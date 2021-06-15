Nitrux loves Packagecloud
For the former, we decided to use the services provided by Packagecloud.io. Ever since we created our repository, sometime four years ago, we used aptly. For the most part, aptly was ok, but it never was sufficient to cover all of our needs to manage an APT repository as the distribution grew.
Eventually, using aptly started to become a burden. At times, not uploading the packages that we built. Other times, it wouldn’t update the package index. In some cases where aptly was supposed to manage (i.e., delete) packages, the files would not be deleted, and we had to do it manually.
In our search for a better tool for the job, we found Packagecloud.io. We started by making an account, creating a repository, and uploaded a test package, and it couldn’t have been easier (none of this has any cost, by the way).
All of this using their user-friendly web interface, something that aptly, of course, didn’t have. But uploading packages manually through a UI was not all; Packagecloud.io provides out-of-the-box integration for various CIs.
We use Travis CI to build our packages and our ISO files. The Packagecloud.io documentation was straightforward to follow for this purpose, and it was just a matter of updating the travis.yml files in our repositories. We were already building and uploading packages to our newly created repository.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 563 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Open Source Replacements for Proprietary Windows Desktop Software – Part 8
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. In the previous article in this series we showed how easy it is to install software in Linux. You’ve decided to try Linux but need to make sure your software requirements are met. Let’s consider popular Windows proprietary software. In this article we recommend great open source replacements that run under Linux.
today's leftovers
Hardware Modding and Freedom
Biden Sets Up Tech Showdown With ‘Right-to-Repair’ Rules for FTC
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 50 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago