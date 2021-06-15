IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
How to build a blockbuster internal IT talent program: 8 tips | The Enterprisers Project
Unemployment levels among IT occupations continue to be low. “There has never been a better time to be in the information technology field,” says Dan Roberts, CEO of Ouellette & Associates and author of Confessions of a Successful CIO, for those who are well-qualified.
"Many are predicting attrition of 25 percent as we come out of the pandemic – a talent migration we've not seen before."
As the 2020 Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey pointed out, IT skills shortages were close to an all-time high prior to COVID-19, and they have remained high. There is also the threat of a looming turnover tsunami in IT. “Many are predicting attrition of 25 percent as we come out of the pandemic – a talent migration we’ve not seen before,” Roberts says. “One of the best tools that a CIO has at their disposal to better engage and retain their talent is to invest into their development.”
-
Getting started with Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka is Red Hat’s fully hosted and managed Apache Kafka service. It targets development teams that want to incorporate streaming data and scalable messaging in their applications without the burden of setting up and maintaining a Kafka cluster infrastructure.
Announced at Red Summit in April 2021, OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka is in Development Preview mode today. As part of the Development Preview program, you can provision a Kafka cluster free of charge. This instance will remain available for 48 hours.
In this article we'll show you two ways to provision an OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka instance: using the UI on cloud.redhat.com, and using the Red Hat OpenShift Application Services command-line interface (CLI).
-
What’s new in RHEL Container Tools?
The update of Container Tools in RHEL 8.4 brings a lot of great new features. In this post we'll look at major new features and additions to Podman, UBI, automatic image updates and much more.
This is a major update since RHEL 8.3 (Updates to Container Tools in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3) and if you have been looking to move from Docker on RHEL 7 to Podman on RHEL 8, this is a great time to look at doing an upgrade.
-
Deploy .NET applications on Red Hat OpenShift using Helm [Ed: Red Hat helping Microsoft again]
Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes. It provides an easy way to deploy a set of resources on a Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift clusters. This article starts with a quick introduction to Helm. Then we'll use it to deploy a .NET application.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 531 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Cockpit 248
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More
This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down
Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software
Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago