Parsing config files with Java | Opensource.com
When you write an application, you often want users to be able to configure how they interact with it and how it interacts with their system. These are commonly called "preferences" or "settings," and they're stored in "preference files" or "configuration files," or just "configs." There are many different formats for config files, including INI, JSON, YAML, and XML, and every language parses these languages differently. This article discusses some of the ways you can implement persistent settings when you're writing software in the Java programming language.
Managing the API life cycle in an event-driven architecture: A practical approach | Red Hat Developer
In the Apache Kafka world, it is not always easy to unify all the bits and bolts of message compatibility across multiple microservices. Proper API versioning and ensuring compatibility between different versions helps, but the full picture needs to incorporate the application life cycle from development to production.
This article introduces an API-driven, contract-first approach to managing the application life cycle. We'll use Red Hat's supported version of Apicurio Service Registry as a centralized registry, which we'll integrate with version-controlled API schema definitions for Apache Kafka consumers and producers in a multi-staging environment.
Qt Multimedia in Qt 6
The first beta of Qt 6.2 has just been released and features amongst multiple other new Add-ons a brand new Qt Multimedia module.
Cockpit 248
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More
This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down
Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software
Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome
