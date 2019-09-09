Security, Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt, DRM
Microsoft issues emergency Windows patch to fix critical ‘PrintNightmare’ vulnerability[Ed: Though not before telling NSA how to exploit it]
Microsoft has started rolling out an emergency Windows patch to address a critical flaw in the Windows Print Spooler service. The vulnerability, dubbed PrintNightmare, was revealed last week, after security researchers accidentally published proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code. Microsoft has issued out-of-band security updates to address the flaw, and has rated it as critical as attackers can remotely execute code with system-level privileges on affected machines.
As the Print Spooler service runs by default on Windows, Microsoft has had to issue patches for Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, and a variety of supported versions of Windows 10. Microsoft has even taken the unusual step of issuing patches for Windows 7, which officially went out of support last year. Microsoft has not yet issued patches for Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, and Windows 10 Version 1607, though. Microsoft says “security updates for these versions of Windows will be released soon.”
Emergency OOB Update Is Out to Fix PrintNightmare Windows Bug
Microsoft acknowledged a remote code execution vulnerability that affects Windows Print Spooler last week. Tracked as CVE-2021-34527, the PrintNightmare zero-day impacts all versions of Windows 10 along with older Windows operating systems, pushing the company to deliver an out-of-band update to fix this security issue.
Windows update KB5004945 is now available for all the supported versions, including version 21H1, version 20H1, v2004, v1909, v1809, v1803, v1507. This fix is also available for older operating systems, including Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 SP2. The company added that it will deliver updates for the "remaining affected supported versions of Windows" in the coming days.
Tips for Managing Encryption Keys | IT Pro
Strategies for managing encryption keys should address whether to leverage "bring your own key" services.
Sophos Acquires Capsule8 to Bring Powerful and Lightweight Linux Server and Cloud Container Security to its Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem (ACE)
REvil’s Linux Version Targets VMware ESXi Virtual Machines [Ed: How so very typical of Microsoft sites or Microsoft-connected rags to lay the blame on "Linux" for issues in proprietary software of VMware (which Linux needs to reject for many reasons). This is not a "Linux" problem but a malware problem.]
DRM Strikes Again: Ubisoft Makes Its Own Game Unplayable By Shutting Down DRM Server
It's not exactly a secret that we've been very anti-DRM here at Techdirt for some time. It's honestly perplexing how anyone can be otherwise. DRM has shown time after time to be of almost no hindrance whatsoever for those seeking to pirate video games, but has done an excellent job of hindering those who actually bought the game in playing what they've bought. Ubisoft, in particular, has had issues with this over the years, with DRM servers failing and preventing customers from playing games that can no longer ping the DRM server.
Cockpit 248
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More
This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down
Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software
Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome
