAT, and so on.

    This post consists of a profound guide on how to install GCC Compiler on CentOS 8. We will also learn how to write, compile, and execute a simple C program in GCC compiler.

    But first, we will learn how to check the installed packages and groups on CentOS 8.

  • Will there be a CentOS 9? – Linux Hint

    So, these statements declare that there will be no CentOS 9. After this announcement, you should question that what will happen to the CentOS project? Well, CentOS 8 will only receive updates till 2021. Red Hat will transfer all of its resources from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream.

  • How to Get Into a Docker Container Shell – Linux Hint

    A container is a file format that encapsulates all of an application’s code and dependencies in a standardized format to execute efficiently and reliably across multiple computing environments. Docker is a compact, independent executable container that contains all needed to run an application, comprising libraries, system tools, code, and runtime.

    A container is an image that can be run. To use the Docker API or CLI, you can build, start, terminate, move, or destroy a container. You can connect storage to a container, attach it to one or even more networks, or even develop a new image based on its existing state. A container is often well separated from those other containers and its host device by convention. You control how separated a container’s network and other fundamental subsystems are from other containers and the host device. A Docker Container is a pre-configured container used to install a specific application or environment on the go. It may be any other operating-system containers to meet the requirements. However, the most appealing feature of containers is their ability to gently “die” and revive when load balancing requires it. Containers are “affordable” to begin, and they’re intended to emerge and disappear quickly. Whether a container’s demise is triggered by a crash or just because it’s no longer required because server traffic is low, containers are “relatively inexpensive” to start. Users can separate applications from the underlying system using Docker containers, which are virtualized run-time environments. These containers are small, portable components that allow you to rapidly and simply establish an application. The uniformity of the computing environment executing inside the container is a valuable feature. Now we are going to talk over the process to get started into the docker container shell.

  • How to Write or Edit /etc/fstab – Linux Hint

    In Linux, there are multiple system configuration files that regulate system behavior. The fstab file is such a configuration file that stores all the information about various partitions and storage devices on the computer. At the time of boot, the fstab file describes how each partition and device will mount.

  • How can I see DPKG and apt history – Linux Hint

    This tutorial explains how to see dpkg and apt history in Debian-based Linux distributions.

    After reading this tutorial, you will know how to find information about installed, removed, and upgraded packages using commands apt, dpkg-query, and reading dpkg logs. There are instructions to create a list of installed packages, install all listed packages on a new computer, and additional apt and dpkg tips.

  • How To: Encrypt Files with Ansible Vault

    Ansible Vault is a technology that allows you to encrypt values of variables or even encrypt whole files to minimise security risks associated with storing such information in your Ansible playbooks, vars files or roles.

    You usually employ the ansible-vault command and supply a passphrase to encrypt and decrypt information.

    Ansible Vault is a fascinating and fully implemented concept, so you can have multiple storage areas (vault-ids) and provide separate passphrases for encrypting different types of information.

  • Remove User in Linux Using the Command Line

    In this article, you will learn how to remove a user in Linux system. The article covers the userdel command and its options.

    As you know, Linux is a multi-user system, which means that more than one user can interact with the same system at the same time. User management is an important part of Linux administration. One of the most basic tasks that you should know is how to manage the users on Linux systems.

  • Install Graylog on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - A log management software

    This tutorial will help the users to install and use Graylog on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server to collect and analyze systems log data centrally in one place.

    Graylog is an open-source tool that offers an integrated platform for collecting, indexing, and analyzing log data. The system essentially consists of the Graylog web interface, the Graylog servers, the Elasticsearch nodes, and a Mongo database.

    The nodes can be scaled as required. A system in which everything is combined in one node is sufficient for testing. The Graylog server is the central element of the architecture, which takes care of the management of the Elasticsearch indices and forms an abstraction layer. Therefore, it would be possible to swap Elasticsearch for another system that is particularly suitable for analyzing the log data.

    Graylog supports various input mechanisms. By default, four different formats or protocols are supported: Syslog, GELF, JSON / REST-URLs, and RAW. syslog is a standard for the transmission of log messages and is often used by system components.

today's leftovers

  • Mozilla Localization (L10N): Better Understanding Pontoon Notifications to Improve Them

    As l10n-drivers, we strongly believe that notifications are an important tool to help localizers organize, improve, and prioritize their work in Pontoon. In order to make them more effective, and focus our development work, we first needed to better understand how localizers use them (or don’t). In the second quarter of 2021, we ran a couple of experiments and a survey to get a clearer picture of the current status, and this blog post describes in detail the results of this work.

  • Daniel Stenberg: curl reaches 100K raised

    I’m proud and happy to mention that curl just passed the magic limit of 100,000 USD in raised sponsorship money. Or call it donations if you want. Since April 2018. That’s about 40 months.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: June 2021 [Ed: Signs of weakness under IBM]

    In June, we published 15 posts. The site had 3,060 visits from 1,777 unique viewers. 108 visits came from Twitter, while 44 came from Fedora Planet, and 35 came from the WordPress Android App.

  • Steam Summer Sale 2021: Our Picks

    As the Steam Summer Sale 2021 is coming to an end (you still have a couple of days to grab something still), here’s a quick recap of what we have decided to pick up, and why! By the way, while we don’t always publish long form reviews on Boiling Steam, we do from time to time update our game recommendations on our Steam Curator Page, so you’d better subscribe to it if you are on Steam!

today's howtos and programming

  • Convert and Optimize Ebooks in Linux – Linux Hint

    This article will cover a guide on using “ebook-convert” and “ebook-polish” commands available as a part of the Calibre ebook management software suite. These commands can be used to convert ebooks in a variety of ways and you can adapt ebooks for your ereader using various options available under them.

  • How to Configure NTP on CentOS 8

    This post will teach you about the Network Time Protocol (NTP), its installation, and its configuration method on CentOS. Furthermore, we will also show you the procedure of setting NTP server and Client on your CentOS system. So let’s head towards this journey!

  • How to Set Up a Raspberry Pi Web Server in 2021 [Guide] | Beebom

    Raspberry Pi is not only a small board computer but a tinker card that can do almost anything and everything. Do you want to set up Pi-hole on Raspberry Pi to block ads and trackers from your entire home network? Yes, it does that. Do you want to set up a Raspberry Pi web server for web development and local file transfer? Well, it does that too. In fact, using a Raspberry Pi is a great and affordable way to build a personal web server. So if you are interested, follow this simple guide and turn your Raspberry Pi into a web server in no time.

  • What Should Be a Student’s First Programming Language? – The New Stack

    It’s a question that’s fascinated educators for decades. When students first begin to learn computer science — which programming language should they start with? One person who’s given it a lot of thought is Mark Guzdial, a computer science professor at the University of Michigan who has also conducted his own research in the fields of computer science education. And two different colleagues had recently suggested it didn’t matter which language was taught first to CS students, which got him thinking. “I have a hypothesis that this belief once was true when the field was younger,” Guzdial wrote in a recently-published piece in Communications of the ACM, the house organ of the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM). But that was back in the late 1960s when the curricula were first being established — while today, students of all ages and experience levels are learning how to program, and they ultimately have different needs.

  • The next fast thing

    A few commits ago lizmat taught next to take an argument. I started to play with this and found that not all loops are created equal.

  • Download screenshot or frame from YouTube video at certain timestamp

    $ ffmpeg -ss 8:14 -i $(youtube-dl -f 299 --get-url URL) -vframes 1 -q:v 2 out.jpg

  • Change the order of columns in Pandas dataframe

    Now, in this post, we are going to see different kinds of column reorder methods.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (python-django), Debian (libuv1, libxstream-java, and php7.3), Fedora (rabbitmq-server), Gentoo (glibc, google-chrome, libxml2, and postsrsd), openSUSE (libqt5-qtwebengine and roundcubemail), SUSE (python-rsa), and Ubuntu (djvulibre).

  • DarkRadiation ransomware targeting RedHat, Debian Linux distributions [Ed: This actually requires that the user fetches malicious software or uses an already-compromised machine]

    DarkRadiation downloads the required tools through the YUM/Yellowdog Updater, Modified if a device doesn’t support any of these. It is a python-based package manager used by popular Linux distros, including RedHat and CentOS.

  • S3 Ep 39.5: A conversation with Eva Galperin [Podcast] – Naked Security

    Join Eva as she discusses growing up with cryptography, the troubling issue of stalkerware, how to get started in cybersecurity… and the sort of hobbies that help infosec professionals to free their minds from work pressure when they want to relax.

Devices With Linux and Open Hardware With Arduino

  • 3.5-inch Tiger Lake SBC offers quad displays, 2.5GbE, and M.2 with PCIe Gen4

    Commell’s 3.5-inch “LE-370” SBC features a Tiger Lake UP3 CPU with up to 32GB DDR4, GbE and 2.5GbE ports, quadruple displays, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe. Commell was one of the first companies to announce a Pico-ITX board with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 platform with its LP-179 SBC and has now followed up with a larger, 3.5-inch board. The LE-370 follows other 3.5-inch Tiger Lake boards including Ibase’s IB953, Aaeon’s GENE-TGU6, and Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-TGL.

  • RAKwireless announces 14 new WisBlock modules for IoT prototyping - CNX Software

    Rakwireless has added 14 new Wisblock modules to the WisBlock IoT modular system introduced last year, plans to soon release a Raspberry Pi RP2040 based LoRaWAN Wisblock Core module, and will give away some Wisblock starter kits this week.

  • Whiskey Lake panel PCs prep for the operating room

    It differs, however, in that Fedora 24 (with Intel Graphics Driver), Yocto Project, and standard Linux have equal billing with Win 10.

  • Work on your Arduino sketches from anywhere with remote sketchbook

    Remote sketchbook offers synchronization between the Arduino IDE 2 beta and Arduino Cloud. This powerful new feature now means you can work on your code from literally anywhere and everywhere.

  • Keyboardio Model 100 wooden keyboard runs open-source Arduino firmware (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    The Keyboardio Model 100 ships with QWERTY keycaps, but alternative keycap sets with Dvorak, Colemak, Linear A, or blank legends are available as a add-on. Other accessories include a 1.5 USB-A to USB C cable for connection to the host, a 10cm RJ45 interconnect cable and a 1m RJ45 interconnect cable to connect the two halves of the keyboard, two octo-stands with mounting screws, a flat interconnect bar, a 7.5 degree interconnect bar, and a screwdriver.

