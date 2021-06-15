Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' VS Tord on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

iRedMail is a feature rich opensource mail server for Linux distribution. It can run on RedHat, Ubuntu, CentOS, Rocky Linux, Debian, FreeBSD and OpenBSD. There are other mail server solutions such as Mail-in-a-Box and modoboa. iRedMail features include spam filtering, TLS/SSL, webmail, calendar, unlimited accounts, web admin panel. It can be deployed easily and it is completely free. In this tutorial we learn how to install iRedMail on Ubuntu 20.04.

Starting with libxcrypt 4.4.21, weak password hashes (such as MD5 and SHA1) are no longer accepted for new passwords. Users that still have their passwords stored with a weak hash will be asked to update their password on their next login.

Every since MuseGroup acquired Audacity they have taken every step possible to make Audacity a believed free software project into a shell of it's former selve, with the introduction of telemetry, then a CLA and now a privacy policy that justifies collecting any information they wish.

An IBM age discrimination lawsuit filed in Texas last year has become a bit less opaque after The Register found an inadequately redacted court document that discusses plans to present evidence obtained from company emails and documents. The case involves 16 former Big Blue employees who claim "IBM’s highest executives created and attempted to conceal a multi-faceted 'fire-and-hire' scheme with the ultimate goal of making IBM’s workforce younger." Since the publication of a 2018 report by ProPublica and Mother Jones alleging systematic efforts within IBM to get rid of older employees and findings to that effect by the United States' Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), there have been multiple lawsuits against IBM claiming that the IT titan engaged in a pattern of discriminatory behavior. There's a case underway in New York involving several former IBM employees. Last April, another case in Texas involving plaintiff Jonathan Langley was unexpectedly dismissed – and presumably settled.

The Free Software Foundation's (FSF) summer fundraiser is underway, and that means there are new items in the GNU Press Shop! First and foremost, there's the latest GNU hue: the gnu head T-shirt in "thirty-fifth anniversary" coral. You will stand out from the crowd in this exuberantly colored shirt. We're taking orders for a limited time for these, until July 16th, and then printing the shirts -- you should have yours in your hands and on your shoulders a few weeks later. We are also very pleased to present the GNU Press Shop's most novel novelty item yet: the software freedom advice orb. This "apparently-smart" tool offers words of wisdom to free software developer and layperson alike. Whenever you can't decide whether to "read the docs" or "file a bug," the orb can help. It's usable on any number of occasions and requires no charging or maintenance. We have a limited number of orbs, so get yours before they're gone!

Costa Rica's state telecom and energy operator ICE is the first Latin American operator to join the Linux Foundation's (LF) 5G Super Blue Print initiative, the LF press office confirmed to BNamericas. LF Networking, the LF group that works on open source networking projects, announced last week that seven new member organizations have joined the community to collaborate on the 5G Super Blue Print initiative, including the Costa Rican operator and ANTTEC, ICE's main union of technicians and engineers. The 5G Blue Print initiative is a big focus for Linux Foundation this year and the organization expects more companies to join the community.

The staging changes were submitted on Monday for the ongoing Linux 5.14 for this area of the kernel where immature / yet-to-be-cleaned-up code lives to prove itself before being ready to graduate to the proper mainline kernel area. Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in all of the staging updates on Monday along with the IIO driver work.

WordPress 5.8 is slated for release on July 20, 2021, and we need your help to get there—if you have not tried 5.8 yet, now is the time!

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. In the previous article in this series we showed how easy it is to install software in Linux. You’ve decided to try Linux but need to make sure your software requirements are met. Let’s consider popular Windows proprietary software. In this article we recommend great open source replacements that run under Linux.

Hardware Modding and Freedom Biden Sets Up Tech Showdown With ‘Right-to-Repair’ Rules for FTC While the agency will ultimately decide the size and scope of the order, the presidential right-to-repair directive is expected to mention mobile phone manufacturers and Department of Defense contractors as possible areas for regulation. Tech companies including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have imposed limits on who can repair broken consumer electronics like game consoles and mobile phones, which consumer advocates say increases repair costs. Is NVMe faster than SSD? – Linux Hint There is much confusion about the terms NVMe and SSD. In some cases, they are mistaken as two different drives, and sometimes their speeds are even compared. NVMe and SSDs are two very other things, but they work in tandem for faster storage access and data processing. NVMe is a protocol, an architecture that efficiently drives SSDs to work with the PCIe interface for optimum performance, while SSD is the storage drive itself. It is therefore incorrect to compare the speeds of NVMe and SSD. NVMe is the technology behind NVMe SSD’s extremely fast speeds and lower latency. The better and more specific question would be “Is NVMe faster than SATA SSD?” to which the answer would be a flat YES. NVMe SSDs are about 3-4 times faster than SATA SSDs with read-write speeds of up to 2000MB/s compared to the only 600MB/s of SATA SSDs. Unlike SATA and SCSI, NVMe doesn’t need a controller to communicate with the CPU, making communication with the CPU even faster. NVMe uses four PCIe lanes, supports massive 64K queues, and can send 64K commands per queue. The NVMe protocol, however, requires only 13 commands for high performance. NVMe SSDs also achieve lower latency than SATA SSDs. An NVMe SSD’s data reading latency is 300 microseconds, while SATA SSD is 500 microseconds based on an actual test. Likewise, data writing for SATA SSD is 2 ms, while NVMe SSDs is only 1ms.[1] The differences seem negligible, but the differences are substantially evident when working on large volumes of data. SATA SSDs, however, still have a price advantage over NVMe SSDs. NVMe-based SSDs have a higher price tag than SATA SSDs, the reason why SSDs using older technologies are still widely used today. SATA SSD’s lower price is more practical for regular consumers who can settle for the modest speed that this type of SSDs offer.

Automate your home on the cheap with this Arduino setup | Arduino Blog All too often, those who are new to Arduino struggle with creating large projects due to a lack of experience and components. This can be frustrating, but Instructables user MAKE_IT WITH_ME decided to tackle this issue by designing a super cheap way to automate home circuitry from just a single Starter Kit. His build uses a single Arduino Uno, although it can easily be swapped with something like a Nano or Mega, along with a stepper motor/driver, servo motor, threaded rod, and an IR receiver + remote combo.

AGX Xavier edge AI system has four PoE ports Axiomtek unveiled a Jetson AGX Xavier based “AIE900-902-FL” computer with dual lockable HDMI ports and 6x GbE, 4x of which offer PoE. There is also a more compact, Whiskey Lake based “eBOX565” box. Axiomtek has announced the AIE900-902-FL, its first computer based on Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier. There is also a much smaller, Whiskey Lake based eBOX565 system that is a minor variation of an earlier eBOX (see farther below). The AIE900-902-FL follows earlier Jetson-based products such as the smaller AIE100-903-FL-NX, which similarly runs Linux on the lower-end Jetson Xavier NX. The system is designed for edge AI applications including 3D vision guided robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), intelligent video analytics, domain-focused robot assistant, and intelligent roadside units.