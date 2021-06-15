Kernel: Intel, ARM, FPU and Mesa
-
Intel Sapphire Rapids To Have Experimental "RAR" Feature
Adding to the lengthy list of features for Intel's next-gen Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors next year is an admittedly experimental feature called RAR, or Remote Action Requests.
Intel has publicly disclosed RAR this month in a new whitepaper as an experimental feature that will be found on Sapphire Rapids processors but not guaranteed for other future CPUs, depending upon feedback and usage from this model-specific feature with Sapphire Rapids it may be revised or even just eliminated in future processors.
-
Arm Proposes ASF As Their Framework Building Off Linux's CPUFreq + CPUIdle - Phoronix
Arm engineers are working on the Active Stats Framework (ASF) that is a new kernel framework for Linux effectively combining the current roles of CPUFreq and CPUIdle.
Active Stats Framework is responsible for dealing with statistics around CPU performance and the time residency spent at each performance state and tracking of all frequency transitions on a per-core basis.
-
Linux 5.14 Bringing A Major Cleanup To The x86 FPU Code - Phoronix
The Linux 5.14 kernel so far is running smoothly in my early tests across a variety of systems but coming in this morning is a pull request having the potential to cause some fall-out on x86/x86_64 systems but hopefully will not.
Thomas Gleixner this morning submitted a pull request with various changes around the kernel's FPU handling code for x86/x86_64. The work includes preventing the signaltstack from having out-of-bounds writes that could silently corrupt user-space data but more pressing is a major cleanup of the x86 FPU code.
-
Mesa 21.2 Lands NVIDIA's Code For Handling Alternate GBM Backends - Phoronix
Earlier this year was the proposed NVIDIA code from NVIDIA for allowing Mesa's GBM to support alternative back-ends. This support is notable given that most Wayland compositors are catering to using Mesa's Generic Buffer Manager (GBM) rather than EGLStreams or other options for buffer management. That support code has now been merged into Mesa 21.2.
This code that was merged on Tuesday allow for GBM alternative back-end discovery and loading rather than just the built-in DRI back-end used by the open-source drivers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 457 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Cockpit 248
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More
This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down
Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software
Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago