today's leftovers
-
WordPress 5.8 Release Candidate 2
WordPress 5.8 is slated for release on July 20, 2021, and we need your help to get there—if you have not tried 5.8 yet, now is the time!
-
Linux 5.14 Staging Drops A Set Of Drivers For The Second Time, Intel QEP Added - Phoronix
The staging changes were submitted on Monday for the ongoing Linux 5.14 for this area of the kernel where immature / yet-to-be-cleaned-up code lives to prove itself before being ready to graduate to the proper mainline kernel area.
Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in all of the staging updates on Monday along with the IIO driver work.
-
Costa Rican group ICE joins Linux Foundation 5G Super Blue Print initiative [Ed: What the heck is the connection to Linux? Just about nothing. Sometimes the OS, but this isn't about the OS.]
Costa Rica's state telecom and energy operator ICE is the first Latin American operator to join the Linux Foundation's (LF) 5G Super Blue Print initiative, the LF press office confirmed to BNamericas.
LF Networking, the LF group that works on open source networking projects, announced last week that seven new member organizations have joined the community to collaborate on the 5G Super Blue Print initiative, including the Costa Rican operator and ANTTEC, ICE's main union of technicians and engineers.
The 5G Blue Print initiative is a big focus for Linux Foundation this year and the organization expects more companies to join the community.
-
Hot new summer items from GNU Press! — Free Software Foundation
The Free Software Foundation's (FSF) summer fundraiser is underway, and that means there are new items in the GNU Press Shop!
First and foremost, there's the latest GNU hue: the gnu head T-shirt in "thirty-fifth anniversary" coral. You will stand out from the crowd in this exuberantly colored shirt. We're taking orders for a limited time for these, until July 16th, and then printing the shirts -- you should have yours in your hands and on your shoulders a few weeks later.
We are also very pleased to present the GNU Press Shop's most novel novelty item yet: the software freedom advice orb. This "apparently-smart" tool offers words of wisdom to free software developer and layperson alike. Whenever you can't decide whether to "read the docs" or "file a bug," the orb can help. It's usable on any number of occasions and requires no charging or maintenance. We have a limited number of orbs, so get yours before they're gone!
-
Age discrimination case against IBM leaks emails, docs via bad redaction
An IBM age discrimination lawsuit filed in Texas last year has become a bit less opaque after The Register found an inadequately redacted court document that discusses plans to present evidence obtained from company emails and documents.
The case involves 16 former Big Blue employees who claim "IBM’s highest executives created and attempted to conceal a multi-faceted 'fire-and-hire' scheme with the ultimate goal of making IBM’s workforce younger."
Since the publication of a 2018 report by ProPublica and Mother Jones alleging systematic efforts within IBM to get rid of older employees and findings to that effect by the United States' Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), there have been multiple lawsuits against IBM claiming that the IT titan engaged in a pattern of discriminatory behavior.
There's a case underway in New York involving several former IBM employees. Last April, another case in Texas involving plaintiff Jonathan Langley was unexpectedly dismissed – and presumably settled.
-
Community of Enterprise Linux | LINUX Unplugged 413
Linux server admins don't know where to turn next; how the cult of personality might be shaping Linux's most important market.
-
Audacity Privacy Policy Is A Privacy Nightmare!
Every since MuseGroup acquired Audacity they have taken every step possible to make Audacity a believed free software project into a shell of it's former selve, with the introduction of telemetry, then a CLA and now a privacy policy that justifies collecting any information they wish.
-
[From Arch] Sorting out old password hashes
Starting with libxcrypt 4.4.21, weak password hashes (such as MD5 and SHA1) are no longer accepted for new passwords. Users that still have their passwords stored with a weak hash will be asked to update their password on their next login.
-
Overcooked 2 on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native
Overcooked 2 running native on Linux.
-
How to Install iRedMail Server on Ubuntu 20.04
iRedMail is a feature rich opensource mail server for Linux distribution. It can run on RedHat, Ubuntu, CentOS, Rocky Linux, Debian, FreeBSD and OpenBSD. There are other mail server solutions such as Mail-in-a-Box and modoboa.
iRedMail features include spam filtering, TLS/SSL, webmail, calendar, unlimited accounts, web admin panel. It can be deployed easily and it is completely free.
In this tutorial we learn how to install iRedMail on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to install Funkin' VS Tord on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' VS Tord on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Open Source Replacements for Proprietary Windows Desktop Software – Part 8
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. In the previous article in this series we showed how easy it is to install software in Linux. You’ve decided to try Linux but need to make sure your software requirements are met. Let’s consider popular Windows proprietary software. In this article we recommend great open source replacements that run under Linux.
today's leftovers
Hardware Modding and Freedom
Biden Sets Up Tech Showdown With ‘Right-to-Repair’ Rules for FTC
Programming Leftovers
