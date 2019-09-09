Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security, Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt, DRM

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 7th of July 2021 05:59:41 PM Filed under
Security
  • Microsoft issues emergency Windows patch to fix critical ‘PrintNightmare’ vulnerability[Ed: Though not before telling NSA how to exploit it]

    Microsoft has started rolling out an emergency Windows patch to address a critical flaw in the Windows Print Spooler service. The vulnerability, dubbed PrintNightmare, was revealed last week, after security researchers accidentally published proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code. Microsoft has issued out-of-band security updates to address the flaw, and has rated it as critical as attackers can remotely execute code with system-level privileges on affected machines.

    As the Print Spooler service runs by default on Windows, Microsoft has had to issue patches for Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, and a variety of supported versions of Windows 10. Microsoft has even taken the unusual step of issuing patches for Windows 7, which officially went out of support last year. Microsoft has not yet issued patches for Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, and Windows 10 Version 1607, though. Microsoft says “security updates for these versions of Windows will be released soon.”

  • Emergency OOB Update Is Out to Fix PrintNightmare Windows Bug

    Microsoft acknowledged a remote code execution vulnerability that affects Windows Print Spooler last week. Tracked as CVE-2021-34527, the PrintNightmare zero-day impacts all versions of Windows 10 along with older Windows operating systems, pushing the company to deliver an out-of-band update to fix this security issue.

    Windows update KB5004945 is now available for all the supported versions, including version 21H1, version 20H1, v2004, v1909, v1809, v1803, v1507. This fix is also available for older operating systems, including Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 SP2. The company added that it will deliver updates for the "remaining affected supported versions of Windows" in the coming days.

  • Tips for Managing Encryption Keys | IT Pro

    Strategies for managing encryption keys should address whether to leverage "bring your own key" services.

  • Sophos Acquires Capsule8 to Bring Powerful and Lightweight Linux Server and Cloud Container Security to its Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem (ACE)
  • REvil’s Linux Version Targets VMware ESXi Virtual Machines [Ed: How so very typical of Microsoft sites or Microsoft-connected rags to lay the blame on "Linux" for issues in proprietary software of VMware (which Linux needs to reject for many reasons). This is not a "Linux" problem but a malware problem.]
  • DRM Strikes Again: Ubisoft Makes Its Own Game Unplayable By Shutting Down DRM Server

    It's not exactly a secret that we've been very anti-DRM here at Techdirt for some time. It's honestly perplexing how anyone can be otherwise. DRM has shown time after time to be of almost no hindrance whatsoever for those seeking to pirate video games, but has done an excellent job of hindering those who actually bought the game in playing what they've bought. Ubisoft, in particular, has had issues with this over the years, with DRM servers failing and preventing customers from playing games that can no longer ping the DRM server.

»

More in Tux Machines

Cockpit 248

Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Read more Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released

Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #217

    Linux 5.13 kernel release: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/6/27/202 LTSM proposed: https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/linux-terminal-service-manager Release of Mixxx 2.3, the free music mixing app: http://mixxx.org/ Ubuntu is moving away from dark headers and light backgrounds: https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/2922 Ultimaker Cura 4.10 released: https://ultimaker.com/learn/an-improved-engineering-workflow-with-ultimaker-cura-4-10 Pop!_OS 21.04 distribution offers new COSMIC desktop: https://system76.com/pop SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Integrated Internet Application Suite Released: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-06-30 Suricata Intrusion Detection System Update: https://suricata.io/2021/06/30/new-suricata-6-0-3-and-5-0-7-releases/ AlmaLinux includes support for ARM64: https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/8.4-arm.html Qutebrowser 2.3 released: https://lists.schokokeks.org/pipermail/qutebrowser-announce/2021-June/000104.html Tux Paint 0.9.26 is released: http://www.tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.26-press-release.php Jim Whitehurst, head of Red Hat, steps down as president of IBM: https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/IBM

  • mintCast 364.5 – Dynamic Audio

    In our Innards section, we talk travelling studios And finally, the feedback and a couple things to check out

  • Misdirected Request | Coder Radio 421

    Has Google already started its decline? Our surprising take. Plus the trouble with Co-Pilot, and a lot more.

  • I didn't know GNOME could POP like this! (Pop!_OS 21.04)

This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down

Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Read more Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software

Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5

    Tor Browser 10.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This new Tor Browser release is focused on improving the internet access of users connecting through Tor in censored contexts.

  • Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

    Google Chrome for Android has a feature that gives Google Search an unfair advantage over its competition. Sure, it’s the default search engine and that’s a huge hurdle to overcome for any competitor. However, Chrome also reserves a performance-boosting feature for Google Search exclusively. I recently poked around in the Chromium project source code; the open-source foundation for Google’s Chrome web browser. The Chromium project is co-developed by Google, and other corporate and individual contributors. The project is managed and controlled by Google, however. I was looking for something else when I stumbled upon a feature called PreconnectToSearch. When enabled, the feature preemptively opens and maintains a connection to the default search engine.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6