today's howtos
-
Help command
Use the help command to display help about built-in Bash commands. A shell builtin is nothing but a command or a function, called from a shell, that is executed directly in the shell itself. No external command loaded from $PATH settings.
-
.bash logout
The .bash_logout file is the individual login shell cleanup file. It is executed when a login shell exits. This file exists in the user's home directory. For example, $HOME/.bash_logout. This file is useful if you want to run task or another script or command automatically at logout. For example, clear the mysql command line history stored in ~/.mysql_history or to make a backup of files you can use this file.
-
How to convert man page to HTML on Linux and Unix
e can easily convert all Linux man pages to HTML, text, or pdf format. To display online manual documentation pages in terminal on Linux, macOS, *BSD, and Unix-like systems, we use the man command. However, some man pages are long and might be hard to search when using less or most as a pager. Hence, we can convert them to HTML format and skimmed them in a web browser such as Firefox.
-
How to Restrict SSH Access to Certain Users in Linux
OpenSSH (Secure Shell) is a standard connectivity program for logging into a remote machine using the SSH protocol for executing commands on the remote machine. It encrypts all network traffic between client and server to eradicate eavesdropping, connection hijacking, and other attacks.
-
How to Manage NodeJS Versions with n in Ubuntu 20.04
If you are a Node.js developer who frequently switches between various applications and projects. Then you may need to find a tool that allows you to toggle between Node.js versions. In Linux, there are numerous utilities for managing several Node.js versions. Among these, the n Node version manager is a simple and useful tool for managing Node.js versions.
In this tutorial, we'll show you how to use n to manage Node.js versions on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Generate passwords on the Linux command line
Most websites and applications ask users to create accounts with secure passwords so that they can provide tailored user experiences. While this tips the odds in favor of website developers, it certainly doesn't make life easier for users.
-
Identify network issues with SS command in Linux (with examples) - LinuxTechLab
SS command in Linux is used to get various network/socket connection-related information from a Linux system. Previously we had used the Netstat command to perform the same operations but it has been long deprecated & was replaced with the ss command in Linux.
-
How to Secure your Ubuntu server with CSF Firewall - Cloudbooklet
Install and configure CSF (Config Server Firewall) and secure your server.
CSF is a popular security tool for Linux to secure the server with stateful packet inspection firewall (SPI), intrusion detection, a login failure daemon, DDOS protection, and control panel integration.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install and setup CSF and also the essential commands to use the firewall on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Install Mongodb Compass GUI in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux - Linux Shout
MongoDB is a No-SQL database but without any graphical user interface, hence to make things the developers of the Database also provides MongoDB Common, here we know how to install MongoDB compass in Ubuntu 20.04 Linux.
The key difference to MySQL is that MongoDB is document-oriented. Document-based databases are designed for a schema-free structure. With MongoDB, there is no fixed table schema and therefore, for example, no mandatory relation tables and joins, which are becoming more and more complex with the further development and expansion of the database. Instead, relations can either be saved directly in the data record or, if necessary, created individually when querying the data.
Whereas, MongoDB Compass is a GUI tool for MongoDB that helps the users to Create, Read, Update and Delete databases/data graphically. This means no need to run the Mongo commands line for every task. Compass quickly gives a picture of your schema and determines the frequency, types, and range of values of various fields in your data records. It also gives you full control over index creation, document validation, and much more.
-
Cockpit 248
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More
This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down
Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software
Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome
