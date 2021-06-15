today's leftovers
As l10n-drivers, we strongly believe that notifications are an important tool to help localizers organize, improve, and prioritize their work in Pontoon. In order to make them more effective, and focus our development work, we first needed to better understand how localizers use them (or don’t).
In the second quarter of 2021, we ran a couple of experiments and a survey to get a clearer picture of the current status, and this blog post describes in detail the results of this work.
I’m proud and happy to mention that curl just passed the magic limit of 100,000 USD in raised sponsorship money. Or call it donations if you want. Since April 2018. That’s about 40 months.
In June, we published 15 posts. The site had 3,060 visits from 1,777 unique viewers. 108 visits came from Twitter, while 44 came from Fedora Planet, and 35 came from the WordPress Android App.
As the Steam Summer Sale 2021 is coming to an end (you still have a couple of days to grab something still), here’s a quick recap of what we have decided to pick up, and why! By the way, while we don’t always publish long form reviews on Boiling Steam, we do from time to time update our game recommendations on our Steam Curator Page, so you’d better subscribe to it if you are on Steam!
today's howtos and programming
This article will cover a guide on using “ebook-convert” and “ebook-polish” commands available as a part of the Calibre ebook management software suite. These commands can be used to convert ebooks in a variety of ways and you can adapt ebooks for your ereader using various options available under them.
This post will teach you about the Network Time Protocol (NTP), its installation, and its configuration method on CentOS. Furthermore, we will also show you the procedure of setting NTP server and Client on your CentOS system. So let’s head towards this journey!
Raspberry Pi is not only a small board computer but a tinker card that can do almost anything and everything. Do you want to set up Pi-hole on Raspberry Pi to block ads and trackers from your entire home network? Yes, it does that. Do you want to set up a Raspberry Pi web server for web development and local file transfer? Well, it does that too. In fact, using a Raspberry Pi is a great and affordable way to build a personal web server. So if you are interested, follow this simple guide and turn your Raspberry Pi into a web server in no time.
It’s a question that’s fascinated educators for decades. When students first begin to learn computer science — which programming language should they start with?
One person who’s given it a lot of thought is Mark Guzdial, a computer science professor at the University of Michigan who has also conducted his own research in the fields of computer science education. And two different colleagues had recently suggested it didn’t matter which language was taught first to CS students, which got him thinking.
“I have a hypothesis that this belief once was true when the field was younger,” Guzdial wrote in a recently-published piece in Communications of the ACM, the house organ of the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM). But that was back in the late 1960s when the curricula were first being established — while today, students of all ages and experience levels are learning how to program, and they ultimately have different needs.
A few commits ago lizmat taught next to take an argument. I started to play with this and found that not all loops are created equal.
$ ffmpeg -ss 8:14 -i $(youtube-dl -f 299 --get-url URL) -vframes 1 -q:v 2 out.jpg
Now, in this post, we are going to see different kinds of column reorder methods.
Security Leftovers
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (python-django), Debian (libuv1, libxstream-java, and php7.3), Fedora (rabbitmq-server), Gentoo (glibc, google-chrome, libxml2, and postsrsd), openSUSE (libqt5-qtwebengine and roundcubemail), SUSE (python-rsa), and Ubuntu (djvulibre).
DarkRadiation downloads the required tools through the YUM/Yellowdog Updater, Modified if a device doesn’t support any of these. It is a python-based package manager used by popular Linux distros, including RedHat and CentOS.
Join Eva as she discusses growing up with cryptography, the troubling issue of stalkerware, how to get started in cybersecurity… and the sort of hobbies that help infosec professionals to free their minds from work pressure when they want to relax.
Devices With Linux and Open Hardware With Arduino
Commell’s 3.5-inch “LE-370” SBC features a Tiger Lake UP3 CPU with up to 32GB DDR4, GbE and 2.5GbE ports, quadruple displays, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe.
Commell was one of the first companies to announce a Pico-ITX board with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 platform with its LP-179 SBC and has now followed up with a larger, 3.5-inch board. The LE-370 follows other 3.5-inch Tiger Lake boards including Ibase’s IB953, Aaeon’s GENE-TGU6, and Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-TGL.
Rakwireless has added 14 new Wisblock modules to the WisBlock IoT modular system introduced last year, plans to soon release a Raspberry Pi RP2040 based LoRaWAN Wisblock Core module, and will give away some Wisblock starter kits this week.
It differs, however, in that Fedora 24 (with Intel Graphics Driver), Yocto Project, and standard Linux have equal billing with Win 10.
Remote sketchbook offers synchronization between the Arduino IDE 2 beta and Arduino Cloud. This powerful new feature now means you can work on your code from literally anywhere and everywhere.
The Keyboardio Model 100 ships with QWERTY keycaps, but alternative keycap sets with Dvorak, Colemak, Linear A, or blank legends are available as a add-on. Other accessories include a 1.5 USB-A to USB C cable for connection to the host, a 10cm RJ45 interconnect cable and a 1m RJ45 interconnect cable to connect the two halves of the keyboard, two octo-stands with mounting screws, a flat interconnect bar, a 7.5 degree interconnect bar, and a screwdriver.
