Games: Resident Evil, fheroes2, SteamVR, and More
-
Resident Evil 3 | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play
Resident Evil 3 running through Steam Play on Linux. As mentioned, it just works!
-
Heroes of Might and Magic II reimplementation sees a big AI improvement
fheroes2 is ensuring that the classic Heroes of Might and Magic II can never die, and with the latest version out now it's more interesting to play than ever before.
Version 0.9.5 greatly improves the AI behaviour on the world map to include object interaction, task planning and object value calculations along with fixing up multiple World Map problems. There's also now a Monster Description for every creature with special abilities, continuous scrolling of scrollbars and a further 70 bugs were marked as fixed since the previous release.
-
Humble Choice for July is up with a fresh set of games to pick from
Humble Choice (formerly Humble Monthly) is the subscription service from Humble Bundle where each month they give you a fresh set of a games to redeem.
The amount of games you get to keep depends on what tier you pay for. Their Lite plan gives you access to the Humble Trove, which is quite a decent selection of DRM-free games you can access any time and 10% off in the Humble Store.
-
SteamVR 1.18 is out supporting async-reprojection with NVIDIA on Linux
After another while testing Beta versions, the latest SteamVR upgrade is out now although it's quite a small one with mostly minor improvements overall.
Most of the changes don't apply to Linux, as it's tweaking devices that don't support Linux like Oculus and Windows Mixed Reality. However, there's still some goodies for Linux included.
The big one is the inclusion of async-reprojection now for NVIDIA users, which is providing you have installed at least the NVIDIA 470.42.01 driver which is the first to have it. Hopefully this will end up giving NVIDIA VR users on Linux a better experience.
-
Fun free party game Hammer Dongers gets a visual upgrade
In the free game Hammer Dongers up to four players run around small arenas attempting to take each other down, with the hook here that your hammers destroy the terrain around you.
A lot of fun actually and its seeing an increasing amount of polish as the developers continue expanding it. A fresh update is out for the game now which (amongst other things), gives it a nice visual bump with dynamic lighting thanks to new bits included in the Unity game engine and the difference it makes is impressive.
-
Beyond Sunset looks like a dreamy synthpunk retro sci-fi FPS | GamingOnLinux
Need more retro-looking FPS goodness? Beyond Sunset is a recent discovery and it sure does look good.
The developer says to expect a blending of first-person action with RPG elements, all wrapped in the style "of classic DOS games". They're not saying it's cyberpunk either like a lot do, they say it's more synthpunk with it being backed up by an original soundtrack by synthwave legend Karl Vincent.
-
Astro Colony is an upcoming space sci-fi exploration and automation game | GamingOnLinux
Taking inspiration from the likes of Factorio and Space Engineers, the upcoming Astro Colony will see you explore an endless voxel universe to gather resources and create an automated colony.
With the idea that you explore the galaxy to find precious materials, which you will then use to keep building up a big home-base factory. The world is voxel based and fully destructible too. So the loop would be to explore, mine, build and then explore some more while creating some fun looking machinery.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 580 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ruby Releases Tackle Security Issues
Games: Resident Evil, fheroes2, SteamVR, and More
GNOME 40 Lands in Ubuntu 21.10 Daily, This is What it Looks Like
A few folk were worried Ubuntu might not ship GNOME 40 at all in its upcoming release, but today’s batch of impish-proposed updates allay those fears completely. GNOME 40 itself has been covered extensively on this blog (and plenty of others). So if you’re not familiar with it I do wonder where you’ve been! The key thing to know is that GNOME 40 introduces a new layout. The first time you login to Ubuntu 21.10 you’re greeted by this screen...
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 28 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 52 min ago