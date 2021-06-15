Android Leftovers
-
Android 12 has me more excited for the Pixel Fold than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Android Central
-
See if Your Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi Smartphone Will Get Android 12 - Dignited
-
OnePlus 6 & 6T Android 11 update: Here's what we know - PiunikaWeb
-
How to record a call on Android | Tom's Guide
-
How to Connect Your Android Phone to Your TV
-
Snapchat Dark mode for Android phones: Here's how to get the feature
-
iMobie's DroidKit: How to retrieve lost files from Android without root - TechStory
-
[Updated] Want to disable Tab Groups in Chrome on Android? Here's how
-
Your Guide to Android’s Upgrade Process - Tech Guide
-
Nokia G20 review: Big battery, low-price Android | Scoop News
-
Geekbench removes the OnePlus 9 Pro from its Android benchmarks chart after app-throttling scandal
-
170 Android Apps Have Been Involved In Crypto Mining Scams
-
The 5 Best Android Apps to Help You Lucid Dream
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 180 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ruby Releases Tackle Security Issues
Games: Resident Evil, fheroes2, SteamVR, and More
GNOME 40 Lands in Ubuntu 21.10 Daily, This is What it Looks Like
A few folk were worried Ubuntu might not ship GNOME 40 at all in its upcoming release, but today’s batch of impish-proposed updates allay those fears completely. GNOME 40 itself has been covered extensively on this blog (and plenty of others). So if you’re not familiar with it I do wonder where you’ve been! The key thing to know is that GNOME 40 introduces a new layout. The first time you login to Ubuntu 21.10 you’re greeted by this screen...
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 28 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 52 min ago