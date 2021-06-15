Ruby Releases Tackle Security Issues Ruby 3.0.2 Released This release includes security fixes. Please check the topics below for details.

Ruby 2.7.4 Released

Ruby 2.6.8 Released

CVE-2021-31810: Trusting FTP PASV responses vulnerability in Net::FTP A trusting FTP PASV responses vulnerability was discovered in Net::FTP. This vulnerability has been assigned the CVE identifier CVE-2021-31810. We strongly recommend upgrading Ruby. net-ftp is a default gem in Ruby 3.0.1 but it has a packaging issue, so please upgrade Ruby itself.

CVE-2021-32066: A StartTLS stripping vulnerability in Net::IMAP A StartTLS stripping vulnerability was discovered in Net::FTP. This vulnerability has been assigned the CVE identifier CVE-2021-32066. We strongly recommend upgrading Ruby. net-imap is a default gem in Ruby 3.0.1 but it has a packaging issue, so please upgrade Ruby itself.

Games: Resident Evil, fheroes2, SteamVR, and More Resident Evil 3 | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play Resident Evil 3 running through Steam Play on Linux. As mentioned, it just works!

Heroes of Might and Magic II reimplementation sees a big AI improvement fheroes2 is ensuring that the classic Heroes of Might and Magic II can never die, and with the latest version out now it's more interesting to play than ever before. Version 0.9.5 greatly improves the AI behaviour on the world map to include object interaction, task planning and object value calculations along with fixing up multiple World Map problems. There's also now a Monster Description for every creature with special abilities, continuous scrolling of scrollbars and a further 70 bugs were marked as fixed since the previous release.

Humble Choice for July is up with a fresh set of games to pick from Humble Choice (formerly Humble Monthly) is the subscription service from Humble Bundle where each month they give you a fresh set of a games to redeem. The amount of games you get to keep depends on what tier you pay for. Their Lite plan gives you access to the Humble Trove, which is quite a decent selection of DRM-free games you can access any time and 10% off in the Humble Store.

SteamVR 1.18 is out supporting async-reprojection with NVIDIA on Linux After another while testing Beta versions, the latest SteamVR upgrade is out now although it's quite a small one with mostly minor improvements overall. Most of the changes don't apply to Linux, as it's tweaking devices that don't support Linux like Oculus and Windows Mixed Reality. However, there's still some goodies for Linux included. The big one is the inclusion of async-reprojection now for NVIDIA users, which is providing you have installed at least the NVIDIA 470.42.01 driver which is the first to have it. Hopefully this will end up giving NVIDIA VR users on Linux a better experience.

Fun free party game Hammer Dongers gets a visual upgrade In the free game Hammer Dongers up to four players run around small arenas attempting to take each other down, with the hook here that your hammers destroy the terrain around you. A lot of fun actually and its seeing an increasing amount of polish as the developers continue expanding it. A fresh update is out for the game now which (amongst other things), gives it a nice visual bump with dynamic lighting thanks to new bits included in the Unity game engine and the difference it makes is impressive.

Beyond Sunset looks like a dreamy synthpunk retro sci-fi FPS | GamingOnLinux Need more retro-looking FPS goodness? Beyond Sunset is a recent discovery and it sure does look good. The developer says to expect a blending of first-person action with RPG elements, all wrapped in the style "of classic DOS games". They're not saying it's cyberpunk either like a lot do, they say it's more synthpunk with it being backed up by an original soundtrack by synthwave legend Karl Vincent.

Astro Colony is an upcoming space sci-fi exploration and automation game | GamingOnLinux Taking inspiration from the likes of Factorio and Space Engineers, the upcoming Astro Colony will see you explore an endless voxel universe to gather resources and create an automated colony. With the idea that you explore the galaxy to find precious materials, which you will then use to keep building up a big home-base factory. The world is voxel based and fully destructible too. So the loop would be to explore, mine, build and then explore some more while creating some fun looking machinery.