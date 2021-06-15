Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 7th of July 2021 05:12:14 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Help command

    Use the help command to display help about built-in Bash commands. A shell builtin is nothing but a command or a function, called from a shell, that is executed directly in the shell itself. No external command loaded from $PATH settings.

  • .bash logout

    The .bash_logout file is the individual login shell cleanup file. It is executed when a login shell exits. This file exists in the user's home directory. For example, $HOME/.bash_logout. This file is useful if you want to run task or another script or command automatically at logout. For example, clear the mysql command line history stored in ~/.mysql_history or to make a backup of files you can use this file.

  • How to convert man page to HTML on Linux and Unix

    e can easily convert all Linux man pages to HTML, text, or pdf format. To display online manual documentation pages in terminal on Linux, macOS, *BSD, and Unix-like systems, we use the man command. However, some man pages are long and might be hard to search when using less or most as a pager. Hence, we can convert them to HTML format and skimmed them in a web browser such as Firefox.

  • How to Restrict SSH Access to Certain Users in Linux

    OpenSSH (Secure Shell) is a standard connectivity program for logging into a remote machine using the SSH protocol for executing commands on the remote machine. It encrypts all network traffic between client and server to eradicate eavesdropping, connection hijacking, and other attacks.

  • How to Manage NodeJS Versions with n in Ubuntu 20.04

    If you are a Node.js developer who frequently switches between various applications and projects. Then you may need to find a tool that allows you to toggle between Node.js versions. In Linux, there are numerous utilities for managing several Node.js versions. Among these, the n Node version manager is a simple and useful tool for managing Node.js versions.

    In this tutorial, we'll show you how to use n to manage Node.js versions on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Generate passwords on the Linux command line

    Most websites and applications ask users to create accounts with secure passwords so that they can provide tailored user experiences. While this tips the odds in favor of website developers, it certainly doesn't make life easier for users.

  • Identify network issues with SS command in Linux (with examples) - LinuxTechLab

    SS command in Linux is used to get various network/socket connection-related information from a Linux system. Previously we had used the Netstat command to perform the same operations but it has been long deprecated & was replaced with the ss command in Linux.

  • How to Secure your Ubuntu server with CSF Firewall - Cloudbooklet

    Install and configure CSF (Config Server Firewall) and secure your server.

    CSF is a popular security tool for Linux to secure the server with stateful packet inspection firewall (SPI), intrusion detection, a login failure daemon, DDOS protection, and control panel integration.

    In this guide you are going to learn how to install and setup CSF and also the essential commands to use the firewall on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Install Mongodb Compass GUI in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux - Linux Shout

    MongoDB is a No-SQL database but without any graphical user interface, hence to make things the developers of the Database also provides MongoDB Common, here we know how to install MongoDB compass in Ubuntu 20.04 Linux.

    The key difference to MySQL is that MongoDB is document-oriented. Document-based databases are designed for a schema-free structure. With MongoDB, there is no fixed table schema and therefore, for example, no mandatory relation tables and joins, which are becoming more and more complex with the further development and expansion of the database. Instead, relations can either be saved directly in the data record or, if necessary, created individually when querying the data.

    Whereas, MongoDB Compass is a GUI tool for MongoDB that helps the users to Create, Read, Update and Delete databases/data graphically. This means no need to run the Mongo commands line for every task. Compass quickly gives a picture of your schema and determines the frequency, types, and range of values ​​of various fields in your data records. It also gives you full control over index creation, document validation, and much more.

»

More in Tux Machines

Cockpit 248

Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Read more Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released

Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #217

    Linux 5.13 kernel release: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/6/27/202 LTSM proposed: https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/linux-terminal-service-manager Release of Mixxx 2.3, the free music mixing app: http://mixxx.org/ Ubuntu is moving away from dark headers and light backgrounds: https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/2922 Ultimaker Cura 4.10 released: https://ultimaker.com/learn/an-improved-engineering-workflow-with-ultimaker-cura-4-10 Pop!_OS 21.04 distribution offers new COSMIC desktop: https://system76.com/pop SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Integrated Internet Application Suite Released: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-06-30 Suricata Intrusion Detection System Update: https://suricata.io/2021/06/30/new-suricata-6-0-3-and-5-0-7-releases/ AlmaLinux includes support for ARM64: https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/8.4-arm.html Qutebrowser 2.3 released: https://lists.schokokeks.org/pipermail/qutebrowser-announce/2021-June/000104.html Tux Paint 0.9.26 is released: http://www.tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.26-press-release.php Jim Whitehurst, head of Red Hat, steps down as president of IBM: https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/IBM

  • mintCast 364.5 – Dynamic Audio

    In our Innards section, we talk travelling studios And finally, the feedback and a couple things to check out

  • Misdirected Request | Coder Radio 421

    Has Google already started its decline? Our surprising take. Plus the trouble with Co-Pilot, and a lot more.

  • I didn't know GNOME could POP like this! (Pop!_OS 21.04)

This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down

Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Read more Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software

Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5

    Tor Browser 10.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This new Tor Browser release is focused on improving the internet access of users connecting through Tor in censored contexts.

  • Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

    Google Chrome for Android has a feature that gives Google Search an unfair advantage over its competition. Sure, it’s the default search engine and that’s a huge hurdle to overcome for any competitor. However, Chrome also reserves a performance-boosting feature for Google Search exclusively. I recently poked around in the Chromium project source code; the open-source foundation for Google’s Chrome web browser. The Chromium project is co-developed by Google, and other corporate and individual contributors. The project is managed and controlled by Google, however. I was looking for something else when I stumbled upon a feature called PreconnectToSearch. When enabled, the feature preemptively opens and maintains a connection to the default search engine.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6